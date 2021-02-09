Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

This blog goes to 11…

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

Four legs? good! two legs? we’re not so sure…

Just a few bad apples.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

The willow is too close to the house.

I really should read my own blog.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

What fresh hell is this?

I’m going back to the respite thread.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

We still have time to mess this up!

The math demands it!

Han shot first.

Good luck with your asparagus.

Verified, but limited!

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

Shocking, but not surprising

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / On The Road – way2blue – Siracusa / Ortygia, Sicily

On The Road – way2blue – Siracusa / Ortygia, Sicily

by | 1 Comment

This post is in: ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).

Submit Your Photos

way2blue

Sicily, given its strategic location in the Mediterranean Sea, has a long, overlapping history of Greeks, Romans, Turks, Normans.  During our short stay, we skimmed only a fraction of this history.  After the olive harvest, we headed south to Siracusa. 

We’d met a young Italian couple while on Sangat Island (in the Philippines) who told us where to stay and which beaches to visit.  Our modest hotel was just across the bridge from the Island of Ortygia, the amazing historical center of Siracusa—full of crooked alleyways…  Not shown in the photos below—we toured its catacombs, archaeological museum, two subterranean Jewish baths hidden & abandoned in 1492, during the purge by Spanish edict.  Also, a hidden tunnel system connecting the churches and used as a bomb shelter during WWII—complete with graffiti from that time.

On The Road - way2blue - SIRACUSA / ORTYGIA, SICILY 7
PANTALICA, SICILY

View southwest from the Necropolis of Pantalica, looking into the stream valley of the Anapo River.  The necropolis contains thousands of rock-cut chamber tombs dating from the thirteenth to seventh centuries BC.

On The Road - way2blue - SIRACUSA / ORTYGIA, SICILY 6
GREEK THEATRE, SIRACUSA

This theatre was originally built in the fifth century BC (rebuilt in the 3rd century BC and renovated again in the Roman period according to Wikipedia).

On The Road - way2blue - SIRACUSA / ORTYGIA, SICILY 5
ROMAN AMPHITHEATER, SIRACUSA

The Roman amphitheater is adjacent to the Greek theatre; built in the third century AD for gladiator fights.

On The Road - way2blue - SIRACUSA / ORTYGIA, SICILY 4
CHIESA DI SAN GIOVANNI, SIRACUSA

Remnants of Chiesa di San Giovanni (Church of St John), built above the catacombs in the 6th century AD.  Apostle John is thought to have stayed briefly in an underground grotto with fresco-covered walls within the catacombs (~61 AD).

On The Road - way2blue - SIRACUSA / ORTYGIA, SICILY 3
CALAMOSCHE BEACH, SICILY

View of Spiaggia di Calamosche, one of the beaches recommended by our Italian friends, within Riserva Naturale Oasi Faunistica Vendicari, south of Siracusa.

On The Road - way2blue - SIRACUSA / ORTYGIA, SICILY 2
ORTYGIA, SICILY

Fresh seafood in the open-air market on Ortygia, just across the bridge.

On The Road - way2blue - SIRACUSA / ORTYGIA, SICILY 1
ORTYGIA, SICILY

Spices in the open-air market on Ortygia.

On The Road - way2blue - SIRACUSA / ORTYGIA, SICILY
ORTYGIA, SICILY

And nuts…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • sab

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    1Comments

    1. 1.

      sab

      What time of year was this? I live in Ohio and we have high standards for green. These Sicilian photos of countryside are so much greener than I would have expected. Probably just shows how little I know.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.