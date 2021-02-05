On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.
This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).
Hey everybody. I want to let you know that this will be our last On the Road After Dark for awhile. After months of more submissions than I could have imagined, there are no more After Dark submissions in the queue. If at some point we start getting so many submissions again that there is significant lag time between submission and posting date, then we can certainly bring back After Dark.
I know a lot of you look forward to seeing these in the evening, and we have had some truly lovely posts since we started the After Dark series in July. Perhaps we’ll decide to have a special Springtime in Paris series – if there are any Paris pictures we haven’t seen – and then pause again until we get backed up or until something special comes along.
If you have enjoyed the After Dark series, feel free to share your thoughts in the comments. In the meantime, I hope you will continue to submit posts for the On The Road morning edition.
🌺 And now, back to randy khan! I want to extend a big thank you for sharing your trip to Venice with us!
randy khan
These photos are from our last day in Venice, after the tour was over. We wandered around for hours on the main island, doing some shopping and eating our last genuine Italian meal.
Let’s start with another bridge. There will be two more.
The main island is, of course, filled with tourist shops with the most touristy things possible. We stopped in one tourist glass shop that promised genuine Murano glass to find this amazing display. There is some chance that these were made in Murano, as there definitely is some tourist work done there, but our guess was that, despite the sign, these were made in China. You may or may not be able to tell, but the prices vary from 29 to 59 euros, about $31.60 to $64.30 at the time.
There also are some very nice shops. This shelf of tumblers is at Venini, and they definitely were made in Murano. You will see that the prices are not marked. If you have to ask . . . (actually they are pricey but not insanely expensive).
There are many places to buy leather goods in Venice, and some of the shops, like this one, are pretty specialized. My wife got a nice leather tote in another one of the shops, and the real problem was picking out which fabulous color she wanted.
This one is kind of *fuzzy, but it has a lot in it. The tower is the bell tower for St. Mark’s; to the right is the Doge’s Palace. This is from a vaporetto, so it’s probably why it’s not quite as sharp as I’d like – water is not as smooth as a road.
Note: BillinGlendaleCA worked his magic, and the new version has replaced the original fuzzier version.
This is the most crowded bridge in Venice, because it gives you a great view of the Bridge of Sighs (more on that in just a moment), which probably is the second-most popular thing in Venice. We looked at the crowd and decided we didn’t want to have to jostle our way, or risk pickpockets, to get a glimpse.
So, instead, we used the GPS on my phone and came at the Bridge of Sighs from a different direction – and here it is, just the back instead of the front. It’s called the Bridge of Sighs because it was the passageway from the Doge’s Palace to the prison, and the windows gave prisoners their last look at the sky until they got out (if they got out).
We left Venice the same way we arrived, just like everyone else, on a boat. It was a great trip, and I’d love to go back.
