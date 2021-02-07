Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The willow is too close to the house.

Wetsuit optional.

Tick tock motherfuckers! Tick fucking tock!

There’s some extremely good trouble headed their way.

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Too inconsequential to be sued

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot.

Historically it is a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

Consistently wrong since 2002

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship

Usually wrong but never in doubt

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

Let me eat cake. The rest of you could stand to lose some weight, frankly.

No one could have predicted…

Hot air and ill-informed banter

This is how realignments happen…

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

Shelter in place is one thing. Shelter in pants is quite another.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

Lighten up, Francis.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Saturday/Sunday, Feb. 6-7

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Saturday/Sunday, Feb. 6-7

by | 2 Comments

This post is in: ,


======

======

======

A ‘win’ for the Talibangelicals’ SCOTUS picks…

(Mardi Gras is February 16th, this year)

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • brantl
  • OzarkHillbilly

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    2Comments

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.