Thursday Evening Open Thread: Nancy *SMECK*

Thursday Evening Open Thread: Nancy *SMECK*

Elsewhere, the Disloyal Opposition:


Pleeeease don’t throw us in that briarpatch, Massa Mitch!…

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    119Comments

    1. 1.

      SoupCatcher

      So far three Republicans voting Yea on House Resolution 72 (de-Greeneing of committees)

      eta. In less than three minutes, that number has ballooned to eight.

      2eta. They may not get to 200 Nays.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      df

      Up to 11 Republicans now (and an MSNBC commercial). There’s a Simple Green(e) joke in here somewhere, like: “normally Simple Green is used to clean, but this time we simply had to clean Greene!”

      The bones are there.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      rica Werner @ericawerner 8h
      McConnell warns on Vote-a-Rama amendments: “We’re gonna put senators on the record” – including on Keystone Pipeline, $15 min wage, stim checks to undocumented immigrants, and more

      he thinks getting Dems and Republicans on record on the minimum wage is a threat to… Democrats?

      Is the Keystone Pipeline even on the FoxNews radar anymore?

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Ken

      The poll Goldmacher quotes has 25% approval for House Republicans, 21% for McConnell.  Is it possible we’re breaking through the crazification factor?  Though McCarthy is at 27%.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Leto

      @Baud: the fact that McConnell thinks that widely popular legislation will hurt Dems helps to emphasize the moral/legislative rot that is the party of Trumpov.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Chyron HR

      McConnell warns on Vote-a-Rama amendments: “We’re gonna put senators on the record”

      I know most voters are too dumb to understand what’s going on in congress, but surely the money boys pulling the GOP’s strings aren’t going to be happy with McConnell if he proposes a $2000 basic minimum income and it, you know, passes?

      Reply
    17. 17.

      dmsilev

      In better news, Johnson & Johnson just submitted an application to the FDA for their vaccine. If the Pfizer and Moderna reviews are any guide, the process will take around 3 weeks.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      MisterForkbeard

      Uh:

      stim checks to undocumented immigrants

      How the fonk is this supposed to happen, anyway? The stimulus checks go out based on tax records. Undocumented immigrants don’t do formal tax filings, with the exception of Dreamers. So if he wants to have a “do dreamers gets stimulus checks”, then SURE let’s have that fight.

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist: The Keystone Pipeline is still there, because R’s and their media have been cauterwauling about the fake 40k job losses due to Biden’s EO, while the pipeline was already stalled out due to court order. It’s complete bullshit anyway – we lost maybe several hundred temporary construction jobs at most.

      But I don’t understand. Why would they vote on it? It’s not part of any upcoming legislation. The permit was denied, that’s it. Nothing for congress to vote on.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Mike in NC

      So Moscow Mitch is dragging out the usual GQP blather about “checks to undocumented immigrants”. An oldie but a goodie.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      David Fud

      @Leto: ​He is threatening the centrist Democrats. We all get to fight over the same handful of people who are stuck in red states with a -D next to their name.​

      Reply
    28. 28.

      df

      @Ken: Mm, agreed. Maybe she’ll split from the Republiqans to form the Greene Party.

      I have to say, subbing “Q/q” in for things makes for such rich and varied wordplay. Q-CA is *chef’s kiss* (I’ve seen Q-GA used for MTG too).

      Reply
    32. 32.

      opiejeanne

      @Ken: During the Civil War, some people in Missouri with the surname Green added an “e” to denote they supported the Confederate cause.  My family did not.

      There may have been an “e” on the end of the name in England, back when spelling was arbitrary and fluid.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Brachiator

      @Mike in NC:

      So Moscow Mitch is dragging out the usual GQP blather about “checks to undocumented immigrants”. An oldie but a goodie.

      They keep coming back to lies. That’s all they got.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Leto

      @David Fud@Baud: as Baud said, they’ll vote no. It’s a feckless threat based on thinking this is some type of gotcha. It’s also thinking that there will be another Tea Party style uprising ala 2009/2010 where they’ll come back into power. Shit ain’t happening.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Brachiator

      @MisterForkbeard:

      How the fonk is this supposed to happen, anyway? The stimulus checks go out based on tax records. Undocumented immigrants don’t do formal tax filings, with the exception of Dreamers. So if he wants to have a “do dreamers gets stimulus checks”, then SURE let’s have that fight.

      You have to have a Social Security Number, SSN to get a check. Not an ITIN, which many undocumented people have.

      The law was changed to let a person with an SSN who was married to a person with an ITIN gets a check.

      Old law penalized citizens if they were married to a person with an ITIN. The GOP loves them some bigotry.

      This was changed.

      Otherwise, people with an ITIN do not get checks. Period. End of freaking discussion.

      ETA: Hell, the first stimulus mailing had checks going to inmates in prison. The GOP was only mildly perturbed.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Mary G

      @MisterForkbeard: Actually, some illegal immigrants do pay taxes, though far fewer did under you know who.

      Wiki on CBO report:

      Research reviewed by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office indicates that between 50 percent and 75 percent of unauthorized immigrants pay federal, state, and local taxes. Illegal immigrants are estimated to pay in about $7 billion per year into Social Security.

      They can even apply to the IRS for a tax ID so they can get credit from year to year.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Ken

      @MisterForkbeard: It’s complete bullshit anyway – we lost maybe several hundred temporary construction jobs at most.

      Yeah, but once the pipeline is complete, it will provide 40,000 jobs for, um… one person every 100 yards pedaling a bicycle pump to move the oil?  Or maybe 40,000 jobs cleaning up the spills, if they’re planning to have them with any regularity.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      sab

      I have for years now called them Congresscritters to be gender neutral (//politically correct.)  Not any more ever.

      I have tremendous respect for all those people who hid under tables in fear for their lives for a whole day and then came back to work all that night doing their jobs. A lot of them had past histories that made the situation more real and therefore more frightening. But that night and the next, there they were.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Baud

      @sab:

      Our Congresscritters are cute furry puppies

      Their Congresscritters are rabid nutria rats.

      It’s a useful term because of its flexibility.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      VeniceRiley

      Moderna jab two 3 hours ago. No side fx so far.

      I’m calm when reading the news because no matter how bad the Q nuts get, they’re not the boss of me.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Brachiator

      @Mary G:

      They can even apply to the IRS for a tax ID so they can get credit from year to year.

      The GOP has gone out of its way to make sure that people filing tax returns using ITINs do not get many individual tax credits. Including children.

      This is cruel, and not enough people know about it. Or care.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Elizabelle

      Good evening.

      Do we have a list of who were the 11 Republicans who supported stripping GreenE of her committees?  Kudos to them.

      And even more to the Democrats, for standing firm on this.  The threat for payback when GOP takes the House:  we’re skeered.  Rilly rilly skeered there.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      UncleEbeneezer

      Anne, you should really edit/remove the last line.

      White people using racist stereotype-speak for jokes is really not a good look.  And I say that as someone who has made that same mistake (and far worse ones) in the past.

      Otherwise, yay Nancy!  Love the trolling.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Geminid

      @Leto: The Tea Party movement is still around. In fact, trump turbocharged it. In Virginia and elsewhere, they traded their tricorn hats for polo shirts and rebranded themselves as “Constututional Conservatives.” That’s put Virginia establishment Republicans in a fix: they can’t win statewide offices with these nuts, but they can’t win without them either. McCarthy and other national Republican leaders have got the same problem.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Cheryl Rofer: I apologize to Adam Kinzinger, who I am sure reads this blog, for earlier saying that he caved

      Liz Cheney did cave.

      Chris Smith! A little surprised at Fred Meijer’s spawn not voting with Upton.

      Anything to be read into those Florida votes?

      Reply
    75. 75.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Baud:

      ETA: It’s amazing how unmissed Chris Matthews is.

      He got some old friend to publish a piece in Washington Monthly the other day about Tip’n’Ronnie and their bourbon. Or maybe the pigeons and squirrels down at the park told his wife they were gonna quit showing up to listen to it even if he was throwing out cheese and caramel popcorn, and she got somebody to take pity.

      I wonder if he let his colorists go now that he’s not on TeeVee….

      Reply
    79. 79.

      evodevo

      @Baud: If it was your first shot, you probably won’t have anything other than a sore arm…it’s the SECOND shot that has given people side effects like a fever, etc.  I’m scheduled to get the second next week…I’m planning on a day or two off afterwards just  in case…

      Reply
    81. 81.

      WaterGirl

      @John S.: Her limit: self-preservation.

      Cheney overestimated standard republicans, assuming that they would reject the crazy QAnon bullshit, and that she (Cheney) would get credit for getting out ahead of the Republican crowd by speaking up against it first.

      So I don’t think it was the courage of her convictions last week – she just miscalculated and immediately scurried back to self-preservation mode.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      Uncle Cosmo

      @Ken: “It’s Not Easy Being Greene”?​

      More like

      “We’re all queasy seeing Greene!”
      or “It’s so sleazy being Greene!”​​

      Reply
    93. 93.

      sab

      Blind cat just fell off the sofa with a thud. Now he expects to be spoon fed goodies and be kissed and hugged a lot, then fed more goodies.

      Reply
    98. 98.

      trollhattan

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist:

      Hazy recollections of an article I once read, saying that the operation can’t easily be started and stopped and kind of needs to keep producing oil 24/7-365, which is dubious when the oil price is below the cost to produce. But since it’s not technically “oil” IDK how they even price the stuff.

      I just love the idea of Alberta suing the US to force us to build that dang pipeline, eh?

      Reply
    100. 100.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @WaterGirl: huh, maybe it’s like DKos or TMPCafe (if that still exists) for alumni, they just gave him a log in and a user ID number and he and David Corn yell at each other about the FAQs (I don’t know that he ever worked at Washington Monthly, but it seems like a lot of old school Dems and pundits did)

      Reply
    109. 109.

      sab

      @Ken: He does fall off late at night. Then he yowls. We pretend not to hear him. There is a lot of manipulation going on on both sides. He would do better with a wristwatch. He tends to have his outbursts too early.

      I would scoop him up and bring him to bed, but last year I did and he peed on all my pillows.

      Reply
    110. 110.

      Starboard Tack

      @evodevo:

      I had the second Pfizer Tuesday evening. Yesterday was like I had the flu. Temp up to 101. Tylenol brought it down. Today I just have the sore shoulder.

      Reply
    111. 111.

      Uncle Cosmo

      @Ken: @Baud: Don’t forget controlling the mouse without having to take your hands off the keyboard.​

      Well, shit, you don’t need a reprehensible tail for that. Just train the big toe on your dominant foot.

      Reply
    114. 114.

      Steve in the ATL

      @Omnes Omnibus: he’s just lucky that militias hadn’t united back then or you would have grown up in the Georgia countryside making corn squeezins, instead of growing up in the Wisconsin countryside making corn squeezins!

      @sab: ok, you get a pass then.  I was born in Illinois, though, so I’m part of the problem. Thankfully these militia men will be no match for the minimum wage guard at the security gate of my community!

      Reply
    116. 116.

      Dan B

      @evodevo: I’m envious. I scheduled two weeks ago with Kaiser in Seattle and still have a month of super contagious variants to go. Plus two weeks till it takes effect. My partner signed up three weeks ago and had his first Fauci Ouchie last Saturday. I would have signed up earlier but I kept trying to get on the sign up web page and I was told several times that my password and security question answers were wrong. Fuuuuuuck!

      Reply
    118. 118.

      Gravenstone

      @Baud:  You can always stop by WaMo if you want a Matthews fix. They seem to be trying to rehabilitate his image there for some reason.

      Reply
    119. 119.

      Miss Bianca

      @sab:

      Blind cat just fell off the sofa with a thud. Now he expects to be spoon fed goodies and be kissed and hugged a lot, then fed more goodies.

      Well, to be fair, so would I.

      Reply

