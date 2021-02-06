“The entourage went upstairs to the Yellow Oval Room, Trump's living room. Staff set pigs in a blanket and little meatballs on toothpicks on the coffee table. It didn't take long for the yelling to start up again.” — @jonathanvswan in @axios
There seem to be as many words here as in the story of the notorious Calaveras County frog, and possibly to the same point. The primary (credited) source is to be a guy who’s had, as the lawyers might put it, a colorful personal history, and the main auditor to date is Maggie Haberman…
Four conspiracy theorists marched into the Oval Office. It was early evening on Friday, Dec. 18 — more than a month after the election had been declared for Joe Biden, and four days after the Electoral College met in every state to make it official.
“How the hell did Sidney get in the building?” White House senior adviser Eric Herschmann grumbled from the outer Oval Office as Sidney Powell and her entourage strutted by to visit the president.
President Trump’s private schedule hadn’t included appointments for Powell or the others: former national security adviser Michael Flynn, former Overstock.com CEO Patrick Byrne, and a little-known former Trump administration official, Emily Newman. But they’d come to convince Trump that he had the power to take extreme measures to keep fighting…
The hours to come would pit the insurgent conspiracists against a handful of White House lawyers and advisers determined to keep the president from giving in to temptation to invoke emergency national security powers, seize voting machines and disable the primary levers of American democracy.
For weeks now, ever since Rudy Giuliani had commandeered Trump’s floundering campaign to overturn the election, outsiders had been coming out of the woodwork to feed the president wild allegations of voter fraud based on highly dubious sources.
Trump was no longer focused on any semblance of a governing agenda, instead spending his days taking phone calls and meetings from anyone armed with conspiracy theories about the election. For the White House staff, it was an unending sea of garbage churned up by the bottom feeders…
… Trump was behind the desk, watching the show. He briefly left the meeting to wander into his private dining room…
Flynn and Powell had long nursed their antipathy to the FBI and Justice. Flynn had pleaded guilty in 2017 to lying to the FBI during the Russia investigation but withdrew the plea after hiring Powell as his lawyer in June 2019.
The two alleged the FBI had entrapped Flynn and failed to disclose exculpatory evidence, known as Brady material, as required by law. They had found an ally in Barr, a fierce critic of the Russia investigation who finally directed the DOJ to drop Flynn’s case.
Herschmann, known inside the White House as a defender of Barr and the DOJ, went off on Flynn again: “Listen, the same people that you’re trashing, if they didn’t produce the Brady material to Sidney, your ass would still be in jail!”…
Trump, for his part, also seemed perplexed by Byrne. But he was not entirely convinced the ideas Powell was presenting were insane.
He asked: You guys are offering me nothing. These guys are at least offering me a chance. They’re saying they have the evidence. Why not try this? The president seemed truly to believe the election was stolen, and his overriding sentiment was, let’s give this a shot…
This is clever but this isn’t now getting into the White House works, even during the Trump administration. Folks at White House have firm theories about who waved the group in that Friday night and Powell again 2 days later, when she got in but was blocked from seeing Trump. https://t.co/3fDucJpZE8
And while Byrne (via tremendous @jonathanvswan reporting) had no idea who WH officials were, the former president also had no idea who Byrne was, despite Byrne claiming Trump recognized him.
I hope somebody with better writing skills will eventually give us a book about this (and no, I don’t want to wait for a Trump-fixated Robert Caro, thankyouverymuch). Maybe Mr. Charles P. Pierce?…
… The Axios story on Tuesday, which was flatly terrifying, was just as obviously the product of senior White House staff from the previous administration* who were fed up with the various bats circling the former president*’s belfry, and who would find it to the advantage to their future employment if they were seen as part of the Not Insane caucus in the West Wing. I have no problem with any of this, and I trust the reporters who have pried these nuggets loose for our own edification. But it is rather unusual in the history of recent presidential scandals.
There was little of this in the aftermath of Watergate, probably because everybody involved except Richard Nixon did prison time. Even Elliot Richardson and William Ruckelshaus, who quit the administration rather than fire the special prosecutor, were very discreet about their roles down through the years. Everybody involved with Iran-Contra got pardoned, so there was no reason for any of them to point fingers, although, in his memoir, Oliver North, of all people, intimated that President Ronald Reagan was cognitively impaired throughout his second term. The closest parallel I can think of is the most recent one—the way a number of the architects of the deceptions that led to the Iraq fiasco tried to distance themselves from the stench of that catastrophic blunder. But even that was nothing like what we’re seeing today, and what we’re likely to see going forward, as the entire Republican establishment tries to plea bargain with history for its accessorial conduct in the crime of assaulting democracy with a deadly lunatic…
Personally, while I am grateful for the work that pried these incredible anecdotes loose, I don’t think anybody who worked in that White House is going to get away cleanly. Barr still strangled the Mueller Report in its cradle and the lawyers in the Axios story get very little credit for doing the least they could do, and for being less nuts than Sidney Powell…
