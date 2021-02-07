I made the brilliant decision to take a trip to the grocery at about six pm this evening, and it was fabulous. There was NO ONE there except me and the clerks. I strolled leisurely through the aisles, sometimes even walking against the grain of the new arrows on the floor telling you which direction to go. I took my time in the produce section. I read labels. I didn’t have to wait for anyone standing in the middle of the aisle obliviously talking on the cell phone. There was no one walking around without a mask on invading my space. It was fucking beautiful.

It felt like being in a beach town right at the end of the season when no one else is there but everything is still open.

Amazing. Also got some magnifcent papayas.