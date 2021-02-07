In case you’re new to Medium Cool, BGinCHI is here once a week to offer a thread on culture, mainly film & books, with some TV thrown in.

In this week’s Medium Cool, it’s time we talked about aliens.

I’m reading Avi Loeb’s terrific book about ‘Oumuamua, and it has me thinking about how aliens are imagined in films, books, and other art forms. Films probably have the most purchase on our imaginations, as they give us visual representations of what aliens might look like (copiously in Star Wars, Star Trek, and the Marvel Universe films, and specifically in ET and Arrival, for example).

Aliens can be good, bad, and horrific (in the Alien films, for ex.). What are some of the most memorable alien encounters in films, books, and TV, and why?