Albatrossity

I thought I had run out of subjects for the Winter Birds in Flyover Country series, but it turns out I had a few more opportunities to get out and see birds this week, so here’s another. One of those opportunities came up after we had a few days of snow and heavy overcast, when it was getting pretty boring to stay inside and just watch the feeders (although I did get my first COVID vaccine shot on one of those days, so that wasn’t boring!). It was still overcast, but the snow reflected a lot of light, and so I got a bunch of what is known in the portraiture biz as “high-key”, aka nearly shadowless, portraits of some of our local birds. Hope you enjoy them!