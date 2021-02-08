Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

How Can People Be So Heartless?

Rep Ron Wright (R-TX-6), a man who once said that women should be punished for having abortions, since they had committed murder, has died of COVID-19.  Wright was under treatment for lung cancer, apparently for quite a while, so he had an obvious, serious comorbidity.

I know nothing about Wright other than his name and his odious position on a few important issues, but I do know about lung cancer.  My mom, a non-smoker, died of it last Fall, after long treatment.  The difference between my mom and Wright, other than 17 years of age and a lot more compassion, is that our family managed to keep mom from contracting COVID.  It was a hell of a lot of frustrating, difficult work.  It involved great sacrifice, and, at every turn, our work was made harder by Republicans, who chose to make COVID a political issue rather than a medical one.  There were a number of close calls caused by covidiots, and a huge amount of extra anxiety because of the unwillingness of Fox-addled small town Republicans to take basic precautions.  Nevertheless, we persisted, and she died at home, in bed, of lung cancer, as was her wish.

I’m guessing that Wright’s three children and his wife cared about him.  And who knows?  Maybe he was very careful, and was just unlucky.  But, given the behavior of most of the House Republican sedition caucus, of which he was a member, my guess is that he was careless.  Now he’s dead, like ~450,000 other Americans, in part because his party refused to take COVID seriously.

Pardon me for not having much sympathy for his plight.

(I forgot to add that Patricia Kayden pointed out that he was tweeting COVID nonsense up until his last days on earth.)

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    60Comments

    1. 1.

      geg6

      No sympathy here.  Reichwing evangelicals deserve whatever fate Gaia determines they deserve.  Hell, his wife and kids are probably assholes, too.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      dnfree

      I just told my husband a member of Congress, age 67, had died.  He asked “Which party?”  I answered “Guess.”  He was correct in his guess.​
       

      Edited to add: I’m second! People will be envious, no doubt.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Ohio Mom

      Sorry to hear about your mom, mistermix. Sounds like there is some comfort in knowing you did everything you could to make her last days easier.

      But Ron Wright, nope, no sympathy.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      geg6

      🎶Easy to be proud

      Easy to say no

      Easy to be cold

      Easy to say no🎶

      I’ve always liked that song.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Capri

      There is a guy I work with who attends a mega-church that relies on Jesus to keep them COVID free and who told me that after the election everybody would forget about the disease as it was only in the news because the media wanted to make Trump look bad.  He recently spent 3 weeks, 10 days of which were in the ICU,  in the hospital with the ‘Rona.  I can not bring myself to feel even a little sympathy.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      I wonder if he was one of the Republican Representatives laughing at the Democrats when they demanded they wear masks when the House was sheltering from the Insurgents.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      David 🎅🎄Merry Christmas🎄🎅 Koch

      they could have saved him if they injected him with some bleach​and a really strong flashlight

      Reply
    9. 9.

      The Moar You Know

      I’ll show Rep. Wright and his grieving family the good grace, kindness, and compassion the GOP showed Ted Kennedy during his final days.

      Party starts at 3.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      JoyceH

      My twin sister died (peacefully in her sleep) in December of 2019. Over the past year, I’ve felt so cheated both on her behalf and my behalf, all the stuff she’s missing and all the stuff I’ve wanted to talk with her about. (She didn’t even get to vote Trump out with us!) But then I remember that she DID die peacefully in her sleep, and not alone and scared, gasping for breath and surrounded by strangers. So there’s that…

      Reply
    13. 13.

      cain

      @geg6:

      The second part of that song doesn’t apply. :-)

      🎶 Especially people who care about strangers
      Who care about evil and social injustice
      Do you only care about the bleeding crowd
      How about a needing friend
      I need a friend 🎶

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Betty Cracker

      …at every turn, our work was made harder by Republicans, who chose to make COVID a political issue rather than a medical one.

      Quoted for truth. I’ve often thought future cockroach historians who study the fall of human civilization will be most puzzled by how idiots in America politicized a public health emergency. Does anyone know if there’s a parallel in other countries? I don’t think so, at least not to the extent we’ve seen here. And it’s all down to the Trump’s idiocy and denialism, which was emulated by Republicans at every level, elected or not.

      Sorry about the loss of your mom, Mix. I’m coming up on seven years since I lost mine, and it’s still raw sometimes. The grief at her loss is the price you pay for having a great mom.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Boris Rasputin (the evil twin)

      My sympathies for the loss of Mothermix, Mistermix.  As we shouldn’t speak ill of the dead, I’d better stop here than comment on Rep. Wright.

      Except, damn but they make them extra-stupid in Texas.

      Okay, I tried, and I didn’t mention his name. Does that count a bit?

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Kineslaw

      I really want to feel nothing for contempt for Rep. Wright. He was a Covid-denier, and a member of the Freedom Caucus. This was also the guy who started printing “In God We Trust” on all mail from the Tarrant County Tax Assessors office because it is a phrase not used often enough in government.

      Alas, he was a dear friend to a dear friend, so my feelings are slightly tempered my knowing how much grief my friend’s family is feeling.

      ETA:  It strikes me how our prohibition against speaking ill of the dead works in favor of the powerful.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      LuciaMia

      He asked “Which party?”  I answered “Guess.”  He was correct in his guess.​

      I remember, back in August, a RW-site commenting on cases surging among politicians. “Why are they almost all Republicans?”, they asked, the obvious answer being that Democrats were following the guidelines. Nope, their minds went immediately to conspiracy theories.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Yutsano

      @Betty Cracker:  The only one I can think of that comes close is Bolsonaro of Brazil. He supposedly had it and recovered so now thinks it’s nothing more than a bad flu. Brazil has been almost as much of a disaster as the US was under the former president*. And it’s hitting their aboriginal tribes hard as well.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      scav

      @Capri: You’ll have to congratulate that individual on being the means by which Jesus himself made his destain for Trump manifest by the blessing of Covid.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Brachiator

      @Capri:

      He recently spent 3 weeks, 10 days of which were in the ICU,  in the hospital with the ‘Rona.

      I wonder how long it will be before he forgets the disease?

      It is damn strange how many people cannot see Trump for what he really is.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Betty Cracker

      @The Moar You Know: Germany? I haven’t studied it closely, but from what I’ve read, I don’t think Merkel has handled it as badly as Trump. BoJo is a Trump Lite idiot, but from what I’ve seen, he takes the danger far more seriously than Trump. China fucked up out of the gate, but they too seem to have eventually taken it seriously in a way the US under Trump did not.

      I don’t know much about what’s happening with the pandemic in India, but unless they’re totally lying about the infection/death rate (possible!), they’ve done a much better job than we have. I also don’t know enough about what’s happening in Poland and Belarus to have an opinion, but I do agree that Brazil is a good parallel — no surprise since their leader is a Trump-adjacent idiot.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      germy

      @Enhanced Voting Techniques:  I wonder if he was one of the Republican Representatives laughing at the Democrats when they demanded they wear masks when the House was sheltering from the Insurgents.

      Those Republicans sure seemed relaxed and jovial in the middle of a violent invasion.  It’s almost like they knew they weren’t the targets.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Tenar Arha

      I don’t think I’ll ever forgive the Republican Party for killing my ability to empathize with any of their face-eating-leopard injuries & deaths. They so obviously didn’t feel anything for anyone but themselves & maybe their families & friends, it’s become difficult to impossible for me to care.

      As mistermix said, “I’m guessing that Wright’s three children and his wife cared about him.” But unfortunately that’s all I have left in my reserves for people who actively helped spread the virus by neglecting public health.

      ETA typo

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Frank Wilhoit

      @Betty Cracker: The difference between Johnson and Trump is that it is much more obvious that Johnson is a product of his environment. When Johnson came out of hospital, he started saying some of the right things, but it became quickly apparent that no one wanted to hear any of that.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      Is it okay to get around the prohibition against speaking ill of the dead by damning them to hell while they’re alive, date stamping the condemnations, and then making reference to those pre-mortem condemnations after they’re gone?

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Brachiator

      @Betty Cracker:

      Does anyone know if there’s a parallel in other countries? I don’t think so, at least not to the extent we’ve seen here.

      Others have noted various countries which have been as bad as some of our leaders.

      I will through in Sweden, where health authorities and the government tried hard to keep life running as normal.

      Swedish health officials also may have let some people in nursing homes die who might have been saved had they been sent to hospitals.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @Capri:

      He recently spent 3 weeks, 10 days of which were in the ICU, in the hospital with the ‘Rona.

      Very serious question:  What does he think about Covid now?  Did he go back to denial?

      @Betty Cracker:

      Does anyone know if there’s a parallel in other countries?

      Historically, there’s been no shortage of vast death causing widespread reality denial for political reasons.  Mao’s Great Leap Forward comes to mind.  Everyone was all-in pretending that if you planted ten times as many rice shoots in a field you’d get ten times as much yield.  It had to be true because Mao said so.  And then a hundred million people starved to death.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      cain

      @Betty Cracker:

      @The Moar You Know: Germany? I haven’t studied it closely, but from what I’ve read, I don’t think Merkel has handled it as badly as Trump. BoJo is a Trump Lite idiot, but from what I’ve seen, he takes the danger far more seriously than Trump. China fucked up out of the gate, but they too seem to have eventually taken it seriously in a way the US under Trump did not.

      I suspect that China will suffer politically for letting the disease out of its borders. I seem to recall they’ve already suffered something in regards to Africa. But when this gets squared away – I suspect there will be a many to one conversation :-)

      Reply
    34. 34.

      cain

      @Frankensteinbeck: ​Historically, there’s been no shortage of vast death causing widespread reality denial for political reasons. Mao’s Great Leap Forward comes to mind. Everyone was all-in pretending that if you planted ten times as many rice shoots in a field you’d get ten times as much yield. It had to be true because Mao said so. And then a hundred million people starved to death.

       

      It blows my mind that he is revered. Not that Chiang Kai-shek was any better. The amount of people killed during their political ascendancy boggles the mind.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Ksmiami

      @Capri: because they’ve made things worse all around- as I’ve said before, the virus doesn’t care about your political views, or your prayers- u are just a perfect infectable vessel- so Karma to all the GOP covidiots- we tried to warn ‘em

      Reply
    36. 36.

      ...now I try to be amused

      @Betty Cracker:

      I’ve often thought future cockroach historians who study the fall of human civilization will be most puzzled by how idiots in America politicized a public health emergency.

      Republicans have politicized damn near everything because they live and breathe Cleek’s Law. They can never allow themselves to admit we are right on anything; they feel compelled to take the opposing view.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Frankensteinbeck

      @…now I try to be amused:

      They can never allow themselves to admit we are right and they are wrong on anything.

      Which is what’s playing out in the impeachment.  As furious as they are about Trump trying to kill them, there’s no fucking way they’ll sign onto giving Democrats a big victory over a Republican president.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Ksmiami

      @Kineslaw: and Hitler was good to his dogs… the point is even if a bad person does some good things – if they’ve caused more harm than good, they aren’t good.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      PST

      @hueyplong: My immediate reaction to the “miracle of amniotic fluid” is to recall the the consequences of amniotic fluid embolism. This is a rare complication of pregnancy that occurs when amniotic fluid or fetal material enters the mother’s bloodstream. It is often fatal and can also produce serious, permanent injuries. The thought of deliberately injecting it sounds crazy to me, but then I am neither a doctor nor a RWNJ.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      skerry

      I am so sorry for your loss, Mistermix.

      I lost my mother last summer to cancer. She also died at home, as was her wish. We had to fight battles to make that happen in her central Indiana town.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      JoyceH

      @Ksmiami

      and Hitler was good to his dogs… the point is even if a bad person does some good things – if they’ve caused more harm than good, they aren’t good.

      It’s true that you can think of something good to say about pretty much anyone, as Hitler’s dogs prove. Without too much effort, I reminded myself that Bush hosted T-ball at the White House and obviously loved his testy little dog. But I’ve tried to think of something, anything, nice to say about Trump – and have come up blank. His interactions with his kids have been weird and abusive, with his wives, horrific, and he never even had a pet.

      In the past few weeks, there have been quite a few social media posts about someone who met Biden years ago, and it’s always a heartwarming story. But literally EVERY story about “I met Trump back in X year” has been about him being a complete jackass.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Mike in NC

      I’m about halfway through “The Plot to Betray America” by Malcolm Nance. He documents a number of instances where Trump displays his signature sadism and pettiness, such as when he set a goon to hand FBI Director Comey his letter of dismissal. Comey was flown back from L.A. to Washington on an FBI executive aircraft. This outraged Trump, who wanted Comey to have to pay his own way via commercial coach fare.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Kineslaw

      @Ksmiami: I agree.  Rep. Wright did many bad things.  The way he voted against giving poor people help even after serving as the president of a homeless shelter makes no sense.

      It also makes no sense to refer to him as godly when his voting record is antithetical to Jesus’s positions of taking care of society’s disenfranchised and being skeptical towards those in power.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      LuciaMia

      and Hitler was good to his dogs

      This always comes up. Do they remember to mention that he had them killed on his last day in the Bunker.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Chyron HR

      Isn’t it a little suspicious that Republicans who flout basic public health guidelines as a show of fealty to Trump keep dying of COVID? HMMMMMMMMMM?

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Ksmiami

      @Kineslaw: The fact is the GOP has become so evil, so horrible and so inhumane that they’ve dragged us all down in a way- I have no sympathy for the lot of them and I acknowledge that I’m a much worse person post Trump than before

      Reply
    54. 54.

      sab

      @JoyceH:  I am so sad everytime you remind us of your loss, but as you say, she missed this.

      My brother in law died end of January 2020 of a heart thing, which presented as respiratory. It was traumatic for him and his siblings. But he died with them and his daughters around him in hospice, and his funeral was huge and crowded.

      Two  weeks later and it could have killed half of us off

      ETA Six weeks later and he would have died alone (except for hospital workers. They die without family but not alone.)

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Ksmiami

      @JoyceH: Trump was a vortex of need and evil simultaneously- I still view his election as a National suicide and I’m not sure about the future of America tbh

      Reply
    59. 59.

      Roger Moore

      @JoyceH:

      Without too much effort, I reminded myself that Bush hosted T-ball at the White House and obviously loved his testy little dog.

      Bush also had some really good political accomplishments, like PEPFAR and designating the marine National Monuments in the Pacific*, both of which involved him going against the consensus within his party.  He was also willing to cut a deal on immigration but was blocked by his party in Congress.  And yes, I believe that was a genuine desire to achieve something on immigration, since it went along with the rest of his political career.  It’s just that the negatives far outweighed the positives.

      *Bush was the first Republican president to use the Antiquities Act to designate a new National Monument since Eisenhower. Republicans deserve their terrible reputation on the environment.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      JoyceH

      Um… Open thready stuff. My big BookBub promo runs tomorrow, so I’ve put my book on free to be ready. If you missed previous mentions, I have a historic fantasy series called Regency Mage, starring Mary Bennet, the bookworm middle sister from Pride and Prejudice. (I describe the series as ‘if Jane Austen wrote Harry Potter”.) So, cut to the chase – Book 1, Mary Bennet and the Bingley Codex, is currently available for free.

      https://www.amazon.com/Mary-Bennet-Bingley-Codex-Regency-ebook/dp/B07SHQNC9Z/

      Reply

