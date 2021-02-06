Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Respite Open Thread: I Get Emails

Respite Open Thread: I Get Emails

by | 20 Comments

This post is in: ,

Kirk Spencer sent this to me this morning… and I have to agree, chills. These are some of the National Guard troops taking shelter from the cold in DC while protecting the Capitol:

These soldiers singing inside the Library of Congress will give you chills

I am a poor wayfaring stranger
I’m travellin’ through this world of woe
Yet there’s no sickness, toil, nor danger
In that bright land to which I go
I’m going there to see my Father
I’m going there, no more to roam
I’m only going over Jordan
I’m only going over home
I know dark clouds will gather ’round me
I know my way is rough and steep
But golden fields lie just before me
Where God’s redeemed shall ever sleep
I’m going home to see my mother
And all my loved ones who’ve gone on
I’m only going over Jordan
I’m only going over home
I am a poor wayfarin’ stranger
I’m travellin’ through this world of woe
Yet there’s no sickness, toil, nor danger
In that bright land to which I go
I’m going there to see my Father
I’m going there, no more to roam
I’m only going over Jordan
I’m only going over home

Steeplejack sent me this about a week ago, and I must share:

And finally, for anyone wanting Omnes’ Trifle or Boston Baked Beans recipe, I have PDFs here.

I think that catches you up on the fun things jackals sent me this week…

Respite open thread

  • Alison Rose
  • Almost Retired
  • Brachiator
  • catclub
  • debbie
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Kent
  • LuciaMia
  • narya
  • Raoul Paste
  • Suzanne
  • TaMara (HFG)
  • The Fat White Duchess
  • trollhattan

    20Comments

    1. 1.

      Alison Rose

      Damn, that first video…definite chills!

      But I have to say, any time I see a video of a random animal other than a cat or dog just chilling loose in a car, all I can think is…………………….but is it gonna poop everywhere???? I mean, even cats or dogs might do so, but they’re slightly less likely as they’re trained to go in certain places (in general). But a duck? Isn’t a duck just gonna be like “quack quack crap” wherever it is?

      ETA FRIST!

      Reply
    2. 2.

      trollhattan

      Some Starbucks employee has the best “can you top this?” crazy thing that happened at work story one could ask for.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      TaMara (HFG)

      @Alison Rose: They make diapers for chickens and ducks. Believe it or not. Ducks make great therapy animals, diapers are very helpful when you bring them to nursing homes, etc.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      narya

      Got shot #2 yesterday. Arm is DEFINITELY sore today, maybe a little more than last time, and I have a very slight fever (99.5 or so). Feeling a bit lethargic, but it could be because it’s Saturday. Also, already did 5 loads of laundry, so . . . So excited to have the shots that I just ordered some more masks, from Buff, who have filter versions; I’ve been using their neck gaiters that I had around for . . . 15 years? I double the tube and then put a piece of paper towel between the layers, but I think having something with a pocket will be better. And the masks go around the head, not around the ears, for anyone who’s looking for that.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Kent

      @narya: Pfizer or Moderna?

      My wife is a primary care physician and says they are seeing worse 2nd shot reactions with Moderna than Pfizer. Her second Moderna shot kind of knocked her out for the rest of the day. The first one was no big deal.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Raoul Paste

      When you’re a nice young lady you can make a request for your duck at the drive-through and get ice water with strawberries

      If I did that they’d send a SWAT team

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Suzanne

      @Kent: Thanks for the tip. SuzMom and SuzAunt are due for their second shots in two weeks. SuzMom got Moderna and SuzAunt got Pfizer. I’ll tell them this so that they know that a different reaction is expected.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Brachiator

      A great video of a woman named Jackie Weaver deftly handling blowhard bullies during a Zoom meeting of a UK parish council meeting. Funny as hell. Could be a sitcom

      A woman at the centre of a social media storm after a virtual parish council meeting spiralled into chaos has been left surprised by her fame.  …

      Jackie Weaver has had “nothing but positive support” after remaining calm on the Zoom call which had insults, laughter and members being kicked out….

      During the heated meeting, Ms Weaver kept her cool amid some members being abusive and muttering under their breath as others tried to speak, hysterical laughter and participants answering phone calls.

      Video also available here.

       

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Almost Retired

      My  youngest son (age 21) got the Pfizer vaccine last week because he’s working for Sean Penn’s CORE organization doing COVID testing at Dodger Stadium and elsewhere.  No reaction at all.  Same with my 87 year old mother, who also got the Pfizer first-dose.  No reaction.  Maybe we’re genetic vaccine super-freaks.  Patiently waiting for mine, but I’m at the back of the line.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      The Fat White Duchess

      @Kent: The physician who does a presentation/Q&A at my temple on Saturdays after the service was asked about that this morning. He says there’s no evidence of a difference in side effects, between Moderna and Pfizer.

      (I got my first shot this week. Pfizer, though I wanted Moderna.  My primary care doc said to take whatever I could get soonest.)

      Reply

