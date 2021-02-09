Here’s the live feed:
And here’s the video that the House Impeachment Managers showed. Damning.
Open thread
raven
Oh you so smatttt
Martin
I can at least understand the point this guy is trying to make. It’s complete bullshit, of course, but at least I can follow it.
Almost Retired
Trial advocacy 101: Don’t shout your entire opening statement.
wvng
Ade hill
@Adehill28
they’re not even bothering to make their case bc they know trump won’t be convicted
Hownotamovie?
“Look, at the end of the day, 50% of you will choose your party over your country, and I’m ok with that. So I’m just gonna kill time here.” – Trump Defense.
raven
You ain’t demanding shit asshole.
Martin
@Almost Retired: Pretty sure you gotta wake some people up after Castor.
@Almost Retired: Obviously that’s not the way it’s taught at the Gym Jordan School of Law.
Tata
Why is this guy shouting?
Old School
My client has does a lot of impeachable offenses over his time in office. And you do so after an insurrection?!!?
Soprano2
I watched that 13 minute video that Raskin showed. It was terrifying, and showed the sequence of events better than anything else I’ve seen. I wish all the news networks would show it uncut tonight. Especially revealing were the chants of “Fuck the police”. LOL
Almost Retired
@🐾BillinGlendaleCA: No, Mr. Shouty-face is not a Gym Jordan School of Law graduate. At the Gym Jordan School of Law, you were not taught to out-argue your opponents. You were taught to wrestle them to the ground and tickle them.
@raven: Was Bernie wearing earmuffs in addition to the mittens?
dmsilev
So, you can’t impeach a President near the end of his term, and you can’t impeach him after the end of his term? Is that right?
dmsilev
@Old School: It’s like a loyalty card at your local coffee shop. After your tenth impeachment, get an eleventh trial free of charge!
Bobby Thomson
When you start at 11, you have nowhere to go.
But again, it’s not like what is said or how it is said will make a bit of difference. The Republican Party is deeply corrupt.
NotMax
Arguing it’s a partisan scalp hunt kind of falls apart when it wasn’t a straight party line vote that passed the article.
@dmsilev: YOU CAN’T IMPEACH A PRESIDENT IF HE’S A REPUBLICAN.
ETA: If they’re a Democrat, a blow job is reason enough.
debbie
What’s this about a 16-hour video the managers are planning to release?
Jeffro
@🐾BillinGlendaleCA: great minds and all that… =)
Tata
“Walter, not Richard”?
SiubhanDuinne
He did it again! The drink/hold scalp thing! I can’t imagine why he’s doing that.
Martin
Does this guy not realize his presence is proof that Trump’s due process rights are being met?
Old School
@SiubhanDuinne: Twitter seems to think that he’s used to holding on to a kippah while drinking, but he isn’t wearing one today.
zhena gogolia
The twitter explanation is that he’s used to wearing a kipa so he’s holding it on. I don’t find that too convincing. Isn’t he aware that he’s not at the moment wearing a kipa?
Martin
@SiubhanDuinne: I could have sworn I saw him wearing a yarmulke when he entered the building. If so and he normally wears one, that would explain the habit.
Almost Retired
To his credit, Schoen effortlessly made the transition from screaming at me to boring me into submission. I expect he’ll end with a bang – smashing a guitar or lighting himself on fire.
SiubhanDuinne
Now he seems to be arguing that Trump’s due process rights are being violated because … he’s not testifying? He has no witnesses? Huh?
different-church-lady
Whadda wanna bet half the guys in that video have flown thin blue line flags?
Tata
I don’t remember the Watergate hearings being this funny.
Martin
@different-church-lady: More than half.
Martin
@Almost Retired: Lighting himself on fire in the well of the Senate would be pretty metal.
Tata
Was that laughter?
Cermet
@different-church-lady: As long as they were killing/oppressing blacks, they are ok with the police.
Leto
@GregMulka: Raised a copy of the constitution like we don’t know what it is, drink!
bjacques
They’re both counting on the public believing due process during impeachment and trial is the same as in a court. Unfortunately, they’re right
Leto
Also I’m going to start referring to this guy as Barty Crouch, Jr because he won’t stop licking his fucking lips.
craigie
A man hears what he wants to hear,
and disregards the rest.
— Paul Simon
NotMax
This entire current argument conveniently ignores that the Chief Justice explicitly demurred from participating, and the rules in place then laid the presiding officer duties to the president pro tem.
Also he’s arguing that the House moved too fast and yet the Speaker moved too slowly.
schrodingers_cat
@SiubhanDuinne: Because the 🍊 🤡 and his base are anti-Semitic
Martin
@SiubhanDuinne: I have a faculty member that only takes his off in class. His view is that his instructional role takes priority over his faith in that environment and he wants his students to see ‘professor’ and not ‘jewish professor’.
The lawyers I’ve known seem to take a similar view when representing a client. They are an agent of their client, and they don’t bring their personal self into that space.
SiubhanDuinne
That might make sense the first time he did it, but he’s grabbed his head six times now. Thought he was supposed to be smart. Hunh.
Martin
Ok, holding up Mao in the Senate was a stunt I didn’t see coming.
Suzanne
That video is unbelievable.
Every one of those rioters behaved like a wild, rabid animal that day.
PPCLI
If only Clinton’s lawyers had thought of giving a magic first amendment defense against perjury.
