What a good run he had.
Here’s a nice article from 2015 of him and Andrews, talking about The Sound of Music on its 50th anniversary:
https://archive.vanityfair.com/article/2015/3/the-music-never-stopped?utm_source=twitter&utm_brand=vf&mbid=social_twitter&utm_medium=social&utm_social-type=owned
The OG antifascist.
Young me had such a crush on him from multiple viewings of the Sound of Music.
He will be missed. He made me explain what Nazis were to my five year old daughter. And he chewed scenery as a Klingon with an eye patch bolted to his face. And other things. Say hi to Ming the Merciless for me.
The last performance on film I saw Plummer in was Spike Lee’s criminally underrated Inside Man.
I will never forget seeing (in the cinema) his Prospero in the Stratford Shakespeare Festival’s marvellous live-on-film production of The Tempest, about ten years ago. Either Plummer was born to play the part, or Shakespeare wrote Prospero with Chris Plummer in mind. He gave enormous pleasure.
Also loved him in The Lake House and Knives Out.
Last saw him in Knives Out, thought he was great.
RIP. Best Klingon, non-Worf category
He hated that movie and role (thought it was too syrupy wrt to the broader subject matter of fascism). But, I loved it. It’s one of just a handful of movies I have stored on my phone. Also, if you ever get a chance to attend the Salzburg music festival (there really is one!), take it. The whole week is fantastic, not just the formal festival and competition, but also the free rehearsals and the general atmosphere.
I watched an interview with Andrews and Plummer not long ago where they were both reminiscing sentimentally about TSOM. I think it was probably taped for the 50th anniversary.
He did hate it, for years — very publicly called it “The Sound of Mucus” — but later came to genuinely recognise and appreciate it for the cultural phenomenon it was, and for the positive impact it had on his career.
My favorite thing about Christopher Plummer is that he admitted he had been wrong for disparaging The Sound of Music back when it came out. He later came to appreciate it and acknowledged it had been very good for his career.
@SiubhanDuinne: I think I saw that- did they talk about how the lights used at the gazebo started making popping noises that sounded like farts? That was one of my favorite “behind-the-scenes” stories from a movie ever.
