On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.
This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).
way2blue
Sicily, given its strategic location in the Mediterranean Sea, has a long, overlapping history of Greeks, Romans, Turks, Normans. During our short stay, we skimmed only a fraction of this history. After the olive harvest, we headed south to Siracusa.
We’d met a young Italian couple while on Sangat Island (in the Philippines) who told us where to stay and which beaches to visit. Our modest hotel was just across the bridge from the Island of Ortygia, the amazing historical center of Siracusa—full of crooked alleyways… Not shown in the photos below—we toured its catacombs, archaeological museum, two subterranean Jewish baths hidden & abandoned in 1492, during the purge by Spanish edict. Also, a hidden tunnel system connecting the churches and used as a bomb shelter during WWII—complete with graffiti from that time.
View southwest from the Necropolis of Pantalica, looking into the stream valley of the Anapo River. The necropolis contains thousands of rock-cut chamber tombs dating from the thirteenth to seventh centuries BC.
This theatre was originally built in the fifth century BC (rebuilt in the 3rd century BC and renovated again in the Roman period according to Wikipedia).
The Roman amphitheater is adjacent to the Greek theatre; built in the third century AD for gladiator fights.
Remnants of Chiesa di San Giovanni (Church of St John), built above the catacombs in the 6th century AD. Apostle John is thought to have stayed briefly in an underground grotto with fresco-covered walls within the catacombs (~61 AD).
View of Spiaggia di Calamosche, one of the beaches recommended by our Italian friends, within Riserva Naturale Oasi Faunistica Vendicari, south of Siracusa.
Fresh seafood in the open-air market on Ortygia, just across the bridge.
Spices in the open-air market on Ortygia.
And nuts…
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings