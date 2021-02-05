Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The willow is too close to the house.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

This blog will pay for itself.

How do you get liars to care about the truth?

Nevertheless, she persisted.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

Shelter in place is one thing. Shelter in pants is quite another.

Four legs? good! two legs? we’re not so sure…

Fuck if i know. i just get yelled at when i try it.

If you tweet it in all caps, that makes it true!

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity

Hot air and ill-informed banter

It’s the corruption, stupid.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

A last alliance of elves and men. also pet photos.

Good luck with your asparagus.

Trump is going to draw a dick on that dog with a sharpie, isn’t he?

Almost as fun as hiking the Appalachian Trail

The revolution will be supervised.

Not all heroes wear capes.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

Yes we did.

Our job is not to persuade republicans but to defeat them.

You are here: Home / Nature & Respite / Nature / Friday Morning Open Thread: Soothing!

Friday Morning Open Thread: Soothing!

by | 65 Comments

This post is in: , ,


Many of you have probably already seen this clip, but it’s very re-watchable.


Axios at its most Axios-an:

President Biden told Republican senators he has “an open door and an open mind” on his $1.9 trillion coronavirus plan. But he already has the votes, and overwhelming support in the country.

Why it matters: Well, power matters. And Biden holds all of it…

Steve Ricchetti, counselor to the president and longtime Biden confidant, was in the Oval this week for meetings with Republican and Democratic senators, and told me that the president “reaffirmed and deepened his explanation and commitment on the numbers and the substance” of the full package…

The bottom line: Democrats will dismiss any whining about Biden’s stimulus as D.C. noise or Republican hypocrisy. They’ll be right on both fronts.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • Betty Cracker
  • Bruce K in ATH-GR
  • Chyron HR
  • debbie
  • Emma from FL
  • Frank Wilhoit
  • germy
  • Immanentize
  • John S.
  • Ken
  • Low Key Swagger
  • lowtechcyclist
  • MJS
  • mrmoshpotato
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • raven
  • rikyrah
  • sanjeevs
  • satby
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    65Comments

    1. 1.

      Low Key Swagger

      Open thread…I believe it was Mary G who posted in the Covid thread something about Schumer Amendment 888?  Can someone tell me what that was?

      Reply
    2. 2.

      OzarkHillbilly

      At least 11 migrant women were dropped off in Mexican border towns without birth certificates for their days-old US citizen newborns since March of last year, an investigation by the Fuller Project and the Guardian has found.

      Based on multiple conversations with lawyers who work with asylum seekers at the border and a review of hospital records and legal documents, multiple US citizen newborns were removed to Mexico after their mothers were subject to a Trump-era border ban that the Biden-Harris administration has been slow to rescind.

      Advocates suspect the actual number of such cases could be higher because the vast majority of these fast-track “expulsions”, as the administration calls them, have occurred away from the public eye and without the involvement of lawyers.

      This recent pattern of removal of US citizens without birth certificates has occurred against the backdrop of immigration policies and practices in recent years that have harmed already vulnerable
      women and children, advocates and lawyers say.

      Good thing they aren’t “real” Americans.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      lowtechcyclist

      So I woke up to a headline saying the Senate had voted to forbid any minimum wage hike during the pandemic.  What’s up with that?  Anyone got the details?  The article was pretty thin on those.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @OzarkHillbilly:

      a Trump-era border ban that the Biden-Harris administration has been slow to rescind.

      It’s a horrible story, for sure, and needs to be addressed ASAP, but after a mere two weeks in office, in the middle of a pandemic and economic disaster for millions, this framing infuriates me.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      WaterGirl

      @lowtechcyclist: Bummer.  i googled.  The article is in Business Insider, which is paywalled.  But this is what I could see in google.

      Stimulus: Lawmakers reject enacting $15 minimum wage …www.businessinsider.com › Politics › Economy
      2 hours ago — The Senate unanimously voted to not raise the minimum wage to $15 an … The vote was in response to an amendment proposed by Republican Sen…

      I wonder why that was unanimous.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Baud

      @WaterGirl:

      My guess is that it was instantaneous, rather than phased in, which is what all the real proposals do.  It’s a BS amendment for the GOP Facebook ads.

      ETA; yep.

      The Senate unanimously passed a Republican amendment Thursday that seeks to prevent Democrats from doing something they never wanted to do: double the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour during the coronavirus pandemic.

       

      In effect, Democrats, as well as the independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, joined with Republicans to drive the fact home during a so-called vote-a-rama.

       

      Rather than double the minimum wage before the pandemic ends, President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats are proposing to raise it gradually to $15 an hour by 2025 as part of their $1.9 trillion stimulus package.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      mrmoshpotato

      @Baud:

      MJ talking about Biden’s foreign policy speech yesterday. I missed it.

      You missed the speech, or Morning Blows yammering about it?

      Reply
    21. 21.

      debbie

      NPR interviewed retired Congressperson Barbara Comstock, who used the word “cancer” four times when describing MTG. She’s hoping redistricting will cost MTG reelection. I hope Dems see they don’t need to be too activist when dealing with Republicans. Just stand back and let them self-destruct.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      John S.

      The Senate is the worst fucking political body in the history of elected government:

      Joe Manchin was behind one of the amendments that passed, in conjunction with Maine Republican Susan Collins who proposed a ceiling barring “upper-income taxpayers” from eligibility for stimulus checks.

      “I don’t think a single person on this floor would disagree to target the relief to our neighbors who are struggling,” Manchin said during the debate. “There are other families who have not missed a single paycheck as a result of this pandemic. It does not make sense to send a check to those individuals.”

      Amendments aren’t binding on the eventual plan that gets passed, but the 99-1 vote in favor of the limit suggests a clear direction of travel for the drafting of the legislation that will now take place.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      mrmoshpotato

      @raven: Good for him. Won’t come anywhere close to making up for hours of sucking Dump’s ass over the phone on air and the damage that caused, but good for him.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Baud:

      My guess is that it was instantaneous, rather than phased in, which is what all the real proposals do. It’s a BS amendment for the GOP Facebook ads.
      ETA; yep.

      Thanks for the details!  I can stop having a panic attack now.​
       

      ETA: Your fix of Emma from FL – all too true.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      John S.

      @Baud: Yeah. A lifelong Democrat who wouldn’t vote for the GOP if his life depended on it.

      Explain to me again why Tim F. was urging everyone to call congress about this yesterday?

      Oh that’s right:

      Folks, this proposal to drastically narrow the window of people who’d qualify for bailout checks is terrible. It is bad politics. It is bad policy. It just gives certain legislators a chance to peacock around for a tiny audience of lazy opinion writers who have no concept of policy as a thing that affects people in the real world.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      satby

      @John S.:  This is the key part: Amendments aren’t binding on the eventual plan that gets passed

      The rest is kabuki. The Rs are trying to get the Ds on record on votes that they think can be used against them in 2022, and so far it’s not working.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      lowtechcyclist

      @debbie: ​

      I hope Dems see they don’t need to be too activist when dealing with Republicans. Just stand back and let them self-destruct.

      That’s what I was thinking five years ago. For some reason, I’m less sanguine about that approach than I used to be.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Baud

      @John S.:

      A lifelong Democrat who wouldn’t vote for the GOP if his life depended on it.

      I didn’t call you immoral.  I suggested you’re gullible.  Do you think these nearly unanimously voted on proposals actually harm our agenda?

      Reply
    37. 37.

      John S.

      @satby: Basically, exactly what Tim F. said yesterday. It’s stupid. And it’s bad politics.

      But since comments on a blog have no real tone, let me 100% crystal clear. Overall, the Democrats are doing great. Biden is kicking ass and taking names. But politicians gotta be politicians, and the Senate is still a fucking joke.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      OzarkHillbilly

      A teenager who verbally abused Prof Chris Whitty in the street has had his PlayStation confiscated by his mother as punishment, it has been reported. The boy’s behaviour was widely condemned after a video emerged showing him repeatedly accusing England’s chief medical officer of lying about the pandemic.

      As Whitty was buying lunch at a Mexican food stall in a street in central London, the 15-year-old boy is heard saying to Whitty: “You’re a liar. You lie about the Covid-19 cases … stop lying to the TV, man.” The teenager, who has not been named, filmed himself making the false claims to Whitty and shared the video on TikTok. The video was later posted on Twitter by the Conservative MP Matt Vickers, who described the boy’s behaviour as “appalling”.

      Now his mother, 47, has joined in the condemnation and told the boy to record another video apologising to Whitty, according to an interview in the Mail Online. It quotes her as saying: “I was horrified when I saw how rude my son was to Mr Whitty. That is not how I have brought him up and not the behaviour that I expect from him.”

      And she explained how she’d punished the boy, saying: “I have taken away his PlayStation, which is the thing he loves the most. I have not grounded him because he is already suffering enough from the lockdown and does not go out as much as he used to.”

      If this had happened in America his mother would have already hired a lawyer to sue somebody on behalf of her poor child and the kid would have been given a show of his own on Newsmax or OAN.

      Whitty was more forgiving. When asked about the incident at Wednesday’s Downing Street briefing, he said the “young lad” appeared to be “showing off”.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      MJS

      “I don’t think a single person on this floor would disagree to target the relief to our neighbors who are struggling,” Manchin said during the debate. “There are other families who have not missed a single paycheck as a result of this pandemic. It does not make sense to send a check to those individuals.”

      Right, there’s no benefit to infusing cash into a struggling economy. It’s not like people having more disposable income creates demand for goods and services, which in turn increases employment. Jesus Christ, how do you get to be Manchin’s age and not understand that? Or are West Virginians an odd bunch (yes, I know), that will protest if they’re given money that they don’t really need?

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Ken

      @OzarkHillbilly: If this had happened in America his mother would have already hired a lawyer to sue somebody on behalf of her poor child and the kid would have been given a show of his own on Newsmax or OAN.

      I think you want the late-night Kyle Rittenhouse thread a couple doors down.

      I see the Kenosha police have denied that anyone on the force advised Rittenhouse’s lawyer to use a false address in court filings.  Someone’s going to end up in contempt for making false statements to the court.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      germy

      MyPillow magnate Mike Lindell is releasing a 3-hour movie Friday he claims will prove the election was stolen. If his movie fails to catch on, Lindell predicts it will mean the end times out of the Book of Revelation — "We pray and we go to heaven, it's over."

      — Will Sommer (@willsommer) February 5, 2021

      So elections do have consequences.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      John S.

      @Baud: Obviously. And I realize the average person is not a political junky who follows this shit. But I can agree with your framing and Tim F.’s framing as they are not incongruous positions — just different perspectives around the same topic.

      Until the end result happens, there’s no point in freaking out about it. What’s done is done, and given the magnitude of the relief bill, a minor misstep should not overshadow the outcome.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      debbie

      @lowtechcyclist:

      Well, their craftiness has plummeted and they rely increasingly on just plan meanness. Example: leader Kevin McCarthy insisting he had no idea who Q was, even though he’d denounced them a few days earlier. That kind of stupid gets them nowhere.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      Betty Cracker

      @Ken: The MeinPillow guy is definitely a cultist. I hope he blows through every penny on dumb propaganda projects that fail to attract any notice.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      germy

      @Ken@mrmoshpotato:

      It almost reads as a suicide note.

      But I don’t think he’s being that literal.  He’s quite the salesman, though. And he doesn’t seemed discouraged by the lawsuit against him.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Immanentize

      Reading this comment stream, it seems like some people are working overtime to find the sweet high of outrage.  I know the outrage withdrawal can be tough.  The endorphin rush from quiet repose just doesn’t meet the brain boiling rush acquired by outrageous outrage.

      Personally, I am going to try to be more like Mr. Whitty.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      mrmoshpotato

      @germy: Who’s suing him?

      (Sorry, can’t keep up with all of defendants that companies with good lawyers have told to STFU about conspiracy bullshit)

      Reply
    60. 60.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @Ken: The comment I left on that particular subject over at OTB (I figure it’s a dead horse over here):

      Counties are generally prepared to furnish safe housing for accused murderers receiving death threats, or not, keeping them under the 24 hr. protection of Sheriff’s deputies, where defendants are fed and clothed. These facilities are called “jails.” They aren’t much fun. So I understand a person’s desire to not take advantage of a counties hospitality. If however one should be so fortunate as to be allowed to make other arrangements, it behooves one to comply with the terms of release.

      Dipshit’s dipshit lawyers knew this. They violated his terms of release from the gitgo. He should not be allowed a 2nd chance to violate his terms of release. But the dipshit DA “thinks” an additional $200K will be enough incentive to reform KR’s blatant lawless behavior even tho the previous $2M made no impression whatsoever upon him.

      Maybe they practice law differently in Wisconsin, but from where I sit, every single one of these dipshit defense lawyers should be panhandling on a street corner real soon, the DA should find himself facing a strong challenger, and the dipshit defendant should be enjoying the confines of Club Kenosha from now to the end of his trial.

      But that’s just me.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      germy

      @Betty Cracker:

      I remember a few years back when I first started seeing his annoying commercials.  Out of curiosity I looked him up on wikipedia, and it turns out he was accused of stealing his idea for the pillow (shredded waste foam stuffed into some cheap fabric) from another guy who took him to court.

      And then Lindell’s outlandish claims for his product.  Like starting a bogus “sleep institute” organization, whose only function was to endorse MyPillow.  Or claiming (before he was told to stop) that his pillow would cure sleep apnea and other ailments.

      The original snake oil salesman.  No wonder he latched onto Trump.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Frank Wilhoit

      @sanjeevs: She’d have my vote; but we already know she can’t stand the heat.  (And I don’t mean that like it sounds; everyone who threatened her should have been taken to the guillotine within seconds of the threat being made.)

      Reply
    65. 65.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @germy:

      “We pray and we go to heaven, it’s over.”

      Hey asshole, here’s an idea: Skip the movie, skip the prayer, just go straight to heaven.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.