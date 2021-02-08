Rep Ron Wright (R-TX-6), a man who once said that women should be punished for having abortions, since they had committed murder, has died of COVID-19. Wright was under treatment for lung cancer, apparently for quite a while, so he had an obvious, serious comorbidity.

I know nothing about Wright other than his name and his odious position on a few important issues, but I do know about lung cancer. My mom, a non-smoker, died of it last Fall, after long treatment. The difference between my mom and Wright, other than 17 years of age and a lot more compassion, is that our family managed to keep mom from contracting COVID. It was a hell of a lot of frustrating, difficult work. It involved great sacrifice, and, at every turn, our work was made harder by Republicans, who chose to make COVID a political issue rather than a medical one. There were a number of close calls caused by covidiots, and a huge amount of extra anxiety because of the unwillingness of Fox-addled small town Republicans to take basic precautions. Nevertheless, we persisted, and she died at home, in bed, of lung cancer, as was her wish.

I’m guessing that Wright’s three children and his wife cared about him. And who knows? Maybe he was very careful, and was just unlucky. But, given the behavior of most of the House Republican sedition caucus, of which he was a member, my guess is that he was careless. Now he’s dead, like ~450,000 other Americans, in part because his party refused to take COVID seriously.

Pardon me for not having much sympathy for his plight.

(I forgot to add that Patricia Kayden pointed out that he was tweeting COVID nonsense up until his last days on earth.)