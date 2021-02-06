Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Friday/Saturday, Feb. 5-6

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Friday/Saturday, Feb. 5-6

by | 12 Comments

    12Comments

    1. 1.

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY yesterday:

      182 new cases, 2.9% positivity
      483 people in the hospital
      112 people in the ICU

      36% available regular beds, 28% available ICU beds

      Still at 1000 reported deaths, but usually when the # of available beds goes up it isn’t because the patients recovered and went home.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      OzarkHillbilly

      ‘This could take some years’: Dominic Dwyer, a member of the WHO-led team visiting the central Chinese city of Wuhan said he has been surprised by the complexity of getting to the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic and that years of research lay ahead

      “Years? Research??? The donald had it all figured out within weeks, ya bunch of incompetent boobs.”

      Reply
    4. 4.

      mrmoshpotato

      @rikyrah: #CovidKim indeed.

      Why stop running from the leopard that wants to eat your face mere feet from safety?

      Reply
    6. 6.

      satby

      The studies showing the Pfizer vaccine getting to 90% effective protection after 21 days is comforting as I head back to the market. I had my first dose 26 days ago. I still double mask and am careful in all the other ways. But the feeling of potential doom is lifted, if only because even if I caught it now it ‘s not likely to be a severe or life-threatening illness. I hope further studies bear that out and they can roll out the vaccines faster by prioritizing a first shot.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      OzarkHillbilly

      States ranked by percentage of COVID-19 vaccines administered: Feb. 5

      41. Illinois
      Doses distributed to state: 2,053,325
      Doses administered: 1,178,369
      Percentage of distributed vaccines that have been administered: 57.39

      42. Nebraska
      Doses distributed to state: 344,225
      Doses administered: 195,126
      Percentage of distributed vaccines that have been administered: 56.69

      43. Pennsylvania
      Doses distributed to state: 2,203,850
      Doses administered: 1,218,735
      Percentage of distributed vaccines that have been administered: 55.3

      44. Idaho
      Doses distributed to state: 262,275
      Doses administered: 141,897
      Percentage of distributed vaccines that have been administered: 54.1

      45. Alaska
      Doses distributed to state: 240,325
      Doses administered: 129,936
      Percentage of distributed vaccines that have been administered: 54.07

      46. Missouri
      Doses distributed to state: 945,850
      Doses administered: 505,207
      Percentage of distributed vaccines that have been administered: 53.41

      47. Kansas
      Doses distributed to state: 471,775
      Doses administered: 251,425
      Percentage of distributed vaccines that have been administered: 53.29

      48. Massachusetts
      Doses distributed to state: 1,229,075
      Doses administered: 652,929
      Percentage of distributed vaccines that have been administered: 53.12

      49. Alabama
      Doses distributed to state: 799,675
      Doses administered: 408,428
      Percentage of distributed vaccines that have been administered: 51.07

      50. Mississippi
      Doses distributed to state: 494,975
      Doses administered: 250,905
      Percentage of distributed vaccines that have been administered: 50.69

      Wait, what? Massachusetts???

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Amir Khalid

      Malaysia’s daily Covid-19 numbers. Director-General of Health Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah reports 3,847 new cases today in his media statement, for a cumulative reported total of 238,721 cases. He also reports 12 new deaths today, for a cumulative total of 857 deaths — 0.36% of the cumulative reported total, 0.46% of resolved cases.

      There are currently 50,894 active and contagious cases; 305 are in ICU, 139 of them intubated. Meanwhile, 1,692 patients recovered and were discharged, for a cumulative total of 186,970 patients recovered — 78.3% of the cumulative reported total.

      12 new clusters were reported today: Gong Nering and Jalan Kubur Darau in Terengganu; Jalan Chester in Sabah; Jalan Sungai Besi building site in KL; Jalan Bayu Satu, Jalan Istimewa Tujuh and Jalan Tun Mutalib in Johor; and Gudang Salak Tinggi, Industri Kampung Baru, Lingkaran Cyber, Jalan Banting-Klang, and Jalan Kuala Selangor in Selangor.

      Jalan Kubur Darau is a high-risk group cluster. The rest are all workplace clusters.

      3,843 new cases today are local infections. Selangor reports 1,481 cases: 64 in older clusters; 194 in Gudang Salak Tinggi, Industri Kampung Baru, Lingkaran Cyber, Jalan Banting-Klang, and Jalan Kuala Selangor clusters; 859 close-contact screenings; and 364 other screenings. Johor reports 583 local cases: 197 in older clusters; 47 in Jalan Bayu Satu, Jalan Istimewa Tujuh and Jalan Tun Mutalib clusters; 186 close-contact screenings; and 153 other screenings. KL reports 400 local cases: 44 in older clusters, 12 in Jalan Sungai Besi building site cluster, 139 close-contact screenings, and 205 other screenings. Melaka reports 329 cases: 288 in existing clusters, 27 close-contact screenings, and 14 other screenings. Sabah reports 233 cases: 52 in older clusters, seven in Jalan Chester cluster, 130 close-contact screenings, and 44 other screenings. Penang reports 211 cases: 151 in existing clusters, 10 close-contact screenings, and 50 other screenings.

      Sarawak reports 185 cases: 81 in existing clusters, 42 close-contact screenings, and 62 other screenings. Negeri Sembilan reports 133 cases: 33 in existing clusters, 55 close-contact screenings, and 45 other screenings.

      Kedah reports 64 cases: 20 in existing clusters, 21 close-contact screenings, and 23 other screenings. Kelantan reports 62 cases: 22 in existing clusters, 16 close-contact screenings, and 24 other screenings. Terengganu reports 56 cases: 17 in older clusters, five in Gong Nering and Jalan Kubur Darau clusters, 17 close-contact screenings, and 17 other screenings. Pahang reports 48 cases: 32 in existing clusters, 12 close-contact screenings, and four other screenings. Perak reports 36 cases: 25 in existing clusters, 10 close-contact screenings, and one other screening.

      Labuan reports 10 cases: three in existing clusters, one close-contact screening, and six other screenings. Putrajaya reports eight cases: five close-contact screenings, and three other screenings. And Perlis reports four cases, all found in other screenings.

      Four new cases are imported: two in KL, and two in Johor.

      The 12 deaths reported today are a 62-year-old woman in Kelantan with diabetes; an 81-year-old man in Melaka with diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, and stroke; a 75-year-old man in Selangor with diabetes and glioblastoma multiforme; a 63-year-old man in Melaka with diabetes, hypertension, and chronic kidney disease; a 60-year-old woman in Johor with diabetes, hypertension, asthma, and chronic kidney disease; a 55-yearold woman in Sabah with hypertension; a 67-year-old man in Johor with diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, and stroke; a 42-year-old woman in Johor with diabetes; a 38-year-old non-Malaysian man in Sabah with with leukemia; a 46-year-old non-Malaysian man in KL with diabete, hypertension, and chronic kidney disease; a 51-year-old non-Malaysian man in KL with no co-morbidities listed; and an 84-year-old non-Malaysian woman in Sabah with hypertension, dyslipidaemia, and stroke.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      YY_Sima Qian

      On 2/5 China reported 4 new domestic confirmed, 1 new domestic asymptomatic case.

      Hebei Province:

      Hebei Provincial Health Commission did not report any new domestic positive cases. There are currently 192 domestic confirmed cases (1 serious, 155 moderate and 36 mild) & 10 domestic asymptomatic cases in the province:

      • Xingtai did not report any new domestic positive case. There are currently 23 domestic confirmed cases in the city. Nangong District was re-designated as Medium Risk.
      • Langfang did not report any new domestic positive cases. There are 1 domestic confirmed & 1 domestic asymptomatic cases there.
      • Dingzhou in Baoding did not report any new domestic positive cases. There is 1 domestic confirmed case there. 1 residential compound remains at Medium Risk.
      • Shijiazhuang did not report any new positive cases. Currently, there are 168 confirmed cases & 9 asymptomatic cases. Xinle District was re-designated as Medium Risk. 2 residential compounds & 2 villages were re-designated as Low Risk. There is 1 village still at Medium Risk in the city. Gaocheng & Xinle Districts remain at High Risk.

       

      Heilongjiang Province

      Heilongjiang Province reported 3 new domestic confirmed cases (1 previously asymptomatic). 28 domestic confirmed cases recovered & 23 domestic asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There are currently 416 domestic confirmed (3 serious, 292 moderate and 121 mild) & 423 domestic asymptomatic cases in the province.:

      • Suihua reported 3 new domestic confirmed cases (1 previously asymptomatic), all at Wangkui County, both new positive cases are traced close contacts already under centralized quarantine. 27 confirmed cases recovered & 21 domestic asymptomatic cases were released from isolation. There are currently 281 domestic confirmed & 257 domestic asymptomatic cases there. 2 residential buildings were elevated to Medium Risk. 6 residential compounds were re-designated as Low Risk. 11 residential compounds, 2 residential buildings & 6 villages are at Medium Risk. The entire Wangkui County, as well as 2 villages at Hailun, remain at High Risk.
      • Harbin did not report any new domestic positive cases. 1 domestic confirmed case recovered. There are currently 133 domestic confirmed & 145 asymptomatic cases there. 1 sub-district was elevated to High Risk. Currently there are 4 sub-districts at High Risk. 1 township & 1 sub-district were elevated to Medium Risk. 17 sub-districts, 3 townships & 1 village remain at Medium Risk.
      • Qiqihar did not report any new domestic positive cases. 1 asymptomatic case was released from isolation. There are 1 domestic confirmed & 20 domestic asymptomatic cases there. 1 village remains at Medium Risk.
      • Yichun did not report any new domestic positive cases. 1 domestic asymptomatic case was released from isolation. There is still 1 domestic asymptomatic case there.
      • Daqing did not report any new domestic positive cases. There is 1 domestic confirmed case there.

       

      Jilin Province 

      Jilin Province reported 1 new domestic confirmed & 1 new domestic asymptomatic cases. 35 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There are currently 266 domestic confirmed (4 critical, 13 serious, 188 moderate and 61 mild) & 5 domestic asymptomatic cases:

      • Songyuan did not report any new domestic confirmed cases. There are 4 domestic confirmed cases there.
      • Tonghua reported 1 new domestic confirmed & 1 new domestic asymptomatic cases, both traced close contact already under centralized quarantine. 29 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There are currently 168 domestic confirmed & 2 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. The entire Dongchang District remains at High Risk. 1 residential compound was re-designated as Low Risk.
      • Changchun did not report any new domestic positive cases. 6 domestic confirmed cases recovered. There are currently 94 domestic confirmed & 3 domestic asymptomatic cases in the city. 1 township remains at Medium Risk.

       

      Shanghai Municipality did not report any domestic positive cases. Currently there are 22 confirmed cases (18 moderate, 4 mild) in the city. 1 hotel was re-designated as Low Risk. 1 residential compound (in Pudong District) was elevated to Medium Risk. 3 residential compounds are at Medium Risk. 

      Imported Cases:

      On 2/5 China reported 8 new imported confirmed cases, 9 imported asymptomatic cases, 1 imported suspect case:

      • Shanghai Municipality – 5 confirmed cases, 2 Chinese nationals returning from Ethiopia, 1 each from Brazil (via Germany) & the US, and an Algerian national coming from Algeria (via Germany); 1 suspect case, no information released
      • Foshan in Guangdong Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Bangladesh; 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Saudi Arabia
      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 2 asymptomatic cases, both foreign nationals coming from India (via Kathmandu)
      • Jiangmen in Guangdong Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Nigeria (via Addis Ababa & Muscat), off a flight that landed at Guangzhou
      • Tianjin Municipality – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Morocco (via Paris CdG); 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Ethiopia (via Paris CdG)
      • Xi’an in Shaanxi Province – 1 confirmed case, a Chinese national returning from Uzbekistan, off a flight diverted from Beijing
      • Jinzhou in Liaoning Province – 2 asymptomatic cases, no information released
      • Changsha in Hunan Province – 1 asymptomatic case, no information released
      • Shaoxing in Zhejiang Province – 1 asymptomatic case, an Indian national coming from India; the case arrived at Chongqing Municipality on 1/13, passed through 14 days of centralized quarantine and tested negative on RT-PCR multiple times, upon release from quarantine on 1/28 he flew to Hangzhou and was transferred into centralized quarantine at Shaoxing, where he tested positive on RT-PCR and IgG antibodies, but negative for IgM antibodies (so probably a recovered case shedding dead viral particles)

       

      Overall in China, 81 confirmed cases recovered, 31 asymptomatic cases were released from isolation and 1 was reclassified as confirmed case, and 1,767 individuals were released from quarantine. Currently, there are 1,235 active confirmed cases in the country (290 imported), 27 are in critical/serious condition (5 imported), 733 asymptomatic cases (283 imported), 2 suspect cases (all imported). 32,244 traced contacts are currently under centralized quarantine.

      On 2/6 Hong Kong reported 19 new cases, 3 imported and 16 domestic (6 of whom do not have sources of infection identified). Currently, there are 545 active cases (24 in critical conditions, 23 serious and 298 stable).

      Reply
    12. 12.

      satby

      @OzarkHillbilly: 50%-ish is about right if they’re reserving doses for the second booster shots, which I believe a number of states are given the reported sourcing issues. That’s why I hope they can confirm that one shot 90% effective rate, because that would release those second doses to be given to new people, and they can reschedule second booster doses for a bit later than the four weeks most of them are now. More arms faster would be good.

      But checking the link, seems most states aren’t doing that. Hmmm.

      Reply

