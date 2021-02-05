Wait — does this mean they weren't even making him wear an ankle monitor? https://t.co/ckMIwVVMDC — Scott Lemieux (@LemieuxLGM) February 3, 2021

We can assume the big soft gowk hasn’t (yet) been left dead in a dumpster behind the widget factory, or the Wingnut Wurlitzer would be humping his corpse around every available media platform, lamenting the wickedness of Antifa and the violence inherent in the system. And because neither he nor his loving mom seem smart enough or rich enough to escape successfully on their own, presumably there’s a group of better-equipped sympathizers who could drop in on him (drop him in), if necessary. The donors who put up two million dollars in bail aren’t gonna see that money back under any circumstances, and the ones doing it for the publicity (I think the MyPillow guy? and Black Rifle Coffee?), at least, can afford it.

So this particularly egregious parole violation is presumably some kind of performance art — but what’s the value in pissing off the people with the power to throw Rittenhouse in jail “pre-trial”?…

Prosecutors seek to rearrest Kyle Rittenhouse, saying he violated terms of his release https://t.co/oohzEafB3M — Kim Bellware (@bellwak) February 4, 2021

Prosecutors seeking to increase Kyle Rittenhouse’s $2 million bond said Thursday that the ability of the Kenosha, Wisc., shooter to “roam freely” before trial is “extremely rare for an accused murderer” and argued his address should be made public. But his defense attorneys argue that housing Rittenhouse in a secret safe house is necessary to protect his life. Their legal dispute, focusing on whether Rittenhouse violated his bond by not properly disclosing his address, marked the latest flash point in the high-profile case, which has some assailing Rittenhouse as a dangerous vigilante and others defending him as a hero… Thomas C. Binger, an assistant district attorney, wrote in a filing that a court clerk mailed Rittenhouse a notice there in late December but that it “was returned unclaimed” in late January. On Tuesday, Binger wrote, two Kenosha detectives went to the home and spoke to a man who said he had lived at the address since mid-December. Binger also wrote that Rittenhouse signed a bond in January with the Antioch address and had failed to give a new address to the court… Rittenhouse’s attorneys argued that his address needs to be shielded from public view for his safety. Mark D. Richards, one of the attorneys, wrote that Rittenhouse has faced a volley of “death and other threats,” forcing his family to move to “an undisclosed ‘Safe House.’ ” Richards, who did not respond to requests for comment, has not denied in court filings that Rittenhouse failed to alert the court to his new address until the issue spilled out into public view. He instead cited threats and said his client has remained in constant touch with his attorneys throughout the process… Rittenhouse is facing serious consequences if convicted, but he is also fortunate to be able to remain free pending trial, said Dean Strang, a law professor at Loyola University in Chicago who has been a criminal defense attorney in Wisconsin for 30 years. “That’s not because the D.A. did something different or the judge did something different here,” he said. “It’s because he happens to be a cause celebre for people who are willing to support him financially. I would hope any client of mine . . . would do what he could to not imperil his position.” Before the dispute over his address, Rittenhouse was criticized by prosecutors who said he was photographed at a Wisconsin bar posing for photos with members of the Proud Boys, a far-right group with a history of violence…

Not much fun being last year’s right-wing celebrity, especially since the Proud Boys are having their own legal issues right now, but presumably young Rittenhouse would still prefer to be hiding out in a safe house with Mom to being — you know — in jail…

