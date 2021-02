Samwise thinks it’s time for a fresh open thread.

We’re watching Kim’s Convenience. How about you all?

Also, I like this ‘diptych’ I ‘made’ of the United Nations headquarters.

Been enjoying going south instead of north on my walks lately pic.twitter.com/Fz0jHx4AUE — ☕️ Tynan 🍵 (@TynanPants) February 6, 2021

Talk amongst yourselves.