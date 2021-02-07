Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The Eternal Wrongness of the Pundit Mind

Is there any journalist who came in with more promise and ultimately delivered less than Nate Silver? Perhaps his best work is inspiring righteous dunks from others:
Can't Help Themselves
Silver came on the scene as a “data journalist,” promising to deliver a fact-based view of politics based on statistical analysis. But it turns out that there just isn’t a lot of clean data that can be used for data-driven political journalism, so he generally reverts to punditry of the worst sort.

By the way, if you want to know why it takes so long for the J&J vaccine to be approved, read up at Nate’s competition, The Verge, which is part of the Vox media network.

Three weeks may seem like a long time to wait before the committee meets and the FDA makes its decision. And in the context of the pandemic, three weeks is a long time — thousands of people could die in that gap — but it’s actually remarkably fast given the enormity of the task at hand. The agency will use every second of that time to make sure there aren’t any safety concerns with the vaccine and that it can actually do what it claims to do. Skipping steps could erode already fragile trust in vaccination.

That’s a piece by Nicole Westman, who is their health and technology reporter. She’s written quite a few good stories that come from old fashioned reporting, based on quaint “facts” and “research”. I’m sure her total compensation is a fraction of Nate’s, and I’ll also go out on a limb and say that she almost certainly works harder than he does.

Nate joins Ezra Klein on a long list of supposedly careful pundits who have said very stupid things about COVID vaccines.

      df

      “How hard could it possibly be?” – Every non-expert who doesn’t understand how hard it is. “Why should this take 3 weeks though?” There are two possibilities. One, every career scientist at the FDA is a bumbling idiot, or two, it’s actually complicated. I’m guessing it’s the latter. I think Nate Silver also doesn’t understand that three weeks is lightspeed compared to how long it normally takes to approve vaccines. We’re lucky it’s not longer. That the FDA thinks they can reasonably do this in three weeks is the real miracle.

      Another Scott

      If Nate has sincere questions about whether the J&J vaccine will be approved, he should consider what happened with the Merck and AstraZeneca/Oxford attempts.

      tl;dr – Independent people must carefully look at all the evidence. That takes time.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      The Thin Black Duke

      Stay in your lane, Nate.

      Omnes Omnibus

      It the same thing with all the people who wonder why Congress hasn’t enacted X law within one day of a triggering event or why courts haven’t acted sooner on something.  Having people who know what they are doing do their jobs sometimes takes time.   I would rather have the experts do their jobs well.  It takes more tome to do it over than to do it right.  And there isn’t always a chance to do it over.

      Brachiator

      Silver came on the scene as a “data journalist,” promising to deliver a fact-based view of politics based on statistical analysis. But it turns out that there just isn’t a lot of clean data that can be used for data-driven political journalism, so he generally reverts to punditry of the worst sort.

      Silver is out of his depth and way beyond his area of competence. There is fundamentally no reason to pay any attention to him when he tries to write about the pandemic. He ain’t much of a pundit, and clearly is no journalist.

      Nicole Westman knows her stuff and knows what she is doing.

      Does Silver have a take on the Super Bowl?

      Eunicecycle

      Nate has been insufferable during this pandemic. He needs to shut up and let the experts speak.

      trollhattan

      I suppose Nate could line up for the Chinese or SovRussian vaccines, given how rigorously and quickly they were approved.

      Having your retail customers beta-test software has worked well for Adobe and Microsoft, so why not vaccines? “I just got the Ver. 2.1.12 update to my Sputnik V.”

      MomSense

      I’m biased because Nate is a friend of several of my friends. Yes, he shoulld probably “stay in his lane” where he has expertise, but Nate Silver and Ezra Klein are hardly democracy destroying journalists. Right now our energies would be better spent going after the fascists and propagandists.

      Mousebumples

      As a pharmacist, he reminds me of the patients who would complain that it takes more than a minute to fill their script.

      It doesn’t take more than a minute to hand you something… Making sure it’s the right something and won’t accidentally kill or injure you takes a little longer… *facepalm

      Suzanne

      @df

      “Why should this take 3 weeks though?” There are two possibilities.

      Honestly, I think it’s a reasonable question. I deal with local government processes a lot (in my case, site plan amendment, building permitting, entitlements, and others) and the processes can take a long time. And when you dig into why something takes, say, 120 days, it’s really because there’s a long line of projects and yours sits in the queue for 118 days. (For the record, I don’t think this is unreasonable, but when no one actually articulates what is actually happening, any timeframe can feel like bullshit.)

      What is actually helpful is when the agency says that review will take three weeks and then they explain exactly what the agenda is for each day of those three weeks.

      West of the Rockies

      @df

      I’ve see enough Fringe and Star Trek to know that a competent doctor should be able to create a vaccine (in sufficient quantity) to knock C19 on its ass in 24 hours, tops.

      Immanentize

      My Mom, 90, got her first jab in upstate NY last week.  I am really beginning to sigh a sigh of relief.

      But only beginning to.

      Suzanne

      @Catherine D.: The variant I hear is, “Why don’t they just build XXXXX?!”. And XXXXX is very expensive, complicated, probably with no business case, and “they” is never defined.

      Brachiator

      @Suzanne: ​
       

      Honestly, I think it’s a reasonable question.

      Did Silver interview anyone in asking the question? It looked as though it was just a prelude to empty pontification.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Suzanne: Given that, in this instance, we know that a Covid vaccine is going directly to the front of the line and that anyone who shows any curiosity about the matter know that the process usually takes much longer, I don’t think it is a reasonable question.

      df

      @Suzanne: Oh yeah, I don’t disagree there. I guess Nate rubbed me the wrong way because it seemed dismissive, like “psh, three weeks?”, instead of a more earnest curiosity about the process.

      @West of the Rockies: Of course the testing phase will include massive doses of LSD whilst submerged in a sensory deprivation tank. You know, for science. rich cello music and lens flares

