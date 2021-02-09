On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020). Submit Your Photos

way2blue

Sicily, given its strategic location in the Mediterranean Sea, has a long, overlapping history of Greeks, Romans, Turks, Normans. During our short stay, we skimmed only a fraction of this history. After the olive harvest, we headed south to Siracusa.

We’d met a young Italian couple while on Sangat Island (in the Philippines) who told us where to stay and which beaches to visit. Our modest hotel was just across the bridge from the Island of Ortygia, the amazing historical center of Siracusa—full of crooked alleyways… Not shown in the photos below—we toured its catacombs, archaeological museum, two subterranean Jewish baths hidden & abandoned in 1492, during the purge by Spanish edict. Also, a hidden tunnel system connecting the churches and used as a bomb shelter during WWII—complete with graffiti from that time.