Super spreader Sunday? Experts worry Super Bowl could trigger coronavirus explosion https://t.co/GNYzKSufXt — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 5, 2021





9.5% of the US population has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot, while 2.7% are now fully vaccinated with two shots. — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) February 7, 2021

The US had +105,983 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the total to over 27.5 million. The 7-day moving average declined to below 120,000 new cases per day, its lowest level since November 9. pic.twitter.com/6dkZli9Wbx — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) February 7, 2021

Wondering why the #Covid19 vaccine rollout has been as bumpy as it's been? Read this @KatherineEban piece.

Vaccine doses don't magically become vaccinations. People tried to tell the previous administration that. Key players would not listen. https://t.co/0LxC61KhAf — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) February 6, 2021

“Our whole testing approach, which has failed, has tried to tackle this pandemic as though it’s a bunch of little medical problems,” says @michaelmina_lab. Calls grow to refocus COVID testing on mass public health screening to save lives. https://t.co/gbFgoA5m62 — The Associated Press (@AP) February 6, 2021

======

A year after his death from COVID-19, residents in the Chinese city of Wuhan say they remain grateful to the "whistleblower" doctor who first sounded the alarm about the outbreak before it received official recognition.​ https://t.co/Hw8PBkmAjB — Reuters Health (@Reuters_Health) February 6, 2021

"Dr Li, history and the people will never forget you!" Tributes paid on social media in China to the doctor who raised the alarm about the country's coronavirus outbreak, one year after he died with Covid-19https://t.co/pHKHP6w9dW — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) February 6, 2021

Malaysians get a taste for drive-in dining: This restaurant is serving meals in a customized tray that fits between the driver’s seat and steering wheel https://t.co/DUr4zbjINk pic.twitter.com/5DJIKj5LzY — Reuters (@Reuters) February 6, 2021

First doses of COVID-19 vaccine arrive in Afghanistan from India https://t.co/NjbkGGJYVv pic.twitter.com/cO3Dyag7Y7 — Reuters (@Reuters) February 7, 2021

Britain is racing ahead of the European Union on vaccinations because it has taken more gambles: signing contracts early, approving vaccines fast and delaying the second shot to protect more people. https://t.co/wxsWdBffJH — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) February 7, 2021

Covid PPE: How healthcare workers came to feel 'expendable' https://t.co/qyp1LRdK3b — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) February 6, 2021

Over 3.6 million confirmed #COVID19 cases on the African continent – with more than 3.1 million recoveries & 94,000 deaths cumulatively. View country figures & more with the WHO African Region COVID-19 Dashboard: https://t.co/FKav40Cbdd pic.twitter.com/nb4b78mzlY — WHO African Region (@WHOAFRO) February 6, 2021

Australia reports no new local coronavirus cases ahead of Australian Open https://t.co/jJXtkEF1lR pic.twitter.com/AAA1XiNL8W — Reuters (@Reuters) February 7, 2021

The #COVID19 epidemic in Manaus region of #Brazil is "a humanitarian crisis" of catastrophic proportions, says @PauloLotufo and many Brazilians responding to this tweet. Pay heed: This is a unique, powerful viral variant at work. And yes, the P1 variant has emerged in USA. https://t.co/QXar8B7wPV — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) February 6, 2021

Some poorer countries are getting tired of waiting to get vaccines through a United Nations program, so they are striking out on their own. Countries including Honduras, Serbia and Mexico have cut their own private deals. https://t.co/6xZ3x6OF2u — The Associated Press (@AP) February 6, 2021

Russia’s once-scorned vaccine is now a favorite in the pandemic fight. It's a low-cost inoculation w/ a high efficacy rate & is being purchased by many countries around the world https://t.co/3eDM9omEuD — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) February 6, 2021

How likely is it that Moscow's jab will be going into arms across the 27-nation bloc after trial results showed it to be 91.6% effective? https://t.co/PvBURXuMJs — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) February 7, 2021

======

What kind of vaccine is Johnson&Johnson's? It's an adenovirus vector vax. A "replication-incompetent" common cold adenovirus, Ad26, carries a coronavirus spike protein. Among COVID vaxes, it's closest to Sputnik V which uses 2 different vectors, Ad26 & Ad5 https://t.co/U8w7YtSnXe — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) February 7, 2021

None of the #COVID19 #vaccines tested against the mutant strain in So Africa are performing well. Here, @AstraZeneca vax:

"In both the human trials & tests on the blood of those vacc'ed the jab showed signif reduced efficacy against the 501Y.V2 variant"https://t.co/NLA7F5sIOp — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) February 7, 2021

A small number of people who've had Covid end up with a scrambled sense of smell and taste Here's what they miss mosthttps://t.co/Onka4cS985 — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) February 6, 2021

RT @JohnsHopkinsSPH: "While improving data systems in public health is not as flashy as vaccines or therapeutics, it’s past time to bring outbreak analytics into the 21st century," write @CMYeaton and @DylanBGeorge. https://t.co/PXompbvHJg — Global Health Observ (@GlobalPHObserv) February 6, 2021

Some international travel requires proof of yellow fever vaccination. Measles vaccines are necessary for school admission. Vaccine certificates already exist—and can work for Covid if we ensure privacy and equity and make them strictly voluntary & secure. https://t.co/5CuM93L43n — Dr. Tom Frieden (@DrTomFrieden) February 6, 2021

ICYMI: The Wingcopter drone distributes vaccines by air. The German start-up has had run trials in Africa, the South Pacific and Southeast Asia, and aims to scale up operations to deliver vaccines to millions of people https://t.co/FRYNZwqZnG pic.twitter.com/ez3dpv0pQY — Reuters (@Reuters) February 7, 2021

======

If you're watching @SuperBowl tomorrow, spare a thought for Tampa's Mayor Jane Castor, struggling to get her city of 400,000 to wear #COVID19 masks. Amid wild support for @Buccaneers epidemic control post-game — especially if they win — will be tough.https://t.co/fbhYqCGSNl — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) February 6, 2021

Discounts, tax breaks and bonuses: How governments and employers are incentivizing coronavirus vaccination https://t.co/5v08rJ8T5U — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 6, 2021

Good piece by ⁦@CarolineYLChen⁩ — we are back here again. States like my own MA are liberalizing indoor dining capacity when we are finally starting to see a decline in cases. We need to wait until we have vaccinated far more people to do this safely https://t.co/ICNsxqO4Ht — Abraar Karan (@AbraarKaran) February 7, 2021

A ‘win’ for the Talibangelicals’ SCOTUS picks…

The Supreme Court tells California that it can't bar indoor church services because of the coronavirus pandemic, but it can keep for now a ban on singing and chanting indoors. https://t.co/AoqVPeD3Lj — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) February 6, 2021

(Mardi Gras is February 16th, this year)