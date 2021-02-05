Statler is an elderly fruit bat whose best flying days are behind him.
But the team at @batworld still gives this senior citizen a thrill by holding him up so he can fly.
They even have a bowl of fruit he can dive into…just like the old days.@dodo pic.twitter.com/HvKWFSSsMl
— Yashar Ali ?? (@yashar) February 2, 2021
Many of you have probably already seen this clip, but it’s very re-watchable.
"Democrats are gleeful as they watch the media fixate on family feuds inside the GOP, while Biden pushes out executive orders and pushes through this bill on his terms."https://t.co/I9iXIIDQLD
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 4, 2021
Axios at its most Axios-an:
President Biden told Republican senators he has “an open door and an open mind” on his $1.9 trillion coronavirus plan. But he already has the votes, and overwhelming support in the country.
Why it matters: Well, power matters. And Biden holds all of it…
Steve Ricchetti, counselor to the president and longtime Biden confidant, was in the Oval this week for meetings with Republican and Democratic senators, and told me that the president “reaffirmed and deepened his explanation and commitment on the numbers and the substance” of the full package…
The bottom line: Democrats will dismiss any whining about Biden’s stimulus as D.C. noise or Republican hypocrisy. They’ll be right on both fronts.
