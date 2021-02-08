Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Monday Morning Open Thread: Step By Step

Monday Morning Open Thread: Step By Step

by | 35 Comments

One ‘constituency’ remains distraught: Our Very Celebrity Media Villagers…

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

      Baud

      I’ll be pleasantly surprised if the love from the left lasts.

      The Kaplan tweet didn’t seem negative, but I haven’t read the article.

      satby

      Haven’t heard from Tom Petty in a while, and what a great song / video for me to get reacquainted.

      p.a.

      It’s easy to stay united when the opposition has a 2-play playbook: NO! or String Along > NO!

      Interesting that the most influential opposition is the deficit media scolds and pseudo-republicans  like Larry Summers

      VOR

      After Trump, the bar is pretty low. But the fact Biden is not chasing marginal Republican votes on proposals makes me happy. Finally, finally learning Lucy is going to pull the football away every time.

      debbie

      @danielx:

      They’ll be rending their robes and ripping out their hair when they hear the Dems’ detailed evidence showing that Trump incited the insurrection.

      Nicole

      @VOR: Yeah, I’ve been happy about the “You’re welcome to participate, GOP, but if you don’t want to, we’re still going forward without you” attitude.

      satby

      @VOR: This framing is annoying. Democrats in Congress have known for a long time (probably decades)that Republicans deal in bad faith. A noise media and lackluster voter support with most of the low info voters insisting “both sides”, plus being the minority party, plus blue dogs limited what Democrats could accomplish. What changed is us, our voter turn out, our demand for better policy; and that gives our elected Dems some room to accomplish it in spite of a media still bleating about bipartisanship.

      Edited to add: and after the last disastrous four years, voter turnout in 2020 in the US zoomed to just under 67%. Still not enough, but if we end voter suppression it may get better.

      satby

      @rikyrah: We’re very partisan, and it took destruction for four years plus mass murder for a lot of average folks to get off their asses and give Dems the backing. It shouldn’t have had to come to that.

      Baud

      @satby:

      I still remember how Obamacare was under water in approval rating until the GOP took over everything in 2017.  By then, it was too late, but for McCain.

      danielx

      @rikyrah: ​
       
      Biden has one vast advantage over Obama – he already knows there’s no point in spending a lot of time in negotiating with people who are determined to see him fail.

      Ken

      @debbie: I didn’t even start watching, and I gather the same.  Some friends had proposed a zoom party, but it didn’t go anywhere.  Probably best, those who just wanted to chat would have annoyed those who wanted to watch the game and yell at the referees.

      Mary G

      Somehow I doubt that a massive program that gives people things like a check, continued unemployment boost, a $3000 child benefit and competent handling of vaccines is going to be as unpopular as Obamacare was.

      I’m personally thrilled to bits with Biden so far. He talks the unity, but he’s governing to the middle left, like Kamala’s slogan “For the People.” You unify with us, Republicans, or get out the way.

      I want him to publicize exactly who got how much PPE money when Munchkin was handing it, and claw back everything from people and companies who laid workers off anyway. Republicans are down and it’s the perfect time to metaphorically kick them in the teeth.

      By the way, Merrick Garland needs confirming and a much larger budget for DOJ. The insurrectionists alone are thousands of people.

      Geminid

      @satby: Two states that Democrats flipped last year had very large increases in turnout. Georgia went from 3,950,000 votes cast in 2016 to 4,830,000 in 2020. The increase in Arizona was proportionally even greater: 2,400,000 in 2016, 3,330,000 in 2025. An increase of over 33%.

      satby

      @Baud: My (endless) point. The majority of people, including news media people, don’t dig into information or analyze policy the way we political junkies do; they rely on whatever headlines they see or hear. And what they hear is “both sides (at) fault”. It took an insane president* and such a lopsided obviously untrue set of circumstances for enough reality to set in that even Jake fucking Tapper started calling bullshit. Until then the both siders outweighed the outraged. As Obama said “make him”; he meant back him so he could.

      satby

      @Geminid: And thank g_d for that. I’ve never understood not voting (other than being a victim of deliberate suppression) and I had to drive back to my legal residence in another state for 8 years to do it.

      TS (the original)

      @Baud:  IMHO, McConnell’s hypocrisy on Amy Comey Barrett was the final straw for some

      And Biden’s appointment of Merrick Garland highlighted this truth.  That Lindsey Graham refused to take the  nomination to committee showed how much the trumpists recognized that Garland is well up in understanding of how the GOP operates.

      Seeing Garland at Justice and Barrett on the SCOTUS will be a continual reminder of what McConnell has done to  the US justice system.

      Skepticat

      @danielx: Biden has one vast advantage over Obama – he already knows there’s no point in spending a lot of time in negotiating with people who are determined to see him fail.

      I agree. I was discouraged when during the campaign he talked about reaching across the aisle, knowing how futile it would be, but I’m pleased with his current position. Any reaching across the aisle now might be best with only a slap.

      Geminid

      @Geminid: Over the weekend Politico had an article about Florida Democratic politics that reviewed potential candidates for the 2022 race against Gov. Desantis. That got me curious about past races. It turned out that in 2010 Rick Scott beat Alex Sink by 60,000 votes out of 5,170,000 cast. In 2014, Scott beat Charlie Crist by 64,000 votes out of 5,660,000 cast. In 2018, turnout jumped to 8,020,000, and DeSantis edged out Andrew Gillum by 33,000 votes. Regardless of who the Democratic challenger to DeSantis is next year, it seems likely to be another close race.

      Betty Cracker

      @Geminid: That’s an amazing increase! I hope we can pull off similar miracles for 2022 and 2024. Republicans at the state level are redoubling their suppression efforts, but the examples of Abrams in Georgia and Wikler in Wisconsin are excellent blueprints for others to follow. They prove it can be done, even with corrupt, anti-democracy state officials in charge.

      danielx

      @Baud:

      Truth. But again unlike Obama, he knows the fallacy of negotiating with yourself. He is not going to start by trying to figure out what his opponents are willing to accept in the name of bipartisanship, since that leads to the trap of “negotiating in good faith”.

      They are never going to negotiate in good faith – see McConnell, Mitch.

      Immanentize

      @Baud: one of my favorite cartoons from the Obama age was in two panels.  Panel one — Obama is standing on the left, hand outstretched and face to face with Boehner who is standing on the right.  Obama says, “I’ll meet you half way.” In panel two, Obama is in the same posture, but Boehner has taken a huge step backwards further to the right leaving a big space between them.

