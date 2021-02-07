Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

Usually wrong but never in doubt

… makes me wish i had hoarded more linguine

I’m going back to the respite thread.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

Shock troops for the Unitarian Jihad.

Almost as fun as hiking the Appalachian Trail

Gastritis broke my calculator.

I did not have this on my fuck 2020 bingo card.

Mission Accomplished!

Consistently wrong since 2002

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Everybody saw this coming.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

I’m only here for the duck photos.

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

This is all too absurd to be reality, right?

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

You are here: Home / Garden Chats / Sunday Garden Chat: Jade Plants

Sunday Garden Chat: Jade Plants

by | 22 Comments

This post is in: 

Sunday Garden Chat: Jade Plants 6

From commentor, gardener and political activist Scout211:

Jade plants are easy to grow and we have been growing them since 2006. It all started with an election campaign.

In 2006, prompted by a couple of websites with initials FDL and BJ, my husband and I decided to get active again and join a local campaign for congress. Remember Richard Pombo? He was the Republican Congressman from Tracy, California that was busy during the GW Bush presidency working on gutting the endangered species act. He was our congressman when we lived in Stockton.

An engineer from the East Bay decided to take a chance and run against Pombo. Starting in Spring of that year, we answered a call to campaign for Jerry McNerney. We worked every single weekend until the election in November knocking on doors and talking with voters in areas all over Stockton.

One female voter, who was very happy to talk with us, had a large assortment of jade plants on her front porch. I complimented her on their beauty and she immediately got her clippers out and gave me several cuttings.

We are still growing those cuttings and keep growing more jade plants off cuttings that we take from the two “mama” jade plants (from the original cuttings).

A few of the youngest cuttings:
Sunday Garden Chat: Jade Plants 3

A mid-sized plant:
Sunday Garden Chat: Jade Plants 4

One of the “mama” plants still in a large pot:
Sunday Garden Chat: Jade Plants 5

Here, and at the top, are close-ups of the second “mama” plant. Earlier this year, she fell over during a windstorm so we had to remove her from the large pot and plant her in the ground. We were not sure if she would survive our hot summers in the ground but with shade cloth and lots of extra water, she survived and is now thriving, with many blossoms this year:
Sunday Garden Chat: Jade Plants 7

We actually did not know that jade plants bloom. We were very surprised the first year we were gifted with blossoms, many years after starting the cuttings. Only the two “mama” plants blossom, so I am hoping that the younger ones will eventually.

Jerry McNerney was re-elected again this year and will be starting his 8th term in congress. We no longer live in McNerney’s district, but we have always felt good about helping him win his first election and also for being given the jade plant cuttings by a very generous fellow Democrat.

***********

I have a packet of pea innoculant, but not (a reservation for) the bred-for-container-growing pea I intended to use it on. However, I’ve got some sweet peas on order, and I think I’ll try the innoculant on them this year — see if maybe it encourages them to rebloom after the heat of summer, which last year’s plants didn’t. (Of course last summer was a killer for a lot of plants, so… )

What’s going on in your garden (planning / indoor / propagation), this week?

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Butch
  • Charluckles
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • FelonyGovt
  • Geminid
  • Jeffery
  • MazeDancer
  • mrmoshpotato
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • Quinerly
  • rikyrah
  • satby
  • Steeplejack
  • WereBear

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    22Comments

    6. 6.

      Steeplejack

      @rikyrah:

      Good morning! 🙏

      I was promised snow overnight here in NoVA—well, threatened with it—but so far nothing.

      . . . Okay, I just looked outside, and it’s now starting to fall.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      OzarkHillbilly

      I have seen these, but could not recall where, so I googled it. I picked up a few interesting tidbits about them.

      First, they are very long lived, 70-100 years according to the google search page.
      2nd, wiki says, “Under the right conditions, they may produce small white or pink, star-like shaped flowers in winter.”
      Also as@WereBear: noted, “The jade plant is well known for its bonsai capabilities, since it forms a bonsai very easily when pruning is done correctly. Many who learn bonsai begin with a jade plant, since they are durable, easy to put through the bonsai process, and attractive.”
      4thly, “The jade plant is toxic to horses,[9] and dogs and cats,[10] as well as mildly toxic to humans, in some cases, with skin contact.”
      Lastly, as I expected they won’t survive outside here due to our below freezing winter temps. When it comes to growing one as an indoor plant, I have inherited my mother’s brown thumb.

      sigh….

      Reply
    8. 8.

      satby

      Haven’t had a jade plant in years, my last one probably was decimated by previous cats. And I never knew they bloomed. Now I want to try them again! Even though they’d have to co-exist with the cats or in one of the two rooms the cats aren’t allowed in. (ok, isolation it is, tnx Ozark!)

      Gardening is just a daydream today, it will be a high of 11° (-13C for all the international readers) today. Lots of snow cover to insulate the plants at least.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      FelonyGovt

      We were out walking in the neighborhood last week when we saw gardeners cutting down mature Jade plants from in front of an apartment building. They were just throwing them in their truck, so we asked if we could have some. They gave us three large cuttings, already in bloom like yours.

      They are now sitting in buckets of water. Hopefully they will root and we will plant them in a few weeks.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Quinerly

      Good morning! 7 degrees here! Have a jade that is close to waist high that was originally my grandmother’s first in DC then in SC. I figure it must be close to 70-80 years old considering how long my grandmother then later my mother had it. It ended up in my family home in NC in 1976. It was close to 5 ft when it was there, and I had to cut it down and make other plants for gifts when I moved it here 5 years ago.
      I also grow several varieties of jade. Rather addicted to succulents and bring everything in, of course, in the Fall. Have to trim that large, old one back every year just to get it in the house for the winter.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Quinerly

      @FelonyGovt: love this! I skip the water part with my cuttings. Just stick directly in dirt. Never had a problem. My mother always rooted in water. I really don’t think it makes any difference if you have good potting soil.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      MazeDancer

      Jade plants are supposed to be lucky. Hope so, because they take over the house, Have 1 jillion at last count. And would be delighted to send anyone as many little ones as you like. Just be warned. (Email via site, click on nym)

      My current cats, alas, love to play with them. Bang on the dangles of the big plants. Chew and chase the leaves. So, I have had to rearrange.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Charluckles

      Our coldest week of the winter, but David Austin sent us an absolutely gorgeous rose catalog last week and it us keeping us in good spirits.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Steeplejack

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      They’ve been overselling here this season. Last weekend’s storm was supposed to be the snowpocalypse—which it was for the Northeast—but I got a bit over 2" here in my little corner of NoVA. Then yesterday they were saying 4-6" overnight and this morning, but I’m betting it’ll be about the same as last week. It’s already 37°, and at some point it will turn to rain.

      Looks pretty coming down, though—fat flakes falling hard. And I’m stocked up on supplies, so I can wait it out.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      FelonyGovt

      @Quinerly: We thought about just sticking them in dirt, but these are really large cuttings, maybe 10 inches tall, so we figured they might be better anchored in their soil if they had some roots first.

      ETA we love succulents too!

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Geminid

      @Steeplejack: There was rain near Stanardsville at 5:30am. Now it’s been snowing for an hour. Big wet flakes. I was told by a farmer that clover seed can be planted on top of snow. I’ve got a pound of crimson clover seed, and will try this out in some places. Hopefully there’ll be be some pretty flowers by April.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      satby

      @Charluckles: That catalog is my strongest motivation for digging out the back raised bed, replacing the soil, and then replanting it with roses. I have no luck with grafted ones though, and all the most beautiful ones always seem to be.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.