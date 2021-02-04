Speaker Pelosi's office just sent out a press release referring to @gopleader as "McCarthy (Q-CA)" pic.twitter.com/I0Ijghe0R3
— Grace Panetta (@grace_panetta) February 3, 2021
The most popular congressional leader in America: Nancy Pelosi
(from new Q poll) pic.twitter.com/PZ9rEcRXuD
— Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) February 3, 2021
Elsewhere, the Disloyal Opposition:
McConnell warns on Vote-a-Rama amendments: "We're gonna put senators on the record" – including on Keystone Pipeline, $15 min wage, stim checks to undocumented immigrants, and more
— Erica Werner (@ericawerner) February 4, 2021
Pleeeease don’t throw us in that briarpatch, Massa Mitch!…
