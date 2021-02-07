Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Open Thread: My Life Is Weird, part..I’ve lost count

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    64Comments

    1. 1.

      Another Scott

      You have to post a picture of the ducks riding on her back. It’s required.

      :-)

      You’re a kind soul, TaMara!!

      Cheers,
      Scott.

    4. 4.

      RobertDSC-Mac Mini

      Petunia sounds like a good name for her.

    16. 16.

      TaMara (HFG)

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: I looked out my window and she was in my front yard. Tried to leash her so I could walk her around the neighborhood, but nope, no way. Tricked her into my garage with apples. She then rolled over for belly rubs. Working in finding her owner now.

    20. 20.

      Zinsky

      TaMara – I thought it was Marjorie Taylor Greene, door-knocking in your neighborhood!  Ooops, that wasn’t politically correct, was it?

       

      Go Chiefs in the Super Bowl!   Tom Brady is a right-wing twit.  Mahomes is the King of Cool.

    23. 23.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Zinsky: So far, I know the Superb Owl is being held in Tampa, and (b/c of your comment) that it’s the Chiefs against … ??  I guess Brady got traded, but no idea to whom.  Bliss, really.

    24. 24.

      TaMara (HFG)

      So I have a rescue farm coming to get her – she can’t stay here – she’s clearly a house pig – and potty trained – it distressed her to go on the mat I left for her, she really wanted to potty outside. It’s been a few hours and no one has claimed her and I walked the neighborhood and no one was out looking for her. My garage is clearly NOT pig proof.

    26. 26.

      JMG

      Had Super Sunday brunch late this am, waffles and mimosas. It’s just us four, me, Alice, son Josh, his fiancee Crissy. No call on the game, because betting against Brady seems imprudent, yet I know Chiefs all-around better team.

      Super Bowl menu: Chips and pineapple salsa (latter made by Josh). Vegetarian chili and cornbread (made by Alice). Ribs, mac and cheese and coleslaw, made by food truck a mile or so down the road. Beer, wine and three flavors of Polar seltzer in the fridge.

    27. 27.

      Ken

      My nephew raises pigs for 4H, and they can top out over 300 pounds.  It’s challenging to push eight or ten of those into the show pen at once.  I do not recognize this coloring, so it may be a pet breed, not a meat animal.

      EDIT: I see at 24 it’s potty trained, and no one does that with meat animals!  I wear my worst jeans when working the show, and just throw them away afterward.

    28. 28.

      Juju

      If you get a donkey and a rooster along with all the other critters you have and stack them all up, I think you’d have your own Bremem Town Musicians.

    31. 31.

      sab

      Are calico pigs like calico cats, most always girls?

      If she’s not a potbellied pig she is going to get huge.

      I had a neighbor in Las Vegas that had two dogs and a potbelly pig living together in the yard. When the dogs barked the pig oinked. Very cute.

      Terminology: aren’t pigs just baby sows and hogs?

    33. 33.

      mrmoshpotato

      I have no beer. :(

      My Superb Owl costume this year will apparently be Eskimo Ninja!

      Wish me luck, and if I don’t return, avenge my death.

    34. 34.

      WaterGirl

      Speaking of the Super Bowl, has anyone heard anything about the new show that is premiering right after the Super Bowl?

      The Equalizer (redux) on with Queen Latifah?  I liked the original TV series of the same name.  It was comforting somehow.

    35. 35.

      J R in WV

      A cute pig. Wife mentioned that it was a calico immediately, prior to the post that IDed pig as a calico.

      A cute pig, perhaps a house pet until it became obvious that it was gong to hit several hundred pounds eventually.

    38. 38.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Chetan Murthy:

      I’m not interested in the football and won’t watch, but if my streaming Tanglewood lecture on Das Rheingold is done in time, I think I’ll tune in to hear Amanda Gorman’s poem. (I think she’s supposed to be pregame, not that thing that happens in the middle.)

    42. 42.

      WaterGirl

      All our restaurants are opening up here again, and I can only think “are you fucking kidding me?”  We are so close with the vaccine but nobody can wait.  Numbers are going to jump again.  So frustrating.

    43. 43.

      danielx

      When it’s really cold: you have to take all the stuff out of the freezer of the refrigerator in the garage and put it on the back porch. Because the refrigerator isn’t coming on often enough to keep the stuff frozen.

      Also, Super Bowl chili.

    46. 46.

      Brachiator

      @WaterGirl

      Speaking of the Super Bowl, has anyone heard anything about the new show that is premiering right after the Super Bowl?

      Have not heard anything about it, but I may check it out. I also enjoyed the original “Equalizer.”

    47. 47.

      WaterGirl

      @danielx: Wow, that never would have occurred to me.

      I assume everyone is well at your house, and your daughter came through COVID without terrible symptoms?

      May I ask how things are with the SIL?

    49. 49.

      raven

      Not as weird as my buddy on his bike ride in the country and came across pig that had been killed by a car yesterday.

    50. 50.

      WaterGirl

      @TaMara (HFG): Thanks for the recommendation.  It’s hard to set the start time for the recording when it’s after the Super Bowl!

      I just set Tivo to record for an extra 1.5 hours after the scheduled time, hoping that covers it!

    58. 58.

      CaseyL

      The pig is absolutely adorable, but I sympathize with TaMara’s insistence that she is not staying.  She’s an indoor pig,and I can just imagine the outraged incredulity on the part of Bixby and, possibly, Scout.

    61. 61.

      TaMara (HFG)

      @CaseyL: they’ve been insane since the moment I put her in the garage. I’m working with someone now to relocate her until she’s claimed.

      I’m concerned about turning her over to animal control because I don’t want them to get in trouble or lose her because she’s not potbellied and I don’t know how strict the city is about that.

    64. 64.

      CaseyL

      @TaMara (HFG): Oh, hells, yes: don’t want that sweet little lady winding up being butchered!  But I thought you were in touch with a rescue farm, not a random person, on a relocation.

      ETA: Insane with curiosity? Or insane with outrage?

