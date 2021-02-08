Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread: Tomorrow's Extravaganza Opening

Open Thread: Tomorrow’s Extravaganza Opening

by | 30 Comments

The Washington Post has Trump’s lawyer’s full 70-plus-page trial brief, if you’re that curious.

    1.

      sab

      That two branches of government thing might be dificult for our press to understand since they go to all the same Republican parties.

      TomatoQueen

      BettyCracker has referred today to the Cockroach Historians and I got to thinking about what that future will be like. Nothing but grass everywhere, as every other plant is too complicated. CHs farming trial transcripts to pass on to the next nest, but then that would mean a T**** Library, which I think we’ve agreed is not on the agenda, ever. CHs will need something to do, though.

      West of the Rockies

      I love that our president now looks fit (if aged) and dapper.  He knows how to wear a suit and walk with grace, not like a grotesque toddler with a gigantic arse.

      Alison Rose

      Since it’s an open thread, and I have nothing to say about the trial other than “I hope they convict, they probably won’t, fuck every Republican forever,” instead I will share this crap photo I took of a Red-shouldered Hawk  sitting in the tree outside my window this morning. I was in the kitchen and noticed the cat sitting at the window, which she does all the time to watch all the birdies flitting around the tree (we’re on the third floor). But usually her head is going back and forth like she’s refereeing a tennis match, and this time she was still as a statue. Ten minutes later, she hadn’t moved a muscle, so I go over to see what was so fascinating, and lo and behold, this big mofo was just chilling like a villain. Had to zoom in with my phone through the screened window, so it’s not going to end up on the cover of Birds and Blossoms (which yes, I subscribe to, birbs are the best), but still pretty neat. Usually we just get robins, finches, and juncos around here, with the occasional asshole blue jay

      (It was a lot bigger than it looks in that photo, BTW. I had to point out to the cat that if she were able to get to it, she would not come out the victor in that battle.)

      John Revolta

      “The real truth is that the people who criminally breached the Capitol did so of their own accord and for their own reasons, and they are being criminally prosecuted.”

      They’re gonna need a bigger bus…………

      LuciaMia

      the claim that the president’s words could not be reasonably seen as a call to violence is kind of refuted by the fact that, you know, it was

      So funny that that’s Trump’s lawyers’ contention. As if Trump was calling for the crowd to form little discussion groups.

      Geminid

      @West of the Rockies: I thought President Biden came across well in the parts of the O’Donnell interview I heard yesterday. I heard them on radio, and I thought it was good communication. Quite a contrast to his predecessor.

      burnspbesq

      I just deleted LGM from my bookmarks. Long overdue.

      dmsilev

      “The real truth is that the people who criminally breached the Capitol did so of their own accord and for their own reasons, and they are being criminally prosecuted.”

      So, for the first time ever, a mob “spontaneously” descended on the Capitol, stormed the building, killed one of the policemen there and left two (that I know of) others so emotionally traumatized that they later committed suicide, and the fact that He Who Shall Not Be Named spent the previous two months insisting that the election was fraudulent and the mob should “stop the steal” was all one big hilarious miscommunication, like some seditious and treasonous Three’s Company episode?

      debbie

      @dmsilev:

      That argument will fold like a cheap suit. This morning, NPR ran a report on Just Security, a website that has compiled a timeline of the insurrection and the events leading up to it. There were a number of clips of protesters saying they were there for Trump and because he had told them to come.

      dmsilev

      @debbie: “Trump told me to come” is already being used by some of the insurrectionists as part of their legal defenses. I doubt it will help them much either.

      Geminid

      @dmsilev: Brooklyn Congressman Hakeem Jeffries a made very cogent summary of the violence of January 6 at a Judiciary Commitee meeting last Friday, while taking Congressman Burgess Owens (UT) to the woodshed. Two minutes of cool, focused, devastating rhetoric. Well worth checking out.

      Patricia Kayden

      @dmsilev: We literally watched live as insurrectionists were egged on by Trump, left his hate rally and made a beeline for the Capitol to stop Pence from certifying the votes. WE SAW IT LIVE.

      West of the Rockies

      So in the event Republicans had a collective spine, they’d vote to convict and then might get primaried.  Is losing a Senate seat really and truly existential obliteration?  I know there are only 100 in the country and the job pays well, but damn.

      So, suppose they lose and then a number of total loons run in their place.  Many will lose to a sane Democrat.  After a cycle of such losing, things might return to a halfway normal dynamic.  Ya know, two parties, loyal opposition, and such.  I dont think that will happen.

      I think we are watching the death of the GOP, but it’s like a distant uncle who’s had ALS for eight years and just keeps declining.  That’s an ugly image, and I apologize to those who might be experiencing such a thing.  But the GOP seems unlikely to ever return to what we once called normal.

      Another Scott

      RE: the murder hornet swarm tweet. Medium:

      That lesson is lost on the New York Times, which last week published an opinion piece by Charlie Warzel and Stuart A. Thompson highlighting the dangers of smartphone location data by mapping the movements of rioters at the Capitol on January 6. (OneZero recommended the story in a short post on Friday.) The journalists obtained a leaked dataset of location pings and used it to map the movements of insurrectionists from a Trump rally to the halls of Congress — in one case, they identified an individual by name, publishing his social media information and other details.

      They intended the story as a warning against surveillance. Warzel and Thompson write “Surrendering our privacy to the government would be foolish” and “None of this data should ever have been collected.” But they undermine their warning by putting the data on full display and using it to make a political point: Yes, the tracking is bad, but look, it also proves beyond the shadow of a doubt that the insurrectionists can be linked to Trump, they seem to say. As if to emphasize the mistake, the New York Times Opinion Twitter account on Sunday promoted the article as having “identified some of the Capitol rioters,” completely missing the core point about data surveillance.

      I’m of a few minds about this:

      1) An inherent aspect of cellular communications is that the towers – of necessity – know exactly who is connected and it doesn’t take much to triangulate the location pretty exactly. The data will always exist and someone will always have access to it – it’s required for the system to work.

      2) It would be irresponsible for a government not to seek access to such data in cases such as an insurrection. Criminals who actively seek to overthrow the government must not be able to hide under over-arching secrecy concerns. Pings indicating someone is inside the Capitol – or that they are outside the Capitol – are obviously important evidence in a trial about the insurrection.

      3) Any type of data can be leaked/stolen/released inadvertently. Data security issues are different from what-the-data-itself-is issues.

      All that said, technology advances faster than the law. Governments need to keep the valid and important concerns about unjustified data collection and surveillance in mind when considering how licenses, patents, trademarks, and general lawmaking affects rapid technological changes in industry (and government itself).

      (via froomkin)

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      CaseyL

      Not sure how the debate will go tomorrow – I mean, of course all or most of the GOPsters will vote against the constitutionality of the trial – but I am quite sure I have no stomach to listen to them say so.  I assume the trial will proceed on a more-or-less party line vote.

      Wednesday is when the real stuff starts to happen.  That’s also the day I go into the office, so watching it might be problematic.  I’ll follow along via BJ (I know the commentary here will be more intelligent than anything the news readers say) and possibly Wonkette and Twitter.

      geg6

      @CaseyL:

      it’s my day in the office, too.  I streamed the inauguration on my computer and that worked out pretty well, so I’m going to try that again.

      ETA: I streamed CSPAN.  No commentators.

      Another Scott

      Reuters:

      WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Georgia Secretary of State’s office has formally opened an investigation into former U.S. President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the state’s 2020 election results, an official in the office told Reuters.

      The investigation comes after Trump was recorded in a Jan. 2 phone call pressuring Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to overturn the state’s election results based on false voter fraud claims.

      “The Secretary of State’s office investigates complaints it receives,” said Walter Jones, a spokesman for Secretary of State’s office, describing the investigation as “fact finding and administrative.”

      “Any further legal efforts will be left to the attorney general,” he said.

      This is the same GOP SoS that is working to restrict voting access in upcoming elections, so I’ll hold my applause. But I’ll keep watching.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      JoyceH

      @dmsilev: ​
       

      “Trump told me to come” is already being used by some of the insurrectionists as part of their legal defenses. I doubt it will help them much either.

      Also the argument that Trump couldn’t control the mob because they were waaaay over there. The managers could simply play the video of that interviewer asking the QAnon Shaman why they were leaving. He replied, “Trump told us to. He just tweeted it.”

