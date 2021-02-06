Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread: An Interesting Life

by | 20 Comments

Subaru Diane has an interesting story to share.  As always!

Editor’s note: Why is she not writing a book?

Auto Draft 39

This is a picture of my mother, Elizabeth Cannon Lowry, standing next to President John F. Kennedy at the White House, in January 1962. Here’s a bit of backstory:

In March 1921, following the inauguration of Warren Gamaliel Harding, the new President was wandering around the White House, unable to sleep and looking for something to read. He found nothing — the Executive Mansion had no books!

Word of this reached the American Booksellers Association and they determined then and there to stock the WH Library with reading material for the President and the First Family. They selected 200 American books that had been published in the past four years, and in early 1922 they presented them to Harding in a low-key White House ceremony.

Every four years from that point on (the year following inauguration year) the ABA made a similar presentation, always focusing on American authors, publishers, and themes in their selections.

Presenters were usually members of the Executive Committee/Board of Directors of the ABA, and it so happened that my mother (who owned and managed our family bookstore) was on the Board in early 1962 and hence part of the WH delegation.

Of course JFK was probably the best-read POTUS since Jefferson or Lincoln and until Obama, and probably already owned most of the books presented! But the point is, the books were not selected with specific presidents in mind, nor to be part of their personal libraries.

Instead, the 200 books every four years were meant for a permanent, cumulative, ever-growing White House library, for the use and pleasure of the President, the First Family, and WH staffers during their four-year stint, then left in place for their successors.

I haven’t heard about the program in years. I hope it’s still operational. A few years ago I emailed the ABA asking about it, but never got an answer. I should try again.

Open thread.

 

    20Comments

    1. 1.

      Leto

      Our Jackals have the most interesting lives. I wonder if the ABA simply skipped the last presidency and donated the books to a worthy children’s school, or another institution that would’ve appreciated them.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      trollhattan

      Another vote for “Subaru Diane, Revealed at Last” only now I see it needs some backstory. I especially think the time spent inside Ayn Rand’s cult needs to be inked as a counterpoint to those pups still falling under the spell of her monstrous books. Also, Alan Greenspan stories.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Baud

      Editor’s note: Why is she not writing a book?

      She wastes all her time on some cockamamie blog that no one reads.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Yutsano

      @Leto: ​
      Remember: we can’t have a Sharpie gap! Ours must be bigger and better than DJYNA! or we’ll never have big beautiful factories again..

      Aww fudge. Even mocking him isn’t worth it anymore. Can we blame Biden yet?

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Nora

      I find it a little hard to imagine Warren Harding as much of a reader. Not that he was as unread and unlettered as our former president, but he was kind of an intellectual lightweight from everything I’ve read about him. Still, it’s a charming story, and I love the idea of the White House Library. Is there a list somewhere of what’s in it?

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Felanius Kootea

      I wonder whether the ABA program ended because our previous president doesn’t read.

      On a completely different topic – a colleague of mine sent me a video through WhatsApp yesterday with the caption “America the Beautiful?” and an image of a snow covered street. I remembered hearing about public health workers going from car to car giving people vaccine shots when they were stuck in a snowstorm, so I clicked the link thinking it was that. It wasn’t. It was video of a dispute over shoveling snow turned deadly. At first I thought “this can’t be real, why is my colleague sending me this weird excerpt from some low budget movie?” It was so disturbing that I went to google and found out that it was indeed real and happened in Pennsylvania Monday.

      I’ve been crying off and on since and I’m just saddened by how much anger there is out there and how no one seems to understand how to deescalate anymore. From the news reports, there’s a fifteen year old autistic boy who now has to navigate life without his parents and I can’t even imagine what he’s going through.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Mary G

      Yay for books and SD’s mom! Very exciting for your family, I’m sure. I’d preorder that book, and I hardly ever do.

      Reply

