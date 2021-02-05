Betty posted yesterday about Josh Marshall’s de-trumping project, and it’s striking how some of the most recent letters are from survivors of abusive homes (here’s an example if you’re a TPM subscriber). One of the themes of living with an abuser is that they feed off of fear and pain.

The rawest example of fear and pain that I’ve watched recently is Rashida Tlaib’s speech last night, where she related that she had a serious death threat on the day she was sworn in to Congress, and that they haven’t stopped since. You had better have a strong stomach if you want to watch it.

Her story, and the stories of AOC, Ilhan Omar and others who have been affected by the insurrection as well as the constant stream of hate and bile that have been directed their way, are being minimized or denied in right wing media. Some of these minimizers/deniers have enough moral sense and humanity left to deny something they understand is ugly and inhuman, or perhaps they’re just cynics. But, behind that minimization, for some of them, is delight, satisfaction and a twisted form of pleasure. They are abusers. Trump let them know that abuse in service of their cause is OK, and they miss the guy. He was a kindred spirit. The Q-embracing reps like Green and Boebert are their next best hope to normalize abuse and pain of people with with the wrong religion or wrong color of skin.

It’s been pretty commonly remarked that the Fox-led dehumanization of liberals as some kind of other has led to normalization of calls of violence, and maybe many of those who think the best Democrat is a dead Democrat might well not be abusers, but just misled. I don’t have enough faith in humanity to think that all (or even most) of them have been misled. A big portion of them enjoy the power that comes from inflicting pain on others. They enjoy watching Rashida Tlaib and AOC and others show their pain. They are immune to Steny Hoyer’s eloquent expression of righteous anger that should make any Greene supporter hang their head in shame. There are probably only a few of them serving in the House today, but there are many more in the House who are courting their votes, as last night’s vote showed.