Fauci says B117 variant of COVID could become "dominant" in U.S. by end of March, but current vaccines are "quite effective" against it Vaccines are "less so" effective on South African variant, B1.351, but vaccinations could control spread before that strain is dominant pic.twitter.com/t9oMNo5Erq — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 8, 2021





"We have yet to control this pandemic," @CDCDirector Rochelle Walensky says. "We still have this emerging threat of variants." About 700 US confirmed cases of coronavirus variants. "Please keep your guard up–the continued proliferation of variants remains a great concern." pic.twitter.com/YZrOlO4WF3 — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) February 8, 2021

The US administered 1.1 million vaccine shots today, bringing the total to 43.1 million, or 13.1 doses per 100 people. The 7-day moving average rose slightly to 1.47 million shots per day. 10.0% of the US population has received at least one shot; 3.0% are fully vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/EV01Pd80mM — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) February 9, 2021

The US had +87,031 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the total to over 27.7 million. The 7-day moving average fell to below 111,000 new cases per day, its lowest level since November 7. pic.twitter.com/E8pf7xWMlp — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) February 9, 2021

======

There has been a severe undercount of COVID19 cases in the US & abroad, Texas scientists report. Also, many infections have gone undetected meaning an untold number of cases are never counted, resulting in an inaccurate statistical portrait of the pandemic https://t.co/7NDEmtKfgW — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) February 8, 2021

i did a review https://t.co/qbuFPYiGtY — Jeannette Ng 吳志麗 (@jeannette_ng) February 7, 2021

“It does not and cannot offer you meaning in the suffering. It is too honest to do so. In the end, I am simply left with the knowledge: This happened. It is happening in the hospitals of Los Angeles and North Dakota and Tokyo right now. It is still happening everywhere.” https://t.co/7VC2Zz9ViP — Jeannette Ng 吳志麗 (@jeannette_ng) February 7, 2021

Iran has launched a coronavirus inoculation campaign among healthcare professionals with recently delivered Russian Sputnik V vaccines as the country struggles to stem the worst outbreak of the pandemic in the Middle East. https://t.co/2tVj5mBAhY — The Associated Press (@AP) February 9, 2021

Lebanon's Baytna Baytak, launched during the pandemic to find a home away from home for front-line workers worried about exposing their families to the virus has now expanded to help others, filling a void left by a failed government. By @FayAbuelgasim. https://t.co/SxzgU5oJdC — AP Middle East (@APMiddleEast) February 9, 2021

Russia confirmed 15,019 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, bringing the total caseload to 3,998,216https://t.co/3rnOXT4QzQ — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) February 9, 2021

Russia’s death toll from Covid-19 in 2020 was nearly three times the level previously reported by the government and accounted for half of all excess deaths last year, according to official data https://t.co/LGaS7RJueH — Bloomberg Politics (@bpolitics) February 8, 2021

The EU has approved Russia’s application to register its Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in the bloc https://t.co/I4zVhMwfFP — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) February 9, 2021

NHS app tells 1.7 million to self-isolate https://t.co/aj6hzs4Vvi — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) February 9, 2021

Covid: Why Australia's 'world-class' quarantine system has seen breaches https://t.co/BULVMZVAZx — BBC News Australia (@BBCNewsAus) February 8, 2021

Amid the Brazilian government’s stumbling vaccine rollout, some are defending efforts by the country's wealthy to pay to jump the line. Health experts view such efforts as unethical when at-risk groups are in more immediate need. https://t.co/PxWmfrBZcM — The Associated Press (@AP) February 8, 2021

At current pace, Mexico would reach 70% vaccination rate by year 2085 while the US would do it by September 2021. Hard to imagine Mexico not reaching out to the US for help in the coming months. Via https://t.co/YLIcOg8iwV pic.twitter.com/ygQ8cFQhx8 — José Díaz-Briseño (@diazbriseno) February 8, 2021

======

The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine is being "tweaked" to address the South African SARSCoV2 variant. Sarah Gilbert, lead Oxford researcher, told the BBC "we have a version with the South African spike sequence in the works." She expects it to be ready by Fall https://t.co/dcMyoOZvrD pic.twitter.com/wTiXgtwjYo — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) February 8, 2021

This is great news. The Pfizer vaccine reduces viral loads, increasing evidence that vaccines protect against infection as well as disease. This is not unexpected but important to support this with robust evidence before adjusting guidance. https://t.co/vcDfaNnRCi — Dr. Angela Rasmussen (@angie_rasmussen) February 8, 2021

An experimental antiviral therapy can speed up recovery for Covid outpatients—patients who don't have to be hospitalized. Therapy is w/ peginterferon-lambda. New study shows w/ a single injection patients were +4x more likely to clear the virus in 7 days https://t.co/8rGgvQlpDz — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) February 8, 2021

Are fears over Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid jab justified? https://t.co/jZQwjX07G0 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) February 8, 2021

Russian vaccine researchers trampled scientific protocols — and challenged the West — in the race for their Sputnik V vaccine. It has better than a 90% efficacy rate & is being purchased worldwide https://t.co/30Epx3ncBq — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) February 8, 2021

Covid: South Korea launches test for pet cats and dogs https://t.co/UR47uPhs7u — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) February 9, 2021

Facebook said it will expand a list of false health claims it bans from the platform to include debunked claims about COVID-19 vaccines in general https://t.co/OHO4SagXA1 $FB pic.twitter.com/c9uv1SXeTr — Reuters (@Reuters) February 9, 2021

======

71% of the coronavirus vaccine shots delivered to states have been administered, per @business's covid tracker.https://t.co/zGTSfQXn7d — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) February 8, 2021

One Los Angeles native said nearly every member of her family was infected with Covid-19. Her mother, a food-factory worker, died of the coronavirus. "She wanted to be vaccinated. She was planning to retire in March."https://t.co/QeNPYm9iwU — NBC Latino (@NBCLatino) February 9, 2021

How Rhode Island, once a model for COVID-19 response, stumbled in its vaccine rollout, via @jesschaselubitz https://t.co/loOseNXK1T — Colin Campbell (@colincampbell) February 8, 2021

Tampa's mayor expresses frustration after maskless fans took to the streets and packed sports bars during the Super Bowl. Mayor Jane Castor had signed an executive order requiring that people wear face coverings as the city hosted the Super Bowl. https://t.co/EWAiqvw6xP — The Associated Press (@AP) February 8, 2021