Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

Dinky Hocker shoots smack!

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

Let’s delete this post and never speak of this again.

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Tick tock motherfuckers! Tick fucking tock!

Militantly superior in their own minds…

It’s the corruption, stupid.

The willow is too close to the house.

We need fewer warriors in public service and more gardeners.

Screw the Judean People’s Front. Splitters.

No one could have predicted…

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

Fuck these fucking interesting times.

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

Today in our ongoing national embarrassment…

Nevertheless, she persisted.

Something seems odd about that, but i have been drinking.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

My years-long effort to drive family and friends away has really paid off this year.

Reality always wins in the end.

You are here: Home / Economics / C.R.E.A.M. / Thursday Morning Open Thread: President Bi-Partisan

Thursday Morning Open Thread: President Bi-Partisan

by | 23 Comments

This post is in: , , ,


Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • debbie
  • Jeffro
  • Joey Maloney
  • John S.
  • KenK
  • Nicole
  • OzarkHillbilly
  • RandomMonster
  • rikyrah

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    23Comments

    1. 1.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Call me when 37% of house and senate republicans vote in favor of the Covid bill, then we can talk of “bipartisan” coalitions.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Baud

      Another thing Biden learned from 2009: Don’t wait. Don’t have a big, protracted national debate. Don’t give Republicans time to flood the zone. Move forward now.

      We didn’t have a long protracted debate about the 2009 stimulus, which is the relevant analogy.

      But the meme has stuck, so I’m pissing into the wind.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      debbie

      I saw somewhere on Twitter last night where unnamed Dems were talking about raising the income threshold to qualify for stimulus checks. It was framed as Dems caving. I hear nothing about that now, so I can only assume it was bogus?

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Baud

      @debbie:

      No, there’s a message about the types of compromises that Biden will accept from the GOP.  Some reallocation of funding, but no major cuts.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Nicole

      Someone said something smart about it yesterday- that there’s no downside for the Democrats to passing the 1.9T stimulus. If the Dems lose in 2022, after passing the stimulus, they were going to lose anyway and at least they got relief to people.  And if they pass it, they can run on, “Democrats got relief to you” and so they got relief to people AND they (hopefully) win.  No one is going to use “The Democrats gave me money” as a reason to not for them.  If they don’t vote Democratic, their reasons are not about the stimulus.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Jeffro

      Democrats: 97% support, 3% oppose independents: 68%-25% Republicans: 37%-47%

      One would think that at 97% Dem support, we might…just might…get one measly “DEMS IN ARRAY!” story.

      (I mean come ON, snooze media…if ever there was a ‘man bites dog’ story, right???)

      I won’t hold my breath

      ETA @RandomMonster: great minds thinking alike!  ;)

      Reply
    11. 11.

      John S.

      I know it’s only been a few weeks, but DAMN things are really going quite well on multiple fronts.

      Biden was always my first choice (I even wanted him to run in 2016). And while I have expressed concern over his appeal to bipartisanship and how the shitbag Republicans and their boot-licking media whores would frame things, I honestly have to say that team Biden have been doing a masterful job.

      I’ve never been more proud to be a lifelong Democrat than right now.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @debbie: Someone needs to remind the GOP of past half-measures that only served to lengthen the emergency.

      They don’t need reminding, as with Obama, that is the whole purpose for their actions. Make Biden a one term president.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      debbie

      Two assholes in the legislature here want to declare June 14th as Trump Day to celebrate his accomplishments.  🤪

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Jeffro

      I think it’s funny…ok, almost funny…that the 10 Very Serious and Not At All ‘Q’ Republican Senators came to President Biden with a proposal that was an insulting third the size of what’s needed and…got zip.

      They thought they’d knock $1T out of that aid package, and demonstrate some sort of ‘fiscal responsibility’, I guess.  Slow down the recovery while also giving their ailing party something to rally around, I guess.

      Back to the drawing board, GQP!  Let us know when you discover your principles, er, ones that you can actually sell to a majority of American voters, that is.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.