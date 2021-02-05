Some rare good news. Approximately 24 hours after Fox got hit with a lawsuit that had some real teeth to it, this happened:

Lou Dobbs, by far the highest-rated host on the Fox Business Network, has just been canned by the network.

Friday night was his final broadcast, a Fox spokesperson told The Los Angeles Times.

Fox representatives did not immediately respond to CNN Business requests for comment, but a source close to Dobbs confirmed that he has been benched by the network.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Dobbs “remains under contract at Fox News but he will in all likelihood not appear on the company’s networks again.”