In the midst of life we are in death, etc.

Betty posted yesterday about Josh Marshall’s de-trumping project, and it’s striking how some of the most recent letters are from survivors of abusive homes (here’s an example if you’re a TPM subscriber). One of the themes of living with an abuser is that they feed off of fear and pain.

The rawest example of fear and pain that I’ve watched recently is Rashida Tlaib’s speech last night, where she related that she had a serious death threat on the day she was sworn in to Congress, and that they haven’t stopped since. You had better have a strong stomach if you want to watch it.

Her story, and the stories of AOC, Ilhan Omar and others who have been affected by the insurrection as well as the constant stream of hate and bile that have been directed their way, are being minimized or denied in right wing media. Some of these minimizers/deniers have enough moral sense and humanity left to deny something they understand is ugly and inhuman, or perhaps they’re just cynics. But, behind that minimization, for some of them, is delight, satisfaction and a twisted form of pleasure. They are abusers. Trump let them know that abuse in service of their cause is OK, and they miss the guy. He was a kindred spirit. The Q-embracing reps like Green and Boebert are their next best hope to normalize abuse and pain of people with with the wrong religion or wrong color of skin.

It’s been pretty commonly remarked that the Fox-led dehumanization of liberals as some kind of other has led to normalization of calls of violence, and maybe many of those who think the best Democrat is a dead Democrat might well not be abusers, but just misled. I don’t have enough faith in humanity to think that all (or even most) of them have been misled. A big portion of them enjoy the power that comes from inflicting pain on others. They enjoy watching Rashida Tlaib and AOC and others show their pain. They are immune to Steny Hoyer’s eloquent expression of righteous anger that should make any Greene supporter hang their head in shame. There are probably only a few of them serving in the House today, but there are many more in the House who are courting their votes, as last night’s vote showed.

  • Barbara
  • Baud
  • BlueGuitarist
  • Enhanced Voting Techniques
  • gene108
  • Jerzy Russian
  • Kent
  • MattF
  • the pollyanna from hell
  • WaterGirl

      Jerzy Russian

      It has been going on for a while now.  I remember seeing “Liberal hunting license” bumperstickers  20(?) years ago.    I don’t think there are too many extreme nuts in my immediate neighborhood, but go 20 miles to the east and you get into the heart of the district that sent Duncan Fucking Hunter Jr. to Congress (if his middle name is not actually “Fucking” it surely ought to be).

      gene108

      Reading some tweets, going back to 2016, about how Trump reminded folks of their abuser and how he used the language of abusers to put the blame on the abused, i.e. if you’d only done ‘x’, I’d not have had to do ‘y’, made me realize that the entire Republican Party’s relationship to the American people is that of an abuser.

      If you impeach Trump again, we’re going to get medieval on your ass the next time we control Congress, is probably the most recent example of this behavior. Republicans entire negotiating tactic has become that if Democrats do something they do not like, they will retaliate the next time they get the chance.

      The only way to fix this is to win so convincingly all the the time against them they have no choice, but to change.

      Baud

      @gene108:

      And too many savvy people in the media just take the Republicans’ right to retaliate as face value, and end up cautionimg Dems not to rock the boat and invite such repercussions.

      As much as some people hate our policies, they are scared to death about us claiming equal rights to enforce laws and standards against them.

      MattF

      If someone denies, e.g., that Trump ever mocked that disabled reporter, it’s all you have to know. And… there are lots of ‘someone’s.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      It’s probably also worth keeping in mind that disgusting video of those three Q-nutters screaming at Lindsey Graham in that airport. Those people are unspeakably viel even with each other.

      Barbara

      Maybe it’s unsurprising, but it really is very easy to fall into the trap of enabling abusers by trying to adapt to abuse instead of ending it. How many people justified Trump’s outrageous behavior by blaming other people for “not giving him a chance” (like that never happened to Obama) or criticizing him or not handling him properly? I read the first chapter of John Bolton’s abominable book at the request of my husband, and this is exactly how John Bolton justified going to work for Trump after it was clear that Trump was impulsive, at best, and who knows what else at worst — that his first set of advisers were basically trying to contain his worst impulses so Trump stopped trusting them. And that wasn’t Trump’s fault!
      This is how abusers get away with harming others, especially abusers with power who can dole out favors and lend their power to others like Bolton who are eager to run with it.​

      Kent

      @Baud: And can you or anyone else think of ONE SINGLE INSTANCE in which there was even a discussion in the media or within the GOP about how they should dial-back X policy for fear of future retribution by Democrats?

      Honestly I can’t.  I don’t think the media is even capable of thinking like that.  Perhaps they are right.

      An example where it  might have happened was during the Trump Tax Cuts when they deliberately screwed blue states with the state and local tax deduction caps.  No one was warning the GOP…”watch out…they will come for you in a few years.”

      WaterGirl

      Is there a link to video of the hour-long event planned for last night for people to talk about their experience on Jan 6?  I had planned to watch and then forgot all about it.  I don’t even know what the event was called in order to search for it.

