Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

They are all Michael Cohen now.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Nevertheless, she persisted.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

Naturally gregarious and alpha

Yes we did.

False Scribes! False Scribes!

We have all the best words.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

Verified, but limited!

JFC, are there no editors left at that goddamn rag?

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

… makes me wish i had hoarded more linguine

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

The house always wins.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship. Again.

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Sunday/Monday, Feb. 7-8

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Sunday/Monday, Feb. 7-8

by | 8 Comments

This post is in: ,


======

======

======

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Anya
  • Baud
  • Darkrose
  • David 🎅🎄Merry Christmas🎄🎅 Koch
  • lowtechcyclist
  • NeenerNeener
  • WereBear
  • YY_Sima Qian

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    8Comments

    1. 1.

      YY_Sima Qian

      On 2/7 China reported 0 new domestic confirmed, 1 new domestic asymptomatic case.

      Hebei Province:

      Hebei Provincial Health Commission did not report any new domestic positive cases. 1 domestic confirmed case recovered & 1 domestic asymptomatic case was released from isolation. There are currently 192 domestic confirmed cases (156 moderate and 36 mild) & 11 domestic asymptomatic cases in the province:

      • Xingtai did not report any new domestic positive case. There are currently 23 domestic confirmed cases in the city. Nangong District was re-designated as Low Risk.
      • Langfang did not report any new domestic positive cases. 1 domestic confirmed case recovered . There is 1 domestic asymptomatic cases there.
      • Dingzhou in Baoding did not report any new domestic positive cases. There is 1 domestic confirmed case there. 1 residential compound remains at Medium Risk.
      • Shijiazhuang did not report any new domestic asymptomatic cases. Currently, there are 168 confirmed cases & 10 asymptomatic cases. The 1 village & 1 district at Medium Risk in the city were re-designated as Low Risk. Gaocheng District was re-designated as Medium Risk.

       

      Heilongjiang Province

      Heilongjiang Province did not report any new domestic positive cases. 37 domestic confirmed cases recovered & 51 domestic asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There are currently 350 domestic confirmed (248 moderate and 102 mild) & 320 domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.:

      • Suihua did not report any new domestic positive cases. 34 confirmed cases recovered & 38 domestic asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There are currently 221 domestic confirmed & 194 domestic asymptomatic cases there. 7 residential compounds were re-designated as Low Risk. 4 residential compounds, 2 residential buildings & 6 villages are at Medium Risk. The entire Wangkui County, as well as 2 villages at Hailun, remain at High Risk.
      • Harbin did not report any new domestic positive cases. 3 domestic confirmed case recovered & 13 domestic asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There are currently 128 domestic confirmed & 126 asymptomatic cases there. Currently there are 4 sub-districts at High Risk. 3 sub-districts were re-designated as Low Risk. 14 sub-districts, 3 townships & 1 village remain at Medium Risk.
      • Qiqihar did not report any new domestic positive cases. 20 asymptomatic case was released from isolation. There is 1 domestic confirmed case there. 1 village remains at Medium Risk.

       

      Jilin Province 

      Jilin Province did not report any new domestic positive. 13 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There are currently 234 domestic confirmed (5 critical, 8 serious, 166 moderate and 55 mild) & 5 domestic asymptomatic cases:

      • Songyuan did not report any new domestic confirmed cases. 1 domestic confirmed case recovered. There are 3 domestic confirmed cases there.
      • Tonghua did not report any new domestic confirmed cases. 10 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There are currently 142 domestic confirmed & 2 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. The Dongchang District has been re-designated as Low Risk, but 1 village, 12 buildings & 26 residential compounds within the district remain at High Risk.
      • Changchun did not report any new domestic positive cases. 2 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There are currently 89 domestic confirmed & 3 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 township remains at Medium Risk.

       

      Shanghai Municipality did not report any domestic positive cases. Currently there are 22 confirmed cases (18 moderate, 4 mild) in the city. 2 residential compounds were re-designated as Low Risk. 1 residential compound remains at Medium Risk. 

      Dongyang in Jinhua, Zhejiang Province reported 1 new domestic asymptomatic case, a person who had driven from Xinyang in Henan Province on 1/27, and had previously tested negative at Xinyang on 1/25. He was tested again on 2/6 for work, when he tested “weakly positive”, and diagnosed as asymptomatic. Jihua Municipal Health Commission claimed that they have ruled out infection within Zhejiang Province, no idea how they came to that conclusion. Hopefully there hasn’t been cryptic community transmission at either Jinhua or Xinyang. 

      Imported Cases:

      On 2/7 China reported 14 new imported confirmed cases, 15 imported asymptomatic cases:

      • Shanghai Municipality – 7 confirmed cases, 3 Chinese nationals returning from France and 1 each from Côte d’Ivoire (via France) and Guinea (via France), a Germany national coming from Germany, and a Polish national coming from Poland (via Germany)
      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 7 confirmed case, 5 foreign crew members off a cargo ship (last port of call in Indonesia), a Chinese national returning from India (via Muscat) & a Hong Kong resident returning from the Netherlands; 3 asymptomatic cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Algeria (via France) & Oman, & foreign crew member off a cargo ship (last port of call in Indonesia)
      • Shenzhen in Guangdong Province – 2 asymptomatic case, 1 Chinese nationals returning from Tanzania & Nigeria
      • Zhengzhou in Henan Province – 3 asymptomatic cases, no information released
      • Taiyuan in Shanxi Province – 2 asymptomatic cases, no information released
      • Beijing Municipality – 2 asymptomatic cases, no information released
      • Yiwu in Jinhua, Zhejiang Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from the Kazakhstan (via Dubai); the case arrived at Xi’an on 1/22, passed through 14 days of centralized quarantine and tested negative on RT-PCR 4 times, upon release from quarantine on 2/5 he flew to Yiwu and was transferred to centralized quarantine, where he tested positive
      • Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province – 1 asymptomatic case, returning from Spain
      • Tianjin Municipality – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Nigeria (via France)

       

      Overall in China, 72 confirmed cases recovered, 59 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation and none were reclassified as confirmed cases, and 3,372 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 1,118 active confirmed cases in the country (277 imported), 20 are in critical/serious condition (6 imported), 639 asymptomatic cases (291 imported), 3 suspect cases (all imported). 27,636 traced contacts are currently under centralized quarantine.

      On 2/8 Hong Kong reported 32 new cases, 4 imported (from Pakistan & the Philippines) and 28 domestic (6 of whom do not have sources of infection identified). There are another 20+ cases preliminarily positive, awaiting retesting for confirmation.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Darkrose

      Really pleased at how UC Davis has stepped up. In addition to what they’re doing in the community, I’ve been so impressed with how the university in general, and the library in particular, is constantly communicating with students, staff, and faculty. I have to attribute some of this to the current administration.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      David 🎅🎄Merry Christmas🎄🎅 Koch

      I see Margaret Brennan is pregnant.

      She’s an interesting person, irish catholic who studied in Jordan, speaks arabic and married a former marine officer who’s muslim.

      It’s everything a republican would hate.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY yesterday:

      188 new cases, 2.6% positivity
      428 people in the hospital, 101 people in the ICU

      37% available regular beds, 29% available ICU beds

      1024 reported deaths.

      Two weeks from now we’re going to spike back upwards again, of course.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      lowtechcyclist

      Given that all but a few of the NFL stadiums were paid for by tax dollars, letting them be used as mass vaccination sites during the off-season when they don’t need them anyway is the absolute least they can do.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Anya

      I wouldn’t trust the Russian vaccine. Not because I don’t think Russian scientists are incapable but because I don’t trust Putin. He would do anything, and I mean anything to present himself as a hero or PR. He’s worse than Trump.

      @lowtechcyclist:  exactly. You’ve built it with our tax money, the least you can do it is make the stadiums available as mass coronavirus vaccination sites.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.