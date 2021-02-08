Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

Let there be snark.

We still have time to mess this up!

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

No one could have predicted…

Fuck if i know. i just get yelled at when i try it.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

This is how realignments happen…

Something seems odd about that, but i have been drinking.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

It’s not even safe to go out and pick up 2 days worth of poop anymore.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn – Nancy Pelosi

You are here: Home / Open Threads / ‘Murica Bowl

‘Murica Bowl

by | 9 Comments

This post is in: 

We usually watch the Super Bowl with friends as a social event — I don’t follow football anymore and don’t really care who wins. Frankly, I was glad our “home team”, the Bills, didn’t go this year, since it will probably keep our COVID counts lower.

So I was surprised how much the usual ‘Murica bullshit affected me. After a year of denial by Trump and Trumpists, it was a relief to see a pretty full acknowledgement of the COVID tragedy, starting with the Bidens’ short address that praised healthcare workers and other essential workers, asked people to wear masks, get tested and get vaccinated, and ended with a moment of silence for the 440,000 dead Americans. There was a coin toss by the nurse manager of a Tampa Bay ICU. At some point there was a montage of scenes that included some from inside a hospital (I know there are reasons, but we really don’t see enough of what’s going on in hospitals). And, God knows the NFL has a lot to answer for when it comes to race, but at least there was an effort to include people of color in the ceremony.

I absolutely realize that this was a low bar, but the ceremony at least acknowledged reality. How refreshing that felt says a lot about how low we sank in the Trump era.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Al Z.
  • Betty Cracker
  • BruceFromOhio
  • Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix
  • Geo Wilcox
  • germy
  • OGLiberal
  • PaulWartenberg
  • Peale

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    9Comments

    1. 1.

      OGLiberal

      And all of that was coupled with a terrible, boring game.  I do not like Tom Brady but he’s impressive when my man, Eli, isn’t beating him.  Defense, and I love defense so why am I complaining, won that game.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Peale

      Its nice to have a president who doesn’t get jealous that healthcare workers might be getting attention that he feels he should have.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Betty Cracker

      My sister and sister-in-law are healthcare workers in Tampa and had an opportunity to go to the game for free with the ticket giveaways. But they work at different hospitals, so they wouldn’t have been able to sit together, and they figured it would be a giant pain in the ass with the security and all, so they decided not to go. They were second-guessing themselves yesterday!

      Thanks for the link to the Bidens’ pre-game address. I missed it whilst cooking. I agree it’s a relief to see institutions and authority figures acknowledge reality instead of lying and downplaying the carnage for political gain and ego protection.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      PaulWartenberg

      The horrifying problem of the pandemic came up AFTER the game, when locals went into the streets and the bar scenes across Tampa and celebrated maskless like asymptomatic morans. Dear God, I live here, and now I gotta worry over the next two weeks that any of those a-holes live in the town where I work and expose my library to their BS infection.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Al Z.

      Seems like we are just getting over the holiday surge. It will be interesting if there is a post-SB surge. I hope the avocado dip was worth it.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      BruceFromOhio

      We’ve been using John’s “airhorn” comment to describe same. It still feels appropriate.
      (Paraphrased, the last four years have been like having an airhorn blasting continually in your face, and now it’s stopped)

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.