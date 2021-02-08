If I have to choose between getting help right now to Americans who are hurting and getting bogged down in a lengthy negotiation — it’s an easy choice.
I'm going to help the American people who are hurting.
— President Biden (@POTUS) February 6, 2021
Given that Biden's $1.9T COVID relief plan has roughly 70% support among Americans, it seems to me that the fewer GOPers who vote for it, the better Biden and Dems look in comparison.
— Daily Trix (@DailyTrix) February 7, 2021
Biden is enjoying an unexpected honeymoon with the left flank of his party. Progressives were worried he would govern like a moderate & close them out.
But now say the admin's early outreach gives them reasons to be optimistic for now.
w/ @lbarronlopez https://t.co/UaHyXV8FIV
— Eugene Daniels (@EugeneDaniels2) February 5, 2021
One ‘constituency’ remains distraught: Our Very Celebrity Media Villagers…
Biden's not-so-wild weekend in Wilmington: no Twitter outbursts, no golfing and no major fanfare to greet the new president https://t.co/6bECm8lBzU
— Thomas Kaplan (@thomaskaplan) February 7, 2021
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings