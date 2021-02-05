"Just lay low and cool it." Dr. Anthony Fauci suggests fans enjoy the Super Bowl on Sunday with people in their household and avoid inviting people over to watch because of the possibility they’re infected with the coronavirus. https://t.co/sdLnEAtvup — The Associated Press (@AP) February 3, 2021





Fewer high fives, more hand sanitizer: That’s just one key difference fans descending on Tampa, Florida, will likely experience at Super Bowl LV, whether cheering for the hometown Buccaneers or returning champs, the Kansas City Chiefs https://t.co/8BqTxrc6Fz pic.twitter.com/rIIJ7BkqkN — Reuters (@Reuters) February 4, 2021



(Also, the local strip clubs are not expecting anywhere near the usual profit bump… )

The number of people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is below 90k for the first since since Nov 27. pic.twitter.com/EnIrUAezuG — The COVID Tracking Project (@COVID19Tracking) February 4, 2021

For the first time in several weeks, 7-day averages for COVID-19 cases have not exceeded 20k in any state. pic.twitter.com/Q48ClA7P7n — The COVID Tracking Project (@COVID19Tracking) February 5, 2021

U.S. FDA gearing up for rapid review of potential COVID-19 booster shots https://t.co/yET00c6Jq0 pic.twitter.com/5jDyeXszfC — Reuters (@Reuters) February 5, 2021

As of February 1, national forecasts predict that 11,300 to 22,600 new #COVID19 deaths will be reported during the week ending February 27. These forecasts predict 496,000 to 534,000 total COVID-19 deaths in the United States by February 27. More: https://t.co/Ft6cgmaMPX pic.twitter.com/KiogmhkBhD — CDC (@CDCgov) February 4, 2021

======

China reports fewest daily COVID-19 cases in over a month https://t.co/zVQ9IS1bJK pic.twitter.com/0O5Ywdfpog — Reuters (@Reuters) February 5, 2021

India’s coronavirus puzzle: Why are case numbers plummeting? Just months ago, India was adding nearly 100k cases a day — more than any other country. Tuesday it reported only 8,635, about the same recorded Tuesday by New York state https://t.co/iIfoBwL2JC @Suphee33 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) February 4, 2021

One in five Indians exposed to Covid-19 https://t.co/x5elJb3gfG — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) February 5, 2021

Pfizer drops India vaccine application after regulator seeks local trial https://t.co/6IhbOdSfnA pic.twitter.com/cOD0JGLk13 — Reuters (@Reuters) February 5, 2021

COVID-19 infections in Tokyo may have jumped nine-fold, antibody survey shows https://t.co/qa8nHqwg1I pic.twitter.com/tEouj5O6l8 — Reuters (@Reuters) February 5, 2021

Russia confirmed 16,688 new coronavirus cases Friday, bringing the total number of reported infections to 3,934,606 https://t.co/b4OIqtIXpz — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) February 5, 2021

Vaccinations may blunt the U.K. epidemic in weeks. Britain is on track to deliver a first dose to everyone by the end of June. Vulnerable groups accounting for the vast majority of deaths could be vaccinated much sooner https://t.co/ahpl9DXZXN — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) February 4, 2021

As is the case in the USA, Spain is seeing a drop in #COVID19 deaths for the first time in weeks, as the holidays-driven surge in new infections has played out.

Now we chew our fingernails, hoping for continued downturn while we await our #vaccinations & watch for variants. https://t.co/KKYIqbbgvR — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) February 5, 2021

A study from Germany has found that face #Masks could reduce the number of new #COVID19 infections 20 days after their mandatory introductions anywhere from 15% to 75%. The reduction in new cases was the most for those above 60 years of age.https://t.co/G36SgkWrWS — MicrobesInfect (@MicrobesInfect) February 4, 2021

Australia to ease caps on returning citizens, Perth exits COVID-19 lockdown https://t.co/4ofi2rjj2B pic.twitter.com/7CZs89BN6y — Reuters (@Reuters) February 5, 2021

Exclusive: Brazil to buy 20 million more doses of China's CoronaVac, governor says https://t.co/woZ9zUl61U pic.twitter.com/WScS9LRp6S — Reuters (@Reuters) February 5, 2021

Desperation mounts in Mexico as the country runs out of coronavirus vaccines, a government registration website crashed for a third straight day and restaurant workers protested virus restrictions they say are driving them into poverty. https://t.co/xTdEKwuVxT — The Associated Press (@AP) February 5, 2021

Canada defends taking vaccines from global sharing initiative mostly reserved for developing countrieshttps://t.co/57w1Uhuc7b — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) February 4, 2021

======

The news that the vaccines protect against hospitalizations or death is "incredibly uplifting," noted @sdbaral. "We’re in a different place than we were six months ago." https://t.co/O122owD5ia — JHSPH Epidemiology (@JohnsHopkinsEPI) February 4, 2021

The @JNJ Johnson&Johnson #COVID19 #vaccine maker just formally requested @US_FDA Emergency Use Approval for its 1-dose vax. It's less effective than the @moderna_tx & @pfizer vaxes, but can be stored in std fridge, requires only 1 dose & seems safe.https://t.co/dcMOXLjray — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) February 5, 2021

Johnson & Johnson said it would have some vaccine ready to ship if the FDA allows emergency use of the shot, but it didn’t reveal how much. The pharmaceutical giant said it expects to supply 100 million doses to the U.S. by the end of June. https://t.co/i6IiQpfk7L — The Associated Press (@AP) February 4, 2021

Study reveals extent of Covid vaccine side-effects https://t.co/TJRaeDw7SO — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) February 4, 2021

Responsible pharmaceutical company would prefer you *not* gulp your dog’s (or your livestock’s) worming tablets…

This is the company that literally makes Ivermectin (brand Stromectol). They would have every financial incentive to say it works…. except they say the opposite. https://t.co/q4l3uYnM1w — Dr Vyom Sharma (@drvyom) February 4, 2021

Despite its world-class medical system, the U.S. fell behind in detecting dangerous coronavirus mutations. Now, it's beginning to catch up. Scientists say there's an absence of national leadership and coordination, plus a lack of funding and supplies. https://t.co/bKoUafUpuE — The Associated Press (@AP) February 4, 2021

Vaccine passports: path back to normality or problem in the making? https://t.co/tn1sCXj3OJ pic.twitter.com/P79rqGUqRn — Reuters (@Reuters) February 4, 2021

Stuck between the pandemic and politics, some countries ban rivals’ vaccines https://t.co/HOuSVlPhxR — delthia ricks ?? (@DelthiaRicks) February 3, 2021

======

Grocery chains are paying workers to get vaccinated https://t.co/kdyxJcYMzE — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) February 5, 2021

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers issues a new statewide mask order an hour after the Republican-controlled Legislature voted to repeal his previous mandate. GOP lawmakers say the Democratic governor lacks the authority to issue such a decree. https://t.co/v0nUGhyYl0 — The Associated Press (@AP) February 4, 2021