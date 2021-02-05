Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Thursday/Friday, Feb. 4-5

      Mary G

      My numbers source is WaPo. They have 5,227 US deaths today. NYT says 5,116, both major outliers (highest before was 4,440. So it’s the end of the holiday surge? It’s a horrifying number.

      The OC’s numbers much, much better. Hospitalizations going down the y axis almost as fast as they went up. New cases 602, deaths still a lot at 50.

      California has done nearly 4 million vaccine shots, and opening a lot more sites, though providers complain of a shortage of vaccine causing a slowdown.

      Mary G

      O/T, but they’re working hard in the Senate tonight:

      *HARRIS BREAKS TIE IN SENATE, IN PROCEDURAL VOTE ON BUDGET— Erik Wasson (@elwasson) February 5, 2021

      History in the making!

      ETA:

      Adopted, 51-50: Schumer Amendment #888 with @VP voting in the affirmative.— Senate Cloakroom (@SenateCloakroom) February 5, 2021

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      Greece is in a spike – over 1,000 new cases for three days running (the previous four-figure day was December 29), and wastewater analysis is predicting bad things for Attica. There’s talk about extending curfews; currently the lockdown time is 9pm, but they may move it to 6pm – but only on weekends, so as to avoid overcrowding on mass transit as critical workers head home at the end of working days. Announcement supposedly due later today.

      On the vaccine front, the current phase is for 80-and-older and healthcare workers. The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine is about to enter the equation, and the newspapers are speculating that one will be administered only to people 65-and-younger. (That would include me. My parents are both in the 80-and-over category, but can’t get scheduled because of bureaucracy, specifically lack of registration in the Greek national healthcare system because they’ve been US residents for over fifty years and only came to Greece this past summer.)

      NotMax

      Heard via soon to be 93-yeat-old Mom that the city in Brazil where her older sister lives has begun a program of sending teams to perform vaccinations at people’s homes. Currently, she said, they’re focusing on those age 99 and up, next group will be those age 98, and so on.

      A little further internet snooping (and my extremely rusty Portuguese) seems to indicate this is using one of the Chinese vaccines, although there was some mention of the Astra-Zeneca product (although that one might be in use at clinics rather than via the municipal home service – it was unclear to me).

      NeenerNeener

      Monroe County, NY yesterday:

      265 new cases, 2.9% positivity
      501 people in the hospital
      119 people in the ICU

      36% available regular beds, 28% available icu beds

      Still at 1000 reported deaths.

      The most new cases are women in their 20s.

