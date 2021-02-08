



The US administered 1.5 million vaccine shots today, bringing the total to 42 million, or 12.8 doses per 100 people. The 7-day moving average rose to 1.46 million shots per day. 9.8% of Americans have received at least one shot; 2.9% are fully vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/ErhLB0B1Fd — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) February 8, 2021

Biden tells CBS on covid: "The idea that this can be done and we can get to herd immunity much before the end of this summer is very difficult." On Goodell's offer to use NFL stadiums for mass vaccinations: "Absolutely. I tell my team they're available, I believe we'll use them." — Jenny Leonard (@jendeben) February 7, 2021

The US had +89,691 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the total to over 27.6 million. This was the lowest figure since November 1, and brought the 7-day moving average down to below 117,000 new cases per day. pic.twitter.com/aEHqDbc262 — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) February 8, 2021

Yay! A reason to celebrate, but not to be complacent. https://t.co/yQdEI70zyR — Florian Krammer (@florian_krammer) February 8, 2021

Based on Covid-19 tests and genomes, scientists estimate that B.1.1.7 is doubling in the U.S. every 10 days. It could dominate by March. Public health measures and mass vaccination are crucial right now. Here’s my story for @nytimes https://t.co/xbi6rlDfns — Carl Zimmer (@carlzimmer) February 7, 2021

======

Scientists probing the origins of the coronavirus are wrapping up a lengthy investigation in China and have found “important clues” about a Wuhan seafood market’s role in the outbreak https://t.co/cbtQvxc16E — Bloomberg (@business) February 8, 2021

Globally, the current coronavirus wave continues to recede. 3.1 million cases were reported this week, which is the lowest figure since October – WHO pic.twitter.com/OgKuBsk4zf — BNO Newsroom (@BNODesk) February 7, 2021

Covid world map: which countries have the most coronavirus vaccinations, cases and deaths? https://t.co/f52CYeKXUf — The Guardian (@guardian) February 8, 2021

Russia confirmed 15,916 new coronavirus cases Monday, bringing the total caseload to 3,983,197https://t.co/jM9nwLWcFT — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) February 8, 2021

More than 12 million people in the UK have had their first Covid jab https://t.co/5QvkY6tDso — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) February 7, 2021

Coronavirus: NI residents face fines for crossing border https://t.co/vra10I1A2K — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) February 8, 2021

South Africa halts use of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine. Health officials say it's not effective at stopping the variant https://t.co/p7PSDglYes — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) February 7, 2021

Brazil plans to buy 30mln vaccine doses from Russia & India. Russia's Sputnik V vaccine—named after the Soviet-era satellite—is reported to be 91.6% effective. India's Covaxin is 2-doses. Until now Brazil had relied on AstraZeneca's vax & one from China https://t.co/ZzgSytNBhn pic.twitter.com/Bz6hI39j1e — delthia ricks ?? (@DelthiaRicks) February 5, 2021

======

Where do vaccine doses go & who gets them? The algorithms decide. Health agencies and hospitals are using different formulas to allocate coronavirus shots, exacerbating disparities in vaccine access https://t.co/gNpyGeHKOn — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) February 7, 2021

There are large swaths of the US population either unwilling to be vaccinated or unable to be vaccinated (children under 17). And, there's the question of the impact of variants and duration of immunity after infection and recovery.

Link: https://t.co/8XTfQCZWy8 — COVID19 (@V2019N) February 7, 2021

Fauci says 'no red flags' seen in 10,000 pregnant women who've received Covid shots so far https://t.co/Oc3kISP8A7 — Dr. Nina L. Shapiro (@drninashapiro) February 7, 2021

Are COVID-sniffing dogs the new way to detect SARSCoV2 infection? Dogs have sensitive noses that detect many odors in concentrations ~1k times lower than humans. What exactly are they smelling? No one's sure. Possibly subtle odors emitted by the infected https://t.co/EJ0VaTkOyj — delthia ricks ?? (@DelthiaRicks) February 7, 2021

======

A California university tries to shield an entire city from coronavirus exposure. The University of California, Davis is providing free testing, masks & quarantine housing to tens of thousands of people who live nearby. https://t.co/94wa4fDDbD — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) February 8, 2021

How is Alaska leading the nation in vaccinating residents? With boats, ferries, planes and snowmobiles. – The Washington Post https://t.co/EizEc4dc88 — LenaSun (@bylenasun) February 8, 2021

S A F E T Y D A N C E "We can fly where you want to, we can leave your house behind, but if your friends won't mask and why won't they mask, well they won't fly this airline." 🎶 – @AlaskaAir #MaskUp https://t.co/ILDWNRfYes — COVID19 (@V2019N) February 8, 2021

The @NFL has told @POTUS that it is making all of its 30 stadiums available as mass coronavirus vaccination sites for the general public.#SuperBowlLVhttps://t.co/bhHjg9PMWN — Democratic Coalition (@TheDemCoalition) February 8, 2021

Feels like the two types of COVID posts these days are “Spent Day 373 inside my hermetically-sealed bubble. All supplies are delivered via C-130 airdrop and brought into the bubble via sterilized robot” and “Just got back from another combination orgy/doorknob licking contest.” — Starfish Who Just Wants To Grill (@IRHotTakes) February 7, 2021