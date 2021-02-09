pretty clear, we’re watching a meticulous recounting of facts be rebutted with incompetence and contempt because one political party is irredeemably corrupted. what would the alternative interpretation be. or was this one of those rhetorical type deals. https://t.co/RU2x0wynUR — Peloton InfoSec Analyst (Incident Response) (@CalmSporting) February 9, 2021





Trump's lawyer just said that if Trump is convicted for doing what he didn't do, he'll do it again, and worse. — Garry Kasparov (@Kasparov63) February 9, 2021

Not sure that pointing out that Trump has been doing various impeachment-worthy things throughout his four years in office is making the point you think you're making. — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) February 9, 2021

Schumer tried to call an emergency session specifically to avoid this issue and was rejected https://t.co/agdoFs22uY — Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) February 9, 2021

Yes, yes, impeach Jimmy Carter for the Iran hostage crisis, yes, make sure he doesn't try to run for president in 2024 at the age of 98. — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) February 9, 2021

I'm honestly impressed none of the senators have started laughing at this word salad. — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) February 9, 2021

Mitch McConnell just voted (again) that the this trial is unconstitutional, which is rich because he’s the one who stopped the trial from beginning while Trump was still president. — James Hohmann (@jameshohmann) February 9, 2021

As usual, Trump and his team are relying, quite sensibly, on the fact that their followers and fans are stupid https://t.co/Loc1817Q9Z — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) February 9, 2021

Knowing there was a bomb and then showing up with a box of matches doesn't seem like a great defense to me. https://t.co/05y7APH9G6 — Tony Fratto (@TonyFratto) February 8, 2021

Trump team adviser candid on messy opening day for former president's impeachment team. Adviser said Trump could be in serious jeopardy if he finds himself charged in criminal court: “Trump is f*cked if anyone ever charges him. No one wants to work with him.” — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) February 9, 2021

Schoen just showed a video of, I’m pretty sure, 14 Senators & members of Congress talking about impeachment. The members shown were black, Latino, Palestinian, or Jewish. The only non-Hispanic White person who’s not Jewish was a woman. — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) February 9, 2021

If you were wondering where you'd seen Bruce Castor before https://t.co/0OOLwMebbW — Zeddy (@Zeddary) February 9, 2021