Jade plants are easy to grow and we have been growing them since 2006. It all started with an election campaign.

In 2006, prompted by a couple of websites with initials FDL and BJ, my husband and I decided to get active again and join a local campaign for congress. Remember Richard Pombo? He was the Republican Congressman from Tracy, California that was busy during the GW Bush presidency working on gutting the endangered species act. He was our congressman when we lived in Stockton.

An engineer from the East Bay decided to take a chance and run against Pombo. Starting in Spring of that year, we answered a call to campaign for Jerry McNerney. We worked every single weekend until the election in November knocking on doors and talking with voters in areas all over Stockton.

One female voter, who was very happy to talk with us, had a large assortment of jade plants on her front porch. I complimented her on their beauty and she immediately got her clippers out and gave me several cuttings.

We are still growing those cuttings and keep growing more jade plants off cuttings that we take from the two “mama” jade plants (from the original cuttings).

A few of the youngest cuttings:



A mid-sized plant:



One of the “mama” plants still in a large pot:

