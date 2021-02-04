Translation: the power-sharing agreement is now officially in place, and Democrats now hold the gavels in the committees.

Schumer is passing the organizing resolution and resolution establishing committee memberships by unanimous consent.

House votes to set the stage for party-line approval of President Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill https://t.co/hbHP8cBbRX

Another thing Biden learned from 2009: Don't wait. Don't have a big, protracted national debate. Don't give Republicans time to flood the zone.

Democrats have taken to talking about "survival checks" instead of "stimulus checks"

The idea that Biden and his team actually learned the proper lesson by what Republicans did in 2009 really vexes some in the press who want him to learn it all over again, for unity.

Important bite from Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) just now on COVID relief bill: "If it's $1.9 trillion, so be it."

"If it's a little smaller than that and we find a targeted need, then that's what we're going to be." pic.twitter.com/nfokxHyhnM

