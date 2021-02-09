Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Impeachment 3 – Procedure Over Content

by | 52 Comments

Here’s the live feed:

And here’s the video that the House Impeachment Managers showed. Damning.

    52Comments

    3. 3.

      Martin

      I can at least understand the point this guy is trying to make. It’s complete bullshit, of course, but at least I can follow it.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Almost Retired

      Trial advocacy 101:  Don’t shout your entire opening statement.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      wvng

      Ade hill

      @Adehill28

      they’re not even bothering to make their case bc they know trump won’t be convicted

      Hownotamovie?

      @Hownotamovie1

      “Look, at the end of the day, 50% of you will choose your party over your country, and I’m ok with that. So I’m just gonna kill time here.” – Trump Defense.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Old School

      My client has does a lot of impeachable offenses over his time in office.  And you do so after an insurrection?!!?

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Soprano2

      I watched that 13 minute video that Raskin showed. It was terrifying, and showed the sequence of events better than anything else I’ve seen. I wish all the news networks would show it uncut tonight. Especially revealing were the chants of “Fuck the police”. LOL

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Almost Retired

      @🐾BillinGlendaleCA:  No, Mr. Shouty-face is not a Gym Jordan School of Law graduate.  At the Gym Jordan School of Law, you were not taught to out-argue your opponents.  You were taught to wrestle them to the ground and tickle them.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      dmsilev

      So, you can’t impeach a President near the end of his term, and you can’t impeach him after the end of his term? Is that right?

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Bobby Thomson

      When you start at 11, you have nowhere to go.

      But again, it’s not like what is said or how it is said will make a bit of difference.  The Republican Party is deeply corrupt.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      NotMax

      Arguing it’s a partisan scalp hunt kind of falls apart when it wasn’t a straight party line vote that passed the article.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      zhena gogolia

      @SiubhanDuinne:

      The twitter explanation is that he’s used to wearing a kipa so he’s holding it on. I don’t find that too convincing. Isn’t he aware that he’s not at the moment wearing a kipa?

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Almost Retired

      To his credit, Schoen effortlessly made the transition from screaming at me to boring me into submission.   I expect he’ll end with a bang – smashing a guitar or lighting himself on fire.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Now he seems to be arguing that Trump’s due process rights are being violated because … he’s not testifying? He has no witnesses? Huh?

      Reply
    32. 32.

      NotMax

      @Tata

      That was the impeachment of a judge named Nixon., the case which resulted in the Supreme Court flatly stating they had no jurisdiction over the procedures and rules for impeachment or for conviction as set forth in each chamber of Congress.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Martin:

      If he’s that observant, I wonder why he’s not wearing it while delivering, arguably, the most consequential speech of his legal life.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      bjacques

      They’re both counting on the public believing due process during impeachment and trial is the same as in a court. Unfortunately, they’re right

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Leto

      Also I’m going to start referring to this guy as Barty Crouch, Jr because he won’t stop licking his fucking lips.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      NotMax

      This entire current argument conveniently ignores that the Chief Justice explicitly demurred from participating, and the rules in place then laid the presiding officer duties to the president pro tem.

      Also he’s arguing that the House moved too fast and yet the Speaker moved too slowly.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Martin

      @SiubhanDuinne: I have a faculty member that only takes his off in class. His view is that his instructional role takes priority over his faith in that environment and he wants his students to see ‘professor’ and not ‘jewish professor’.

      The lawyers I’ve known seem to take a similar view when representing a client. They are an agent of their client, and they don’t bring their personal self into that space.

      Reply

