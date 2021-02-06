Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

Trump is going to draw a dick on that dog with a sharpie, isn’t he?

Too inconsequential to be sued

Shocking, but not surprising

Han shot first.

Accused of treason; bitches about the ratings. I am in awe.

Historically it is a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

I thought we were promised Infrastructure Week.

We need fewer warriors in public service and more gardeners.

Tick tock motherfuckers! Tick fucking tock!

False Scribes! False Scribes!

This is all too absurd to be reality, right?

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

We survived Breitbartpocalypse!

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

Good luck with your asparagus.

Lighten up, Francis.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

If senate republicans had any shame, they’d die of it.

I did not have this on my fuck 2020 bingo card.

This blog will pay for itself.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

Shock troops for the Unitarian Jihad.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Projection All the Way Down

Projection All the Way Down

by | 17 Comments

This post is in: 

It’s more than slightly ironic that the most recent and horrific child abuse case to come to light involves a former “senior digital strategist” for the Senate Republican Conference, and it’s really awful. (I mean, really, don’t click if you don’t want to know some ugly stuff.) This guy apparently visited the White House over Christmas.

Dan Savage used to have a feature called “Youth Pastor Watch,” where he published the details of pastors raping kids, when it was common for right wingers to oppose same-sex marriage in order to “protect the children”. Here are a few examples. With the Qpublicans using false accusations of child abuse against Democrats, it’s probably time that we re-started things like Youth Pastor Watch so we can talk about some real child molestation rather than the fake Q stuff. Like homophobia, it’s probably true that those who make the loudest noises about pedophilia might have more than just a passing interest in the subject.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • debbie
  • Enhanced Voting Techniques
  • Jay C
  • Ken
  • Lapassionara
  • Lord Fartdaddy (Formerly, Mumphrey, Smedley Darlington Mingobat, et al.)
  • Princess
  • Roger Moore
  • Ruckus
  • sab
  • Snarki, child of Loki
  • Subsole
  • Suzanne
  • Wapiti

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    17Comments

    2. 2.

      debbie

      I think that’s a good idea, but how about expanding it to include GQP proposals that would prove detrimental to children? Disregard of anything human is their true forté.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Wapiti

      Projection…

      When I was a teenager, we moved to Seattle and so we went to a new church. We were Lutheran, and not really into fire and brimstone. But the new pastor would every so often preach in his sermons about the streetwalkers on Aurora (Highway 99 in north Seattle – which is still sketchy and low rent). Even as a male high schooler I thought it odd peculiar that the sermons condemned the streetwalkers, and not their clients.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      Trump was in thick with Epstien. Trump ran an escort service in NYC that was supposed be filled with 14 year olds.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Ken

      One small correction:

      It’s more than slightly ironic inevitable that the most recent and horrific child abuse…

      I also wonder if the timing is related to the change of administration, and a loss of protection?  Probably not, I see the arrest was by the DC police and they aren’t under DOJ control.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Princess

      I think it’s more than projection: I think people attach themselves to this conspiracy because they have a history either as victims or as perpetrators (or both) of the same kind of abuse QAnon purports to target, and they have not been able to deal with it/admit it/come to terms with it in their ordinary lives, no doubt in part because they are attached to communities (eg. churches but not only) that prefer to sweep it under the rug. QAnon is how they are going to “fight back” against suppressed or barely suppressed personal trauma. I’m a broken record on this subject, but I mean it.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Ruckus

      @Lapassionara
      Projection?
      Conservatives?
      How can that possibly be?

      Is it possible that conservatism is just nostalgic for days of yore when men were men, women were quiet and children were available?

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Roger Moore

      @Princess:

      I’m not sure if it’s really that everyone in Q has been involved in child abuse, but I’m pretty sure the leaders who are selling the conspiracy are.  I think the big thing is that most of the people interested in Q are just looking for something awful to attack the Democrats over, and child sexual abuse is the one they’ve been presented with.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Subsole

      @Princess: That is an interesting angle I never considered, and actually would explain some of the whackbar fanatics, at least.

      I always just chalked it up to people too small to admit error or face their shortcomings. It certainly makes sense some of them would process trauma that way.

      Especially since they would map their experience of pervasive tacit acceptance/collaboration in their counties onto the wider world.

      Of course the government would cover for a rapist senator. Everyone in the church, the local police, and the community covers for a rapist pastor. Why wouldn’t the USG work just like Hogwaller, Pennsyltucky??

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Suzanne

      @Princess: Possible. Child sexual abuse is incredibly common. But I’m not sure that the Q people experience it at higher rates than the non-Q public. I think it’s just the worst thing they can dream up and therefore they ascribe it to their enemies.

      Like the Satanic Panic bullshit… none of them experienced any of that.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.