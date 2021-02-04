new Quinnipiac Poll on how Americans view Biden’s $1.9T covid-relief plan:
Democrats: 97% support,
3% oppose
independents: 68%-25%
Republicans: 37%-47%
that’s a bi-partisan coalition
https://t.co/GnezNEyPZt
— John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) February 3, 2021
Schumer is passing the organizing resolution and resolution establishing committee memberships by unanimous consent.
Translation: the power-sharing agreement is now officially in place, and Democrats now hold the gavels in the committees.
— Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) February 3, 2021
House approves budget resolution for relief package without Republican support https://t.co/xwXTzK6NFL pic.twitter.com/hSjtuGmyqw
— The Hill (@thehill) February 4, 2021
House votes to set the stage for party-line approval of President Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill https://t.co/hbHP8cBbRX
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 3, 2021
Another thing Biden learned from 2009: Don't wait. Don't have a big, protracted national debate. Don't give Republicans time to flood the zone.
Move forward now.
— Jeff Fecke (@jkfecke) February 3, 2021
Democrats have taken to talking about "survival checks" instead of "stimulus checks"
— Erica Werner (@ericawerner) February 3, 2021
The idea that Biden and his team actually learned the proper lesson by what Republicans did in 2009 really vexes some in the press who want him to learn it all over again, for unity.
— Schooley (@Rschooley) February 3, 2021
Important bite from Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) just now on COVID relief bill: "If it's $1.9 trillion, so be it."
"If it's a little smaller than that and we find a targeted need, then that's what we're going to be." pic.twitter.com/nfokxHyhnM
— The Recount (@therecount) February 3, 2021
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings