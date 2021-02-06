Kirk Spencer sent this to me this morning… and I have to agree, chills. These are some of the National Guard troops taking shelter from the cold in DC while protecting the Capitol:

I am a poor wayfaring stranger

I’m travellin’ through this world of woe

Yet there’s no sickness, toil, nor danger

In that bright land to which I go

I’m going there to see my Father

I’m going there, no more to roam

I’m only going over Jordan

I’m only going over home

I know dark clouds will gather ’round me

I know my way is rough and steep

But golden fields lie just before me

Where God’s redeemed shall ever sleep

I’m going home to see my mother

And all my loved ones who’ve gone on

I’m only going over Jordan

I’m only going over home

Steeplejack sent me this about a week ago, and I must share:

