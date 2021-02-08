We usually watch the Super Bowl with friends as a social event — I don’t follow football anymore and don’t really care who wins. Frankly, I was glad our “home team”, the Bills, didn’t go this year, since it will probably keep our COVID counts lower.

So I was surprised how much the usual ‘Murica bullshit affected me. After a year of denial by Trump and Trumpists, it was a relief to see a pretty full acknowledgement of the COVID tragedy, starting with the Bidens’ short address that praised healthcare workers and other essential workers, asked people to wear masks, get tested and get vaccinated, and ended with a moment of silence for the 440,000 dead Americans. There was a coin toss by the nurse manager of a Tampa Bay ICU. At some point there was a montage of scenes that included some from inside a hospital (I know there are reasons, but we really don’t see enough of what’s going on in hospitals). And, God knows the NFL has a lot to answer for when it comes to race, but at least there was an effort to include people of color in the ceremony.

I absolutely realize that this was a low bar, but the ceremony at least acknowledged reality. How refreshing that felt says a lot about how low we sank in the Trump era.