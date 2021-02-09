Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Tuesday Evening Open Thread: Much As Predicted

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

      mrmoshpotato

      Via Karoli

      I had to rewind twice. Dude just pulled out Mao's "Little Red Book" to characterize the Democrats.— Rick Perlstein (@rickperlstein) February 9, 2021

      Did Joe McCarthy’s ghost show up and call everyone commies too?

      brendancalling

      Why does anyone expect Castor etc to make a substantial argument? We all know the GOP is going to acquit him.

      who fucking cares? I’m not even watching. There’s no point in it, other than making myself mad. Instead, I’m gonna pick up some weed and play my upright bass.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      the rot has spread

      Cameron Joseph @cam_joseph · 1h
      Holy hell. Michigan’s GOP Senate majority leader said the Capitol insurrection “wasn’t Trump people,” called it “staged” and “a hoax.”
      “Shirkey insinuated that even Sen. Mitch McConnell “was part of” a staged insurrection.”

      He was trying to talk his way out of a censure motion by the Hillsdale County Republicans, which I assume is a) his home district b) the home of Hillsdale College, the academic base for trump’s “1776” report, the would-be refutation of the 1619 project

      Bill Kristol @BillKristol ·14m
      This is the majority leader of the Michigan state senate. Not a fringe legislator or some party official who doesn’t really matter. The Michigan majority leader. Perhaps businesses and donors should rethink their support for the Michigan GOP?

      cain

      @mrmoshpotato: So – will tomorrow be a bigger shitshow?  Place your bets.

      Well it is a wednesday, and you know our wednesdays this year has been all been history in the making of some sort of another. So hold on to your lily white butts!

      NotMax

      Based on their votes today, the 44 who are on record that the proceeding is invalid now ought stand by that and not participate nor show up for the final vote, leaving it to 2/3 of those present, right?

      //

      Baud

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist:

      Perhaps businesses and donors should rethink their support for the Michigan GOP?

      I think this is the right approach. My Pillow guy aside, businesses don’t want to be associated with seditionists and white supremacists. Hit the GOP where it hurts.

      jonas

      So Trump’s defense is phoning in a completely half-assed wordsalad like a middle-schooler who has to report on a book they never read, and moreover, don’t give a shit about? Color me surprised.

      You’d think even pro-Trump Republican senators would be *slightly* insulted by the idea that Trump is so sure they’re in his back pocket that he can send this moron up to defend him on impeachment charges, but if they had any shame, they would have resigned and gone independent a long time ago.

      p.a.

      Sounds like a couple local ambulance chasers could have done a better job repping donnie.  But they’d want $$$ up front, so there’s that…

      kindness

      Apparently it is true.  With this Senate Trump could shoot everyone on 5th Ave and they would refuse to convict.

      Here’s the funny thing.  If Trump isn’t convicted he’s going to come back in 2024 and mess it up for the Republicans.  I tell you, Republicans don’t know who is helping them any more.  That and the major donors to the Republican party are lunatics and like Trump.

      Ken

      @mrmoshpotato: So – will tomorrow be a bigger shitshow?  Place your bets.

      I’m hoping the Trump team says, “We’re mocking this trial because it doesn’t matter what nonsense we spew, since we all know enough Republican Senators will vote to acquit that it doesn’t matter.”

      I mean, it’s there as subtext, might as well make it explicit.

      Jeffro

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: they (party donors) really are the only thing that the GQP even remotely listens to, anymore…and even then, that’s only the ones with half a brain/half their sanity.  The rest would tell their donors to “F off, libs!!!” while swirling down the drain.

      VOR

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: I think part of the cognitive dissonance on the MAGAs is their belief they are the good guys and it’s just unpossible anyone on their side would have behaved like that. It has to be a false flag operation. All those guys chanting “fight for Trump” must be ringers, right?

      WaterGirl

      @Baud: Steve Schmidt and David Plouffe were talking about this very thing in last night’s podcast.  Schmidt in particular was alluding to some upcoming announcements in this vein.

      They talked about big corporations in particular and also sports teams as a way of fighting back against legislatures that make laws saying they can overrule the will of the voters.  Mentioned football players who aren’t going to want to play for or have big sporting events in states where they want to throw out the “votes of people who look like them”.

      Public pressure.

      Also talked about big corporations that could organize voter registration, etc.

      I think they are thinking the R party is not wiling to police themselves so these efforts are going to have to come from elsewhere.  It gave me hope, actually, that all is not lost

      edit: I see Jim, Foolish Literalist got there first.

      Jeffro

      Minor point but this is something I mentioned to Mrs. Fro a couple weeks ago: the GQP’s only way to ‘thread this needle’ (other than growing a spine, honoring their oaths to the Constitution, and taking their lumps of course) is to just basically alternate between “trumpov’s nuts/incited this/deserves to be punished” and “what?  you Dems can’t possibly punish trumpov for this!”.

      Back and forth, back and forth, so that they have at least something to point to when they try to deflect criticism from their insane base.  “What?  I said that the trial was unconstitutional…then I saw the videos of what he said to the crowd…but then I realized he’s out of office…and yet, we can’t just hold him unaccountable…except the mob was probably only going to kill Democrats…”   And on and on and on.

      Well, half of them might try this approach, anyway.  The other half will just flat-out support the orange moron to their dying (pun hopefully intended) breath.

      cain

      @VOR:

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: I think part of the cognitive dissonance on the MAGAs is their belief they are the good guys and it’s just unpossible anyone on their side would have behaved like that. It has to be a false flag operation. All those guys chanting “fight for Trump” must be ringers, right?

      This isn’t some backwater rube. This is the majority leader in Michigan. It might be this is a form of manipulation but it’s kind of hard for that when they probably had friends who went to DC to be part of the insurrection. They can’t really do the conspiracy theory/sandy hook thing.

      That shit happened in real time and fully covered in front of a horrified nation.

      WaterGirl

      @Emma from FL: Avoiding the awful presentations by the T**** attorneys?  Definitely.  Skipping the video and our two major presenters today?  I think not.  Watching those was well worth it and I would recommend those to you.

      PJ

      @Jeffro: Most of the Republicans will weasel around their inability to convict Trump, and they know it really doesn’t matter what justification they use, so long as they have some BS to dribble out when called on by journalists or constituents.  The important thing is to hit their constituents with clips of the insurrection juxtaposed with their excuses for Trump in ads this year and in the elections in 2022 and 2024.

      Jeffro

      @PJ: agreed.

      “Hypocrites, the lot of them…and none more so than Senator So-and-So…”

      The GQP is definitely living from moment to moment, and not really thinking that much much more is going to come out about trumpov & Co across the next 2 & 4 years.  Oh well, sucks to be them!

      Jeffro

      @cain: yup.

      many GQP state parties are certifiably insane, and so are their members in Congress.  They didn’t get there by backing away from the Qrazy…they are the true believers.

      MagdaInBlack

      @WaterGirl: It’s history and I want to see it, so I’m watching replays

      Eta: Actually, I’m watching Hal Sparks watch it, because he just rips the sh*t out of their guy.

      Brachiator

      @Jeffro:

      but then I realized he’s out of office…and yet, we can’t just hold him unaccountable…

      I did not get a chance to watch any of the proceedings today, but I do not understand the “out of office” stuff.

      Congress has the right to prohibit Trump from holding any office in the future.

      The Constitution does not say that a president can escape judgement by running out the clock on his term.

      citizen dave

      @WaterGirl: I’m happy that the corporate world might be agents for change to help our nation get shit done.  Another area this is happening is the environment/energy policy (corps. committing to 100 renewables, etc.)

      Jeffro

      @Brachiator:

      I did not get a chance to watch any of the proceedings today, but I do not understand the “out of office” stuff.  Congress has the right to prohibit Trump from holding any office in the future.  The Constitution does not say that a president can escape judgement by running out the clock on his term.

      Me either, yes, and yes.  I was just repeating trumpov’s lawyers’ BS arguments.  ‘Pounding the table’, as it were, since they don’t have the facts or the law on their side.

      dmsilev

      At least take comfort in a a bit of schadenfreude.

      T**** unhappy with his attorney’s performance, sources say
      From CNN’s Kaitlan Collins
      Former President T**** was unhappy with Bruce Castor’s opening argument on the Senate floor this afternoon, according to two people familiar with his reaction.
      T**** was almost screaming as Castor made meandering arguments that struggled to get at the heart of his defense team’s argument, which is supposed to be over the constitutionality of holding a trial for a president no longer in office.
      Given the legal team was assembled a little over a week ago, it went as expected, one of the sources told CNN. T****’s allies were flabbergasted when T****’s attorneys switched speaking slots at the last minute.

      artem1s

      @Brachiator:

      but I do not understand the “out of office” stuff.

      it only makes sense if you are 45. He’s only got one way to raise grift lots of money off his cult.  He can’t do that if he can’t run for office.  No campaign, no donations.  And the lawyers know the money dries up if he can’t campaign. sooner or later the cult will move on and start sending money to the next crazy conspiracy nutcase.

      I’m betting if he’s barred for running for office, he may start a religion.  easier and less likely he’ll end up in jail for misuse of funds.

      japa21

      @Brachiator: I liken it to saying, “Sure I was indicted two days before the statute of limitations ran out, but you can’t try me now because the statute of limitations has run out.”

      JMG

      Didn’t see impeachment today. Homeowner issues. The boiler control for our heating (we have forced hot water) and hot water has gone haywire, shutting itself down. Local plumbing and heating company who installed it, real nice folks have been by and advised us to shut it off, wait a few minutes and restart. This worked well for about a week. Then when it failed and reset, it failed in three days. By the Super Bowl, it was twice a day. Today the manufacturer’s rep came with the two guys from the plumbing company. They worked on it for four hours. Acknowledged it would need a new heat exchanger. Left. Control began shutting itself down every 15 minutes. Long story and several visits later, tomorrow they’re all coming to replace the whole installation — Under warranty! In the meantime, I’m wearing a flannel shirt, wool socks (Cole would be proud) and my Irish fisherman’s sweater.

      So I missed the show. Apparently Trump’s lawyers didn’t even do as well as Hamilton Burger. Or so Twitter informs me.

      WaterGirl

      Speaking of David Plouffe, he calls the attention whore “QAnon Marjorie”.  I am going to shorten that to QAnon Marge.  No need to help this despicable person put on airs with her 3 names.

      Baud

      OT

      CNN)Less than one month after taking office, President Joe Biden will participate in a CNN town hall in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, answering questions from Americans as the nation struggles to contain the coronavirus pandemic and jumpstart a troubled economy.

      The “CNN Presidential Town Hall with Joe Biden” will air live from the Pabst Theater on February 16 at 8 p.m. ET, the network announced Tuesday

      dmsilev

      @Baud: Ted Cruz would also be an option. Sure, he’s technically a juror, but if we tell the other Senators that this would allow Pat Leahy to bash Ted’s skull in with his gavel I’m sure they’d all be in favor.

