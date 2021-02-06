It’s more than slightly ironic that the most recent and horrific child abuse case to come to light involves a former “senior digital strategist” for the Senate Republican Conference, and it’s really awful. (I mean, really, don’t click if you don’t want to know some ugly stuff.) This guy apparently visited the White House over Christmas.

Dan Savage used to have a feature called “Youth Pastor Watch,” where he published the details of pastors raping kids, when it was common for right wingers to oppose same-sex marriage in order to “protect the children”. Here are a few examples. With the Qpublicans using false accusations of child abuse against Democrats, it’s probably time that we re-started things like Youth Pastor Watch so we can talk about some real child molestation rather than the fake Q stuff. Like homophobia, it’s probably true that those who make the loudest noises about pedophilia might have more than just a passing interest in the subject.