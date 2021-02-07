Yes, that’s a pig.
Yes, it’s in my front yard (now in my garage).
Anyone keeping track of how many different animals I’ve rescued since we’ve all known each other?
No, she is NOT staying.
Open thread
Another Scott
You have to post a picture of the ducks riding on her back. It’s required.
:-)
You’re a kind soul, TaMara!!
Cheers,
Scott.
Starboard Tack
Are you teaching it to sing?
NeenerNeener
I didn’t know pigs came in calico.
RobertDSC-Mac Mini
Petunia sounds like a good name for her.
dmsilev
No, she is NOT staying.
Narrator: She’s staying.
zhena gogolia
Very cute!
SiubhanDuinne
No, she is NOT staying.
Didn’t you say that about a duck?
SiubhanDuinne
Personally, I like Persephone.
“Persephone Pig.” Has a nice cadence to it.
Chetan Murthy
I read someplace there’s no such thing as a miniature pig — just piglets.
So what’s the story? Where did you find her?
Eric NNY
SiubhanDuinne
Are you teaching it to sing?
Or fly?
mrmoshpotato
Look at that
tasty magnificent hog!
dmsilev
Presented without comment:
mrmoshpotato
Speaking of pigs – their skin. Go Chiefs!
@Dorothy A. Winsor: I looked out my window and she was in my front yard. Tried to leash her so I could walk her around the neighborhood, but nope, no way. Tricked her into my garage with apples. She then rolled over for belly rubs. Working in finding her owner now.
Starboard Tack
Pigs In Spaaaaace!
Brachiator
Cute little pig.
Good luck in finding the owner.
Zinsky
TaMara – I thought it was Marjorie Taylor Greene, door-knocking in your neighborhood! Ooops, that wasn’t politically correct, was it?
Go Chiefs in the Super Bowl! Tom Brady is a right-wing twit. Mahomes is the King of Cool.
trollhattan
“Pigs demanding belly rubs” will become a Tiktok meme within hours.
Benw
LOL PIG
Brady sux, Go AFC West!!
So I have a rescue farm coming to get her – she can’t stay here – she’s clearly a house pig – and potty trained – it distressed her to go on the mat I left for her, she really wanted to potty outside. It’s been a few hours and no one has claimed her and I walked the neighborhood and no one was out looking for her. My garage is clearly NOT pig proof.
Laura
I hope she is a pet, not food.
JMG
Had Super Sunday brunch late this am, waffles and mimosas. It’s just us four, me, Alice, son Josh, his fiancee Crissy. No call on the game, because betting against Brady seems imprudent, yet I know Chiefs all-around better team.
Super Bowl menu: Chips and pineapple salsa (latter made by Josh). Vegetarian chili and cornbread (made by Alice). Ribs, mac and cheese and coleslaw, made by food truck a mile or so down the road. Beer, wine and three flavors of Polar seltzer in the fridge.
Ken
My nephew raises pigs for 4H, and they can top out over 300 pounds. It’s challenging to push eight or ten of those into the show pen at once. I do not recognize this coloring, so it may be a pet breed, not a meat animal.
EDIT: I see at 24 it’s potty trained, and no one does that with meat animals! I wear my worst jeans when working the show, and just throw them away afterward.
Juju
If you get a donkey and a rooster along with all the other critters you have and stack them all up, I think you’d have your own Bremem Town Musicians.
SiubhanDuinne
You need a Charlotte in your garage, to write encouraging messages to Persephone.
sab
Are calico pigs like calico cats, most always girls?
If she’s not a potbellied pig she is going to get huge.
I had a neighbor in Las Vegas that had two dogs and a potbelly pig living together in the yard. When the dogs barked the pig oinked. Very cute.
Terminology: aren’t pigs just baby sows and hogs?
mrmoshpotato
I have no beer. :(
My Superb Owl costume this year will apparently be Eskimo Ninja!
Wish me luck, and if I don’t return, avenge my death.
J R in WV
A cute pig. Wife mentioned that it was a calico immediately, prior to the post that IDed pig as a calico.
A cute pig, perhaps a house pet until it became obvious that it was gong to hit several hundred pounds eventually.
Yutsano
I suppose giving a pig a proper Jewish name like Hephzibah is right out eh?
Jay
Squeeeeeeeeeeese,……..
SiubhanDuinne
I’m not interested in the football and won’t watch, but if my streaming Tanglewood lecture on Das Rheingold is done in time, I think I’ll tune in to hear Amanda Gorman’s poem. (I think she’s supposed to be pregame, not that thing that happens in the middle.)
Starboard Tack
@mrmoshpotato:
In Heaven there is no beer.
danielx
When it’s really cold: you have to take all the stuff out of the freezer of the refrigerator in the garage and put it on the back porch. Because the refrigerator isn’t coming on often enough to keep the stuff frozen.
Also, Super Bowl chili.
danielx
In Heaven there is no beer.
Say what?
Just you wait, a spider web will pop up in a corner reading SOME PIG.
Brachiator
Speaking of the Super Bowl, has anyone heard anything about the new show that is premiering right after the Super Bowl?
Have not heard anything about it, but I may check it out. I also enjoyed the original “Equalizer.”
@WaterGirl: I would (and have) watch anything with Queen Latifah in it.
raven
Not as weird as my buddy on his bike ride in the country and came across pig that had been killed by a car yesterday.
@TaMara (HFG): Thanks for the recommendation. It’s hard to set the start time for the recording when it’s after the Super Bowl!
I just set Tivo to record for an extra 1.5 hours after the scheduled time, hoping that covers it!
@MagdaInBlack: Definitely not potbelly. The sanctuary farm lady I’m in contact with says it might be one of these:
http://www.americankunekunepigsociety.com/
She seems kind of older and full-grown.
raven
Puppy Bowl is about to wrap up on the Animal Channel
zhena gogolia
The NYT was distinctly unimpressed. Not that that means much.
Rob
What a cute little pig, TaMara. I hope you get it to a good home pronto
MagdaInBlack
@TaMara (HFG): Seems like someone would notice if their pet pig was missin’, doesn’t it. She’s obviously a pet, what with being house trained.
CaseyL
The pig is absolutely adorable, but I sympathize with TaMara’s insistence that she is not staying. She’s an indoor pig,and I can just imagine the outraged incredulity on the part of Bixby and, possibly, Scout.
Jay
DeSantis’ herd immunity plan in full effect for Super Bowl early this am in Tampa pic.twitter.com/hT1wgVhAv0— Daniel Uhlfelder (@DWUhlfelderLaw) February 7, 2021
OzarkHillbilly
No, she is NOT staying.
So you say.
@CaseyL: they’ve been insane since the moment I put her in the garage. I’m working with someone now to relocate her until she’s claimed.
I’m concerned about turning her over to animal control because I don’t want them to get in trouble or lose her because she’s not potbellied and I don’t know how strict the city is about that.
raven
@WaterGirl: Missed it too
CaseyL
@TaMara (HFG): Oh, hells, yes: don’t want that sweet little lady winding up being butchered! But I thought you were in touch with a rescue farm, not a random person, on a relocation.
ETA: Insane with curiosity? Or insane with outrage?
