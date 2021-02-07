Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

The revolution will be supervised.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

I did not have this on my fuck 2020 bingo card.

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

This fight is for everything.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

Tick tock motherfuckers! Tick fucking tock!

This is a big f—–g deal.

This is how realignments happen…

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

When I decide to be condescending, you won’t have to dream up a fantasy about it.

We have all the best words.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Reality always wins in the end.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

Usually wrong but never in doubt

Hot air and ill-informed banter

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Deploy the moving finger of emphasisity!

You are here: Home / Books / Today’s Nontroversy Open Thread: Hunter Biden Has Written A Book

Today’s Nontroversy Open Thread: Hunter Biden Has Written A Book

by | 37 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

I heartily endorse this message, at least for Bob Woodward. Political memoirs have a history going back as far as written language, and 95% of the contemporary pearl-clutching over their impropriety seems to come from individuals who wish anybody might be interested in their memoirs, assuming they could ever get down to the hard work of writing them…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Amir Khalid
  • Baud
  • burnspbesq
  • Cacti
  • citizen dave
  • CliosFanBoy
  • Doc Sardonic
  • Elizabelle
  • gene108
  • GregMulka
  • jackmac
  • Jay
  • Mary G
  • Mike in NC
  • smith
  • Starfish
  • Suzanne
  • West of the Rockies

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    37Comments

    4. 4.

      Mary G

      It took me quite a while to respond to Judd Legum, who should be better than this, and to get it all into 280 characters, I had to use the bullshit emoji, which I hate. These guys are flailing around for something to write about, and grasping at straws to prove they aren’t preferring one side to the other, and it pisses me off.

      Republicans put Hunter Biden in play, and he’s entitled to publish a book about anything he wants.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Suzanne

      @Mary G:

      Republicans put Hunter Biden in play 

      Seriously. No one gave a crap about him until the GOP made him famous.
      Although the fact that he is publishing it at the same house that kicked Josh Hawley’s stupid book to the curb is really funny and I’m going to enjoy it.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Baud

      The book is about addiction, as far as I can tell. It might actually help some people.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Starfish

      Hopefully, Hunter Biden explains why he flew to the east coast to give one or three or fifty laptops repaired. 😉

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Elizabelle

      No Superb Owl thread?  For Raven?

      CBSSports.com has it streaming for free.  Very generous of them

      ETA:  I am agnostic on this.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Starfish

      They have been throwing ethics rocks at the families of both the President and the VP. After it didn’t catch on after they accused Harris’s niece of flying in a private jet with a large donor to the inauguration, they went after Hunter for renting a house, Hunter for writing a book, and Joe for flying to Delaware on Air Force One. So many straws to grasp at as we approach the impeachment that will not at all be treated seriously even though the President, the wife of a Supreme Court Justice, and others tried to organize having the Congress murdered.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Jay

      @Suzanne:

      back in the day, Hunter/Burisma was a “big deal” amongst some. The “optics” were bad, not the actual substance.

      it looked like Burisma was trying to buy influence and support, and Hunter wasn’t the only one “hired”.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Starfish

      @Baud: Weren’t Republicans who have not taken the pandemic seriously in the least saying he was not following CDC guidelines on travel? It may have not been a direct ethics accusation, but it was trying to call him out on pandemic hypocrisy when these assholes have gotten 400,000+ people killed.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      citizen dave

      Tony Romo is a very average analyst IMHO, but somehow was seen as “hot” by CBS/others, gave CBS a figure of $17 million per year to sign a new contract,  and they matched it.  I really don’t understand the thinking that anyone cares who the analyst is.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      smith

      @Starfish: the wife of a Supreme Court Justice, and others tried to organize having the Congress murdered.

      Those weird apologies Ginni Thomas was handing  out after the event suggests to me that she might have some serious legal exposure from her role in the insurrection, more than just from renting some buses. Do I dare dream of a Supreme Court resignation? Or would a Repub justice not feel enough shame to do that if his wife were indicted for sedition?

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Mike in NC

      Republicans I know were absolutely convinced “Hunter Biden’s laptop” was going to be a huge scandal that would tank Joe’s election chances much worse than Hillary’s emails. I don’t know what planet they inhabit.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      gene108

      @citizen dave:

      Analysts matter. They can make the viewing experience enjoyable or annoying.

      Edit: Romo’s usually good. He explains what’s happening, without getting into too many cliches. He’s not doing this in this game.

      Edit 2: TB’s defense is so damn good, even though Brady’s going to get all the credit.

      Edit 3: Never seen a punter screw up like KC’s, which could cost them the game.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Doc Sardonic

      @burnspbesq: Amir is probably mourning the demise of Liverpool’s title defense. Manchester City crushed the Liverpudlians today and have probably locked up the Premier League title

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Cacti

      Now Janet Yellen is yapping about limiting stimulus checks to people making $60,000.

      What is it about some Democrats who feel it necessary to be as Republican as possible the moment they’re in power?

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.