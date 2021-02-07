Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Super Bowl Open Thread

Super Bowl Open Thread

I made the brilliant decision to take a trip to the grocery at about six pm this evening, and it was fabulous. There was NO ONE there except me and the clerks. I strolled leisurely through the aisles, sometimes even walking against the grain of the new arrows on the floor telling you which direction to go. I took my time in the produce section. I read labels. I didn’t have to wait for anyone standing in the middle of the aisle obliviously talking on the cell phone. There was no one walking around without a mask on invading my space. It was fucking beautiful.

It felt like being in a beach town right at the end of the season when no one else is there but everything is still open.

Amazing. Also got some magnifcent papayas.

    1. 1.

      Freemark

      I’m actually working in a retail store right now and it’s great. I’m taking leave at the end of this week because of maskholes and COVID spread.

    3. 3.

      Martin

      I really thought this would be a FG deciding game. I’m shocked it’s been this much of a rout*.

      * Brady came back from worse in the SB, and Mahomes is no slouch, so I’m not counting this one out. (Oh, that INT doesn’t help)

    4. 4.

      Seanly

      Ugh, it’s a terrible Superbowl. Brady & Bucs are playing well, KC defense not doing themselves any favors, KC offense not playing well, AND the refs are obviously calling the plays in the Bucs favor (some of the holds & PIs were valid). Just bleeeh. Tired of Brady, Brady, Brady, Gronk, Gronk, Gronk media fawning BS.

    6. 6.

      steve g

      When you say “new arrows on the floor” do you mean “new last year” or “new this week” new? Because I’ve been seeing arrows on the floor of stores for quite a while now. At the food store I know which aisles I can safely walk down against the arrow, and after getting what I am after, whether to turn around and go back the right way or just keep on going the wrong way.

    7. 7.

      Brachiator

      I probably should have gone grocery shopping. But I got super lazy today. Really enjoyed not doing much of anything.

      The Chiefs are also not doing much of anything. Too bad.

    8. 8.

      Omnes Omnibus

      There are quite a few people like you who are going to have real problems adjusting to a post-pandemic world.

    9. 9.

      Brachiator

      @Seanly:

      Tired of Brady, Brady, Brady, Gronk, Gronk, Gronk media fawning BS.

      They are playing a good game. And I am not a big fan. But you have to acknowledge.

    10. 10.

      Mary G

      This game is exactly the capstone the 2020 season deserves. Just absolute shit from every conceivable angle, a smoldering turd forced out by tv executives and sociopaths. God Bless America.— Chris Kluwe, Irredeemable Pudgy Nobody (@ChrisWarcraft) February 8, 2021

    11. 11.

      Gvg

      30 years ago I delivered pizza’s for a living. Since then I make sure I have supplies and hole up at home well before any drinking holiday begins, such as Super Bowl Sunday night. So I just watched die hard and now I am spending time with the feral cats I am taming. The two ringleaders have learned to demand treats, but the three shy ones still hide. Cat treats are more attractive than canned food, who knew? Also they like cliche cat toys like little balls with bells and strings, not other things. This surprises me because they grew up outside under buildings. It took us awhile to catch them. They also like modern YouTube cat Tv of birds and mice and such.

    12. 12.

      JanieM

      My sister works at Disney World and therefore I’ve been there more times than I ever would have bothered with otherwise. Once, when my kids were kids, we went on Super Bowl Sunday. No lines!!

    13. 13.

      Benw

      The year we lived in Chicago and the Bears were in the Super Bowl, I ordered takeout at halftime and drove up into the loop to pick it up. It was deserted, like a post-apocalyptic movie; I’m not sure there was another car on the road!

    16. 16.

      West of the Rockies

      Our charcuterie board for game time was good, but some genius decided to include some miserable little frozen pigs in a blanket.*

      Tasted like chihuahua dicks on a saltine.

      *Okay, they looked good in the store.  Now I know.  And, no, I have never tasted chihuahua dicks on a saltine or otherwise.

    20. 20.

      Kent

      This game brings me back to the mid 1980s when there was a whole long stretch of crapticular Super Bowls, at least half of them involving John Elway and the Broncos.

    23. 23.

      oldster

      “sometimes even walking against the grain of the new arrows on the floor telling you which direction to go”
      Go on with your bad self! What won’t you do next!

      Yeah, it’s too bad about Brady probably winning another Sb, but it gives me an opportunity to say, for the forty zillionth time,
      “but my god, it would be so much worse if The Russian Asset had won! And here is just one more thing that is better — much, much better — because Biden won!”

      And then I think about every dollar of my kids’ inheritance that I spent on political campaigns this year, and how it was the best investment I could have possibly made for their future happiness.

    24. 24.

      HumboldtBlue

      Two atrocious pass interference calls on the Chiefs sure helped the Bucs in the first half.
      I have it on mute, I’m cooking beans and hocks.​
       

      Can’t watch BBC Match of the Day because Liverpool shat the bed once again in a dreadful loss to Man City.

    25. 25.

      Martin

      I’ll add this, 3 weeks is not really enough time to fully recover from a concussion. That last 10% takes a while.

    26. 26.

      Alison Rose

      I didn’t give a crap who won, which makes the experience honestly better. When your team is in it, it’s too damn stressful. It’s like with PK shootouts in soccer–they’re the best thing to watch when you don’t care who wins, and the worst when you do.

      Pretty neat to see the first woman officiating a Super Bowl game, though. Although, the fact that it’s the Year of our Lord 2021 and we’re still getting “first woman to do X” is annoying.

      Reply

