Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

How has Obama failed you today?

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot.

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

This is a big f—–g deal.

Consistently wrong since 2002

Historically it is a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

We still have time to mess this up!

We have all the best words.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

Four legs? good! two legs? we’re not so sure…

This blog will pay for itself.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

This really is a full service blog.

Deploy the moving finger of emphasisity!

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

Call the National Guard if your insurrection lasts more than four hours.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

Reality always wins in the end.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Excellent Links / Impeachment Open Thread: Interesting Takes

Impeachment Open Thread: Interesting Takes

by | 14 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Yeah, well, it’s Sunday, we’ve got a few minutes, might as well brace ourselves in advance…

Heading into the trial, how optimistic are you?

I think we’re going into this seeing an opportunity to convict. I recognize that it’s going to be a challenge, but we think that the facts are so compelling and you have jurors who were also victims. They ran for their lives. They sent the same text messages to their loved ones that I sent to mine. There’s got to be a sense among them that this can’t ever happen again. One of the ways to make sure it doesn’t happen again is to hold accountable the guy that incited it.

What are you hearing about how your Republican colleagues are feeling?

There are my one-on-one friendships, where they’ll confide that they don’t like the guy, The guy’s got to go. He’s awful. There are the ones who say that they’re afraid of primaries. I’ve got a friend on the Judiciary Committee, he’ll come over to me after a heated exchange between both sides, and he’ll just kind of eye roll what he just said. It’s a matter of trying to determine who’s really afraid and making decisions out of fear, who can’t stand him and wants to show the resolve to do the right thing, who thinks it’s just a joke — and they’re in on the joke and they just have to do this because of the pro-wrestling effect — and then who actually believes in him? Those are the four categories that I have found among my colleagues.

But in the Senate, I think you’re going to see a serious case. We’re encouraged that McConnell seems open-minded and he wants a fair process. I think the fact that he’s not in office, the dynamics are going to be a little bit different in that no one can say this is politically motivated –– not that the last one was, but you can’t say this is an effort to undermine his presidency. His presidency is over. This is truly about trying to hold him accountable, to deter someone from doing this again, and to disqualify him from ever being able to do this again…

You’re a former prosecutor. What’s the most interesting thing about this case from that perspective?

I think the jurors as victims is the most unique thing you will ever see in a trial. Right? I mean, a Senate juror’s obviously different from a regular juror in that you don’t get to pick who you have on your jury. They self-selected by being in the Senate. But you’ve never seen a trial, would never see a trial, where the jurors are truly victims. That’s such a unique part of this…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Betty Cracker
  • BlueGuitarist
  • debbie
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • germy
  • HinTN
  • Jerzy Russian
  • karen marie
  • Kirk Spencer
  • mali muso
  • NotMax
  • PsiFighter37
  • Starfish

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    14Comments

    4. 4.

      germy

      A month ago, Donald Trump was still president, and he seemed determined to remain both in the White House and lodged in Americans’ psyches. What a difference a failed coup can make. These days, exiled from social media and awaiting a second impeachment trial, Trump is awfully quiet. But recently there have been a number of reported Trump sightings. Suddenly, his SAG-AFTRA resignation letter — complete with his distinctive jabs and overestimation of his contributions to Home Alone 2 — surfaces online. A statement appears praising Lou Dobbs after the pro-Trump Fox Business host’s show was canceled. There the former president is, on a random Floridian’s TikTok, handing out $50 bills to people at Mar-a-Lago. A well-placed source reportedly says Trump is doing fine, actually, just taking some time to plot his revenge on all the Republicans who have wronged him.

      https://nymag.com/intelligencer/2021/02/whats-trump-up-to.htm

      “Let them fight.”

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Kirk Spencer

      @Jerzy Russian: Because they’re not only victims. They’re also co-conspirators and/or beneficiaries.

      Oh, and don’t forget the present and future victims. The ones who realize that conviction won’t remove his power but instead will paint a big target on them instead. They’re risking their jobs and their lives. Sorry, “lives, fortunes, and sacred honor.”

      Reply
    6. 6.

      debbie

      If they really focus on Trump’s not acting while the violence was taking place, I think it might be harder for some of the representatives to let go of their reflexive support of him.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      PsiFighter37

      Fat chance there is a conviction. I think more GOPers will join Mittens this time, but it won’t be anywhere close to enough. I think even if Mitch came out and said loud and clear, we need to rid ourselves of Trump, I don’t think he would bring along enough other senators to convict. This is what happens when one political party (the GOP) is competitive only when their lizard-brain, highly disengaged base can be goaded into coming out and vote by their dogwhistler (Trump). Without him, the GOP is a permanent minority party even with gerrymandering, as they will continue to bleed in the suburbs.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      karen marie

      Republican senators getting what they want – recognition as victims of Democrats.

      Media are setting the self-fulfilling prophecy of “they’ll never convict” again, and it pisses me off. Of course they won’t convict when they’ve been given an out.  I’m slightly hopeful though that the pressure from the public learning the details of Trump’s direct actions preceding and during will change that dynamic but I won’t hold my breath.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Betty Cracker

      If there was any way to have a secret vote, I’d have hope of a conviction. As it is, no way. Some portion are true believers, and the rest are cowards.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      BlueGuitarist

      Might “to deter someone from doing this again” be too abstract?

      Republicans voting to acquit means they have no principled objection to President Biden doing the same, using armed force, killing people in the Capitol and taking over the Congress to make sure Kamala Harris can decide the electoral votes however she wants.

      Republicans are shameless and believe rules only bind others. Would it help if Democrats frame this as Republican permission for Biden-Harris to do the same?

      Also, did I miss Liz Cheney saying something specific about what she heard from Dick and his pentagon sources that made impeachment so clear to her?

      Reply
    13. 13.

      mali muso

      Good morning, jackals. I don’t hold out much hope for common sense, decency or patriotism out of anyone willing to associate with the Republican Party. But truths need to be told; for posterity if nothing else.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.