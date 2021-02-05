On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020). Submit Your Photos

Hey everybody. I want to let you know that this will be our last On the Road After Dark for awhile. After months of more submissions than I could have imagined, there are no more After Dark submissions in the queue. If at some point we start getting so many submissions again that there is significant lag time between submission and posting date, then we can certainly bring back After Dark.

I know a lot of you look forward to seeing these in the evening, and we have had some truly lovely posts since we started the After Dark series in July. Perhaps we’ll decide to have a special Springtime in Paris series – if there are any Paris pictures we haven’t seen – and then pause again until we get backed up or until something special comes along.

If you have enjoyed the After Dark series, feel free to share your thoughts in the comments. In the meantime, I hope you will continue to submit posts for the On The Road morning edition.

On the Road: Week of Feb 8 (5 am)

Albatrossity

way2blue

🐾BillinGlendaleCA

Steve from Mendocino

ChasM

🌺 And now, back to randy khan! I want to extend a big thank you for sharing your trip to Venice with us!

randy khan

These photos are from our last day in Venice, after the tour was over. We wandered around for hours on the main island, doing some shopping and eating our last genuine Italian meal.