Late Night Open Thread: Petty Grifters vs. Real Threats

I’ll repeat myself: Gunbunny Wannabe hasn’t got the funding, or the ambition, to be a real challenge to democracy. While she’s in Congress, the trickle of nasty little ‘reveals’ will continue, until she gets pestered enough to retreat to some minor branch of the Wingnut Wurlitzer, where swapping funds from Peter to Paul is ‘standard business practice, if you’re smart, reeeeally.’

MTG, on the other hand, has family money behind her — not a massive amount, but enough to district-shop for marks voters who’d find her insane bigotry ‘refreshingly honest’, voters who’ll happily keep her in congress until she gets another rich White person with their same prejudices killed. Or until she somehow makes herself ridiculous in their eyes, which is a stunt I just don’t have the imagination to parse…

      mrmoshpotato

      But I thought both sides were equally as bad?!  Who’re the gunhumping conspiracy nutjobs on the Democratic side? /s

