Shorter local CO press: Lauren Boebert remarkably paid off an almost $20K lien in October…. During a campaign where she reimbursed herself a remarkable amount — just over $20K — for campaign miles. Just a coinkydink, I'm sure.https://t.co/aBxNQYy6LA — emptywheel (@emptywheel) February 5, 2021

I’ll repeat myself: Gunbunny Wannabe hasn’t got the funding, or the ambition, to be a real challenge to democracy. While she’s in Congress, the trickle of nasty little ‘reveals’ will continue, until she gets pestered enough to retreat to some minor branch of the Wingnut Wurlitzer, where swapping funds from Peter to Paul is ‘standard business practice, if you’re smart, reeeeally.’

MTG, on the other hand, has family money behind her — not a massive amount, but enough to district-shop for marks voters who’d find her insane bigotry ‘refreshingly honest’, voters who’ll happily keep her in congress until she gets another rich White person with their same prejudices killed. Or until she somehow makes herself ridiculous in their eyes, which is a stunt I just don’t have the imagination to parse…

