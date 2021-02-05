playing stupid is worse than being stupid. can't be sure which one is going on here but neither is great. https://t.co/eURbmNOYoY — Peloton InfoSec Analyst (Incident Response) (@CalmSporting) February 5, 2021





"Why is Joe Biden going to Delaware? And a follow-up question, if I may, Why is Bruce Springsteen going to New Jersey?" https://t.co/CPqqjZu2bw — SlacktivistFred’s 1611 Project (@SlacktivistFred) February 5, 2021

He's fully vaccinated, he's masked, he's going on Air Force One (!!), and he is NOT – repeat, NOT! – going there to hold super-spreader rallies. This is pathetic, even by Fox standards. https://t.co/bMhfMCJbF5 — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) February 5, 2021

Almost certainly *not* the AF1 in-flight movie…

OAN is airing MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell's documentary about how the election was stolen for twelve consecutive hours today. Here's the disclaimer at the top indicating that it is paid programming, "opinion only," and OAN doesn't endorse statements re: Dominion/Smartmatic. pic.twitter.com/pm4CaduJXc — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) February 5, 2021