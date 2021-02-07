Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Medium Cool with BGinCHI – Aliens

Medium Cool with BGinCHI – Aliens

20 Comments

In case you’re new to Medium Cool, BGinCHI is here once a week to offer a thread on culture, mainly film & books, with some TV thrown in.

Auto Draft 40

In this week’s Medium Cool, it’s time we talked about aliens.

I’m reading Avi Loeb’s terrific book about ‘Oumuamua, and it has me thinking about how aliens are imagined in films, books, and other art forms. Films probably have the most purchase on our imaginations, as they give us visual representations of what aliens might look like (copiously in Star Wars, Star Trek, and the Marvel Universe films, and specifically in ET and Arrival, for example).

Aliens can be good, bad, and horrific (in the Alien films, for ex.). What are some of the most memorable alien encounters in films, books, and TV, and why?

    20Comments

    4. 4.

      Chacal Charles Calthrop

      In terms of serious works about aliens, I don’t think anyone will ever do better than Stanislaw Lem in Solaris. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Solaris_(1972_film)

      (warning: making my point requires a SPOILER)

      The sentient alien ocean, trying to communicate with the humans, takes the form of the human they most closely communicated with, only to discover that in fact we do not ever truly communicate with each other.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Phylllis

      Star Man and They Live. Star Man still resonates due to Jeff Bridges terrific performance, as well as Karen Allen’s. And They Live, well John Carpenter and Roddy Piper, what more do you want?

      ETA: Brother From Another Planet. Joe Morton burned through the screen.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Old Dan and Little Ann

      I remember walking out of ET when I was about 7 and asking my mom why everyone laughed when the brother said, Uranus.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      hells littlest angel

      No one imagined aliens quite so alien as those of Stanislaw Lem. My favorite of his novels is His Master’s Voice, in which researchers try to figure out the significance of an intercepted artificial radio signal.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Brachiator

      An old science fiction movie, “Invaders from Mars,” scared the stuffing out of me when I was a kid.

      Love the genre, from Alien to Terminator.

      Don’t have much use for Jesus aliens, like Starman.

      Mork and My Favorite Martian were always fun.

      I thought that ET was kind of sappy, but understand the appeal.

      I enjoy some of the Trek episodes, especially on The Next Generation, where we are the aliens and we see the impact on other cultures.  There was one episode about First Contact where a relatively advanced society did not want to join us in traveling the stars. I could see this happening here if we got an invitation from an advanced culture. Some would see Earth as where we belong.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      RSA

      @Chacal Charles Calthrop: Hey, I just wrote this, along similar lines:

      I’m a huge fan of Stanislaw Lem, mainly his comic work (Star Diaries and The Cyberiad), but also the recurring theme in other novels and shorter pieces (Solaris, Fiasco, etc.), that when we meet aliens we may find that we have nothing in common with them at all, not even enough for basic communication.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Salty Sam

      I enjoyed the Red Lectroids in Buckaroo Banzai Across the Eighth Dimension, especially Christopher Lloyd as John Bigbooté (“It’s Big-Boo-TAY, not Big-BOOTY!!!”)

      Reply

