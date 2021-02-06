Pawsome news: The annual Puppy Bowl goes ahead with COVID protocols in place. https://t.co/mFGtzGcPbs #odd — AP Oddities (@AP_Oddities) February 4, 2021





Analysis: At least 2 Americans have been dying of covid-19 every minute for nearly a month https://t.co/FCYmJyQ7pd — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 5, 2021

U.S. Coronavirus cases are down but eclipse spring and summer peaks. New cases have fallen almost 50 percent since the highest peak, on Jan. 8. Still, the numbers are far higher than at any point before Oct. 1 https://t.co/lZokkP598s — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) February 5, 2021

The US had +126,125 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the total to over 27.4 million. The 7-day moving average declined to under 124,000 new cases per day, its lowest level since November 9. pic.twitter.com/hl0ityRj0M — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) February 6, 2021

The US administered a record 1.8 million vaccine shots today, bringing the total to 38.5 million, or 11.7 doses per 100 people. The 7-day moving average rose slightly to 1.36 million shots per day. https://t.co/La1I9nsYCU pic.twitter.com/tC5ijsRH6K — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) February 6, 2021

In presser live now @WhiteHouse #Biden officials announce they are invoking the Defense Production Act to boost PPE-making & manufacture of components @pfizer needs to speed #COVID19 #vaccine production. — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) February 5, 2021

'We need to be prepared': FDA will draft guidance to work with vaccine, drug and testing companies on COVID-19 variants https://t.co/YpNyUXyqMg — Baronian Consulting (@BaronianConsult) February 5, 2021

Much in here to digest on the state of the US #Covid19 outbreak.

We are not yet out of the woods. https://t.co/BCTgft6By8 — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) February 6, 2021

======

‘This could take some years’: Dominic Dwyer, a member of the WHO-led team visiting the central Chinese city of Wuhan said he has been surprised by the complexity of getting to the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic and that years of research lay ahead https://t.co/cOG1l242Ir pic.twitter.com/XYQxtqKof6 — Reuters (@Reuters) February 5, 2021

What countries are doing best on fully vaccinating people?

A more complex picture than the UK-EU rivalry would suggest.

UK is bang on the EU average, outperformed by Denmark, Italy, Ireland.

Israel beats everyone; poor Canada, which bought and paid a tonne, is the laggard pic.twitter.com/o2JEXwi8IP — Naomi O'Leary (@NaomiOhReally) February 5, 2021

Top London surgeon tackles Covid 'vaccine hesitancy' in minority communities https://t.co/F92CBKIaFK — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) February 6, 2021

Israel is leading the world’s fastest vaccination drive, though it excludes the Palestinian territories. But experts say reopening the country will still take months because of mutations, pockets of vaccine skepticism and some resistance to safety rules. https://t.co/rR1REH6lqd — The Associated Press (@AP) February 5, 2021

Australian Open concerns ease as Victoria records no new COVID-19 cases https://t.co/pl7F9wIFVk pic.twitter.com/1c358yJCKL — Reuters (@Reuters) February 6, 2021

Coronavirus in Tanzania: The country that's rejecting the vaccine https://t.co/5si3Rn9WbU — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) February 6, 2021

======

The US may soon have its first standards for consumer face masks. But will they be strict enough? https://t.co/zECeXIkQiE — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) February 6, 2021

Is your mask effective against SARSCoV2? There 3 key concerns about mask effectiveness: Fit, filtration and breathability https://t.co/XTN28cZxrP via @medical_xpress — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) February 5, 2021

Thanks to Tony Fauci for clear summary below of the different approaches being used for vaccine development in the US. It’s amazing scientific progress – and also luck: Immunity is robust (unlike TB, malaria, HIV), mRNA and adenovirus vector technologies are just-in-time. 18/ pic.twitter.com/P2CdvSFP2C — Dr. Tom Frieden (@DrTomFrieden) February 6, 2021

Britain is starting a trial of 'mixing' Covid vaccines. British & US guidelines say the shots aren't interchangeable. Participants in the govt-funded study will get 1 dose of AstraZeneca's vax followed by a shot of Pfizer's mRNA vaccine, or vice versa https://t.co/qK284McFTw pic.twitter.com/TvpNhURFKb — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) February 5, 2021

What you need to know about #coronavirus variants https://t.co/RZq7pDbknJ — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) February 5, 2021

Six months after being discharged from the hospital, patients who had severe acute #COVID19 were more likely to have impaired pulmonary function https://t.co/8VbYQItoCo — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) February 6, 2021

=====

Essential workers fear not just for their own health, but for their families https://t.co/ylcH937jCd — Daily Kos (Tune in to Daily Kos' 🎙️ The Brief) (@dailykos) February 6, 2021

Despite being prioritized for COVID19 vaccinations, meatpackers in several states face months-long wait for shots https://t.co/p9BXUPFjoc pic.twitter.com/d1r8IM0t9n — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) February 5, 2021

Universities that mandate proper mask-wearing have far lower #COVID19 problems and are less likely to have to send students back to on-line studies, says @CDCgov .

https://t.co/uIIoime0Pz pic.twitter.com/0VVInzQZY0 — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) February 5, 2021

This is why I drink alone: –47th in the nation in vaccination rates. –Last week, Reynolds agreed to force schools to offer 100% in-person learning. As of yesterday, another 163 Iowa kids under age 18 have contracted coronavirus. The total is now 1,076 in 7 days.#CovidKim https://t.co/55aCaGPbxL — Harold Bissonette (@MrBissonette) February 6, 2021