Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Greetings, Earthlings

Some rare good news. Approximately 24 hours after Fox got hit with a lawsuit that had some real teeth to it, this happened:

Lou Dobbs, by far the highest-rated host on the Fox Business Network, has just been canned by the network.
Friday night was his final broadcast, a Fox spokesperson told The Los Angeles Times.

Fox representatives did not immediately respond to CNN Business requests for comment, but a source close to Dobbs confirmed that he has been benched by the network.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Dobbs “remains under contract at Fox News but he will in all likelihood not appear on the company’s networks again.”

His wiki entry made me laugh:

Greetings, Earthlings

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    4. 4.

      lofgren

      Lawsuits like this are extremely hard to win, right? Because you have to prove both that the slanderer was lying and also that they knew (or didn’t care) that they were lying? For Fox to be this nervous is very surprising. Can the voting machine company cite the fact that Fox News was reporting the election one way, but Fox opinion commentators were saying the opposite?

      Reply
    8. 8.

      debbie

      @lofgren:

      You bet they can, and they will! These clowns picked the wrong companies to screw around with.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      RSA

      Indeed good news!

      Off-topic bias: Not that I know anything about Dobbs’s kids, but I think that list of names (Hillary, Chance, Buffie, Michelle, Heather, Jason) is about as white upper-middle class as one could get before the year 2000.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      West of the Rockies

      Old man Dobbs gets the boot.  Excellent.

      (I use that name because he’s basically the crank neighbor or Scooby Doo villain in personality.  Not tryna be ageist.)

      Reply
    16. 16.

      debbie

      According to the Los Angeles Times, Dobbs “remains under contract at Fox News but he will in all likelihood not appear on the company’s networks again.”

      I wonder if keeping him under contract is a way to shut him up but good?

      Reply
    18. 18.

      SiubhanDuinne

      I’ve mentioned before that my office (Canadian Consulate) used to be located in CNN Center, so we were used to running into CNN on-air talent, executives, even Ted Turner (and later Jane Fonda) fairly often.

      During the Olympics in 1996, because traffic was severely curtailed coming into downtown Atlanta, CNN provided charter buses for their entire staff to commute every day, and as a tenant our office was entitled to use those buses. The one for my part of town also happened to be the bus for Lou Dobbs (who worked for CNN at the time). I ended up sitting next to him one morning, and I have never encountered a ruder, more dismissive person in my life. Arrogant, cold, and just gave off waves of being vastly superior to everyone else on the bus. Shouldered his way through the other passengers like a common Donald Trump at a NATO meeting.

      Prick. I’m glad Fox got rid of him.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Nelle

      Iowa governor, a Trump mini-me, has dropped all mask requirements, social distancing requirements, and, yee-haw, open up them bars with no restrictions.  She’s complaining that we aren’t getting enough vaccines and why is Biden punishing us, though half of the vaccines delivered to Iowa are still in the freezers.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Jay

      @debbie:

      keeping him under contract is a way to prevent him counter suing and minimize the fallout and public scrutiny.

      Kinda like in the Soviet Union people just disappeared, personally, politically, historically and from photos.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Mary G

      Also, more consequences for bad action. Midland TX outlet mrt.com says that Jenny Cudd, the woman who got permission to go to Mexico yesterday, was indicted by the federal grand jury on five additional charges, which are all felonies. Much more serious than the misdemeanors she was charged with before.

      Midlanders Jenny Cudd and Eliel Rosa have been indicted on five federal charges for their participation in riots at the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, according to a grand jury indictment filed Wednesday.

      They’re each facing charges of obstruction of an official proceeding, remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

      Cudd and Rosa were previously charged with misdemeanors for entering and remaining on restricted grounds and disorderly conduct or violent entry. Grand juries are required for the indictment of felonies at the federal level.

      I didn’t know that felonies require grand jury indictment. I am sure somewhere US Attorneys are running people through as fast as they can so they can pile on the additional counts, and it gives me a thrill up the leg to think about all the deplorables currently only charged with misdemeanors suddenly realizing that actions sometimes have delayed consequences.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      trnc

      @lofgren: ​
       

      Can the voting machine company cite the fact that Fox News was reporting the election one way, but Fox opinion commentators were saying the opposite?

      Hard to say, especially since they have apparently managed to scuttle some lawsuits by arguing in court that all of their shows are entertainment, not news. I hope this will be more difficult to wiggle out of because the number of people who seem to believe the election was stolen is pretty high, which seems like prima facie evidence that the slander could have a real effect on the company since a significant number of those people are in a position to decide on voting equipment purchases. Also, no amount of pink slips signed by a Murdoch can unring that bell.

      But you have a good point. Having a division that makes calls about election results would seem to make it difficult to claim they didn’t know whether the lies were lies or not, and I would hope they wouldn’t get the same benefit of the doubt as a crazy uncle who stumbled onto a facebook thread.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      burnspbesq

      @lofgren:

      The killer fact in the Smartmatic case is that defendants knew or should have known that Smartmatic systems and software were not used in any of the states where the results were questioned.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      PsiFighter37

      Ever since that fucker got his rocks off on being anti-brown people during the Bush administration, I felt he should never be on a TV show again. I hope Fox realizes this won’t save them, and I hope Smartmatic (and Dominion) take Fox to the house – they are a company that has real money to take.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      JustRuss

      @lofgren: Not so much.  One of the standards is reckless disregard for the truth, so “sure, I made it all up, but for all I knew it could have been true!” isn’t a defense.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      A woman from anywhere (formerly Mohagan)

      @SiubhanDuinne: I remember Lou Dobbs having a show on MSNBC (!) when we first started watching the network in order to see the Keith Olbermann “Worst Person in the World” show.   I caught a bit of LD’s show, which I thought had to be liberal since it was on MSNBC.  But it wasn’t.  Hmmm.  I never saw it again and it disappeared shortly after we started watching, IIRC. I can also remember when Rachael Maddow was a guest commentator.  Was not surprised when she got her own show.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Another Scott

      @SiubhanDuinne: I’m not at all surprised that he was like that.  It looks like he was 50 then.  People don’t change – especially not people in their 50s – especially not people who continuously fall upward – unless there’s a reason for them to do so.

      Change is hard.  Change is scary.  People hate it unless they realize there are big benefits.

      Why would Lou change?

      Thanks for posting the story.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      John S.

      @Scout211: White privilege is a helluva thing. I mean, why should an insurrectionist be denied a work-related bonding retreat in Riviera Maya after a long day of sedition?

      Reply
    53. 53.

      eponymous

      @Scout211:

      Well, damn. Between that, the snotnose nazi murderer Rittenhouse, the nice young woman with her life ahead of her (Riley something) – lots of white privilege on display.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      trollhattan

      ZOMG his kid names make it sound like he’s casting a dead teenager movie (H/T Roger Ebert):

      Hillary, Chance, Buffie, Michelle, Heather and Jason.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Mary G

      Grifters gotta grift:

      Rep. Boebert paid off nearly $20K in state tax liens in 2020. Right after she reimbursed herself $20K for mileage. https://t.co/OAFYpC1UcP— Mark Elliott (@markmobility) February 6, 2021

      Hope some enterprising Twitterattx lives near her restaurant and say how many miles it is from her house and just how much less she was entitled to.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Another Scott:

      A former colleague just shared this memory:

      When our offices were still at the CNN Center, I ran into Dobbs late one afternoon at one of the lobby bars. I remember it was a barstools height place. Something appeared on one of the ubiquitous TV monitors which prompted an exchange of remarks. Halfway into his second or third sentence I thought to myself “Sheeet, I’ve got an obnoxious, resentful, full of himself, opinionated asshole here.” Aware that he was a CNN host, I pressed him on nothing and left soon after.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      HypersphericalCow

      There are some elderly men whose faces tighten as they age. My family is full of them.

      and then there are elderly men whose faces melt.

      Lou is in the latter category.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      “Kids, Lou has been taken to a farm upstate where he can run free and be happy and play with all the other aging white supremacists….”

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Ken

      @WaterGirl: Better timing would be to file the new charges while she was on the way to the airport, pick her up there, and add “attempting to flee the jurisdiction” to the charges.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Another Scott

      One for our Oregonners – ProPublica:

      Oregon lawmakers have filed a spate of bills aiming to reverse decades-old timber tax cuts that deprived counties of billions of dollars and to eliminate a quasi-governmental state agency that has acted as a lobbying arm for the industry.

      The measures follow an investigation published last year by Oregon Public Broadcasting, The Oregonian/OregonLive and ProPublica. The newsrooms found that timber companies, increasingly dominated by Wall Street real estate trusts and investment funds, have benefited from tax cuts that cost counties at least $3 billion over the past three decades. Half of the 18 counties in Oregon’s timber-dominant region lost more money from tax cuts on private forests than from the oft-blamed reduction of logging on federal lands stemming from environmental protections for the northern spotted owl.

      The investigation also documented how the state-funded Oregon Forest Resources Institute, which has an annual budget of $4 million, worked to discredit climate research deemed harmful to the timber industry and appeared to skirt legal constraints against lobbying. By law, the organization is prohibited from attempting to influence policy. Its role is to educate residents about forestry.

      In response, Gov. Kate Brown requested an audit of OFRI, and a group of citizens proposed a ballot initiative to restore timber taxes. Now, lawmakers are weighing additional actions.

      “We as a state must be able to assure, to the greatest extent possible, that we maintain an unbiased, balanced and fair taxation system,” said Brad Witt, a state representative who leads Oregon’s House Committee on Agriculture and Natural Resources. The committee will be the first stop for many of the bills proposed during the legislative session that ends in June.

      […]

      Fingers crossed.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      PsiFighter37

      I do wish the Democrats had treated the $1.9tn offer as the compromise, and had a backup for even more stimulus (basically the HEROES Act) to go when it came to reconciliation. Alas, I hope Biden, Schumer, and Pelosi have plenty of other things lined up for the next time they use reconciliation this fall.

      Reply

