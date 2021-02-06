Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Saturday Morning Open Thread: Lead, Follow, or Get Out of the Way

Saturday Morning Open Thread 6

(Drew Sheneman via GoComics.com)


President Biden on Friday sent his strongest message yet that he intends to move forward on his economic relief plan without Republican support, as the House gave final approval to a budget bill that will allow him to do just that.

The House voted 219-209 to approve the budget plan, which the Senate had already passed early Friday morning, beginning the process of turning Biden’s stimulus proposal into legislation. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Friday she aims to pass Biden’s stimulus plan through the House within two weeks…

Biden’s declaration that he will not wait for Republicans represents a pivotal moment in his presidency, given his pledges restore bipartisanship to Washington. Biden spent 40 years shaping a political identity as a figure who reaches across the aisle — often attracting mockery or derision for it — and he campaigned on pulling the country together after the divisiveness of the Trump era…

“I see enormous pain in this country. A lot of folks out of work. A lot of folks going hungry, staring at the ceiling at night wondering, ‘What am I going to do tomorrow?’ ” Biden said. “So I’m going to act, and I’m going to act fast.”…

… Democrats have been rushing the stimulus package through, in part, because tens of millions of Americans would begin to lose federal unemployment benefits under existing law in mid-March.

Biden on Friday hosted House Democratic leaders, including Pelosi and House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md.), at the White House to make the case for swiftly passing the relief effort. He also cited increases in suicides, drug abuse and violence against women during the pandemic.

Pelosi also told House Democrats in a letter Friday that they aim to “finish our work” on the relief package before the end of February. Asked if she could guarantee the legislation would be passed before unemployment aid expires for millions of Americans in mid-March, Pelosi said: “Absolutely. Without any question. Before then.”

“Hopefully in a two-week period of time, we will send something over to the Senate,” Pelosi said, flanked by the Democratic committee chairs. “We hope to be able to put vaccines in people’s arms; money in people’s pockets; children safely in schools; and workers in their jobs.”…

      Baud

      Now that there’s a Dem in the White House, the press is no longer into stenography and now provides cynical commentary.

      Geminid

      So far, both the Republican and Democratic Congressional Caucuses have been very cohesive. Polling shows, however, that some Republican voters are diverging from the leadership’s hard line on Covid relief. If I were a Republican politician I might find this worrisome. But I’m not, and I find this encouraging. My kind of bipartisanship.

      mrmoshpotato

      Never seen a dog diapers ad before!

      Jeffro

      @Geminid:some Republican voters are diverging from the leadership’s hard line on Covid relief. If I were a Republican politician I might find this worrisome. But I’m not, and I find this encouraging.

      60-40 nation, here we come!  And not a moment too soon.

      The Thin Black Duke

      I believe what’s fueling Biden’s determination to get things done now is the realization that he’s going to be a one-term president, so he’s setting up Kamala for her presidential campaign in 2024.

      p.a.

      Remember Cole’s complaints about a Fresca shortage?  (It’s excellent soda BTW). Well I’m dealing with the shortage of Grape-nuts cereal, of all things!🥴😂😂.   I mix it with spoon sized shredded wheat & raisins for breakfast.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Geminid: If I were a Republican politician I might find this worrisome.

      There is nothing for them to worry about. No matter what they do or do not do, as long as they say DEMs are evil and trump is a god, enough of the voters in their gerrymandered districts will return them to DC anyway.

      brantl

      Jen Psaki has a warrior’s tongue, she just cleaves the bullshit and leaves it laying on the carpet, never slowing down.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Biden’s press secretary Jen Psaki has embraced normalcy – is it working?

      “Bad cop” is one of Psaki’s trademark phrases, along with “circle back” and “I don’t have anything more for you”. All are now becoming familiar to cable news viewers at the restored daily White House press briefing. After four madcap years of Donald Trump, the sessions are disorientingly civil, fact-based and unnewsy. In a word, “normal”.

      “To actually hear questions and substantive answers is refreshing,” said Charlie Sykes, a conservative author and broadcaster. “It does feel like something from a different era.”

      Psaki is the most prominent public face of a Joe Biden administration that has pledged to restore order and trust with a press castigated by Trump as “the enemy of the people”. Its communications strategy has involved a blitz of speeches, briefings and policy documents, including thrice-weekly virtual sessions with experts on the coronavirus pandemic. Whereas Trump’s White House was a theatre of anarchic improvisation, Biden’s is a set where everyone sticks to the script.
      ……………………………………..
      Mike McCurry, a former White House press secretary under Bill Clinton, is an acquaintance who has offered Psaki occasional advice such as “keep a good sense of humour” and “don’t let it consume every bit of your life”.

      He said: “Two weeks in, she’s doing very well. She’s gives good, complete answers, She’s taken on some tough subjects. She knows how to kind of parry and thrust, as you have to do from the podium, and I think that the press appreciates it. There’s a requisite amount of spin that goes with the job to try to put things in a favorable light for the president but she doesn’t overdo that.”

      That could not be said for Psaki’s predecessor, Kayleigh McEnany, who pushed false conspiracy theories about a stolen election and ended each briefing with a tirade against the “fake news” media. Compared to such cartoon villains, as they were perceived by critics, the new team of professional bureaucrats were bound to enjoy a honeymoon period.

      Wendy Schiller, a political science professor at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, said: “Jen Psaki has become must-see TV. I think many people are glued to these press conferences. They’re longer than they used to be and she’s very good at what she does and, to the extent that she answers questions as truthfully as she can, it’s like being in a rainstorm after a drought.”

      MomSense

      There is some sort of Twitter kerfuddke brewing about Biden saying it’s likely the $15 minimum wage will be dropped from the Covid relief package which has set of a flurry of scremo progressives complaining about broken promises. Is this just ducking Manchin refusing to vote for the bill if it has the minimum wage increase?

      brantl

      @The Thin Black Duke:I believe what’s fueling Biden’s determination to get things done now is the realization that he’s going to be a one-term president, so he’s setting up Kamala for her presidential campaign in 2024.

       

      I think Joe is assuming that anyone smart rides the ticket that they have, not the ticket that they are planning on.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @mrmoshpotato:

      I’ve been getting that one for about a week now. And I don’t have a dog! (Nor have I searched for or clicked on anything dog-related.)

      Sometimes the algorithms are almost uncannily spot-on, as though they can read my mind. Other times, they’re just baffling.

      Baud

      @MomSense:

      Manchin, or may not pass muster under reconciliation rules.  Either way, the fault lies primarily with the GOP, which is 100% opposed to the increase.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Booger:

      Psaki is as close to C.J. Cregg as we can hope to get. 

      I need to start watching the press conferences for the information and for entertainment!  I love her take-no-shit attitude towards jackasses in the briefing room!

      Jeffro

      @The Thin Black Duke: maybe.

      Maybe he knows Americans need swift action on multiple crises?

      Maybe he realizes that the 2022 midterms could result in a return to GQP inaction?

      Maybe he realizes political capital isn’t a thing you spend away, it’s a thing you invest to build even more capital & momentum?

      I dunno.  Not worried about 2024 here, though.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @MomSense: I read that for some reason or other they can’t pass it thru reconciliation. So if the Covid bill is must do right now, they are going to yank it from it.

      The Thin Black Duke

      Yeah. Joe’s got the political leverage that Obama didn’t have. And after what happened on 1/6, the Democrats ain’t taking no prisoners.

      debbie

      @MomSense:

      I believe it’s more about phasing it in rather than one single jump. Depending on the length of that phasing, it might not be too unreasonable. Small businesses may not be able to afford such a steep increase all at once.

      mrmoshpotato

      @p.a.:

      Well I’m dealing with the shortage of Grape-nuts cereal, of all things! 

      That randomly made me think of Nut N Honey cereal which supposedly has been rebranded as Honey Nut Frosted Flakes.

      trnc

      Biden spent 40 years shaping a political identity as a figure who reaches across the aisle — often attracting mockery or derision for it — and he campaigned on pulling the country together after the divisiveness of the Trump era…

      He reached across the aisle, predictably got his hand slapped and reacted appropriately to that. He shouldn’t be mocked for trying – they should be endlessly harangued for not accepting it in good faith.

      Cameron

      @MomSense: I thought the problem was that some people thought it would be an immediate increase, whereas the actual plan was to phase it in over several years.  Hadn’t heard about the idea being dropped entirely.

      brantl

      I think Joe Biden has to be a hell of a lot smarter than people give him credit for; this is going to be lethal to his opponents, because he also has the unmistakable, “I-don’t-need-to-lie-about-this, it’s-the-god’-honest-truth” aspect about everything he says, that creates a one-two punch to his opponents’ arguments, pretty much generally kicking their ass.

       

      I learned a lot about Joe Biden I didn’t know, watching him debate Stump, and so did America-at-large, I think. He really seems to have no tolerance for bullshit, but still seems to know how to deal with it in the most efficient way possible.

      Immanentize

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: Psaki was on Wait Wait Don’t Tell me last weekend and said that when she gets really aggravated, she forces herself to slow way down.  She said Dana Perino used to flip the bird under the podium.

