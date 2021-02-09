Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

This is a big f—–g deal.

People are complicated. Love is not.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

Tick tock motherfuckers! Tick fucking tock!

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

Whoever he was, that guy was nuts.

I’m only here for the duck photos.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

Four legs? good! two legs? we’re not so sure…

The house always wins.

We still have time to mess this up!

They are all Michael Cohen now.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

The willow is too close to the house.

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

The revolution will be supervised.

Shocking, but not surprising

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

Nevertheless, she persisted.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Monday/Tuesday, Feb. 8-9

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Monday/Tuesday, Feb. 8-9

by | 2 Comments

This post is in: ,


======

======

======

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • NeenerNeener
  • NotMax

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    2Comments

    1. 1.

      NotMax

      FYI.

      Second vaccine shots for large group of seniors could limit distribution of first doses

      Hawaii seniors 75 and older who got COVID vaccines at large distribution sites in Hawaii will soon get their second doses and that’s putting a squeeze on supplies.
      [snip]
      The CEOs of Hawaii Pacific Health and Queen’s Medical Center say giving the second dose is the priority, but could tax the state’s already limited vaccine supply barring a dramatic increase in new shipments from the federal government. Tens of thousands of seniors are in the group due for their second doses, limiting the number of people able to get their first dose for the next few weeks.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY yesterday:

      145 new cases, 2.7% positivity
      409 people in the hospital
      97 people in the ICU

      38% available regular beds, 30% available icu beds

      Still at 1024 reported deaths.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.