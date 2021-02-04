Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The Sound of Silence

This should be interesting (Le Post):

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), the lead House impeachment manager, asked former president Donald Trump on Thursday to provide testimony under oath “either before or during” his Senate trial scheduled next week. In a letter, Raskin asked for testimony about Trump’s conduct Jan. 6 when a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol in a deadly assault.

If the latest clown carload of lawyers carry the day, the reviled ex-POTUS will probably refuse on constitutional grounds. Is that something the Supreme Court could rule on? I have no idea.

Alternatively, Hair Furor could be deposed at his Disgraceland estate in Florida rather than appearing in person at the crime scene. I hope so. The sound of his silence has been so soothing that I dread the prospect of it ending. I was reflecting on the delights of The Beast’s abrupt muzzling earlier today on Twitter:

TPM is doing a “Your De-Trumping Story” series where readers write in about how they’re experiencing Trump’s absence. Some liken it to leaving an abusive home. Others compare it to completing an odious, stressful task. For me, it’s like an obnoxious noise ceased. Or maybe the relief of depositing a bag of dogshit in a garbage can at the end of a long dog walk. How about you?

Open thread!

  • Barbara
  • Lapassionara
  • MattF
  • TaMara (HFG)
  • zhena gogolia

    1. 1.

      zhena gogolia

      A great weight has been lifted off my body and mind.

      I was so sick of being in fear of him and his minions. I’m still a bit afraid of them, but it’s an enormous difference.

    4. 4.

      Barbara

      I am no longer afraid to read the morning paper. I am not compulsively doing crossword puzzles and reading mysteries, the things I do to block out stress that I can’t otherwise make go away. Relief doesn’t begin to describe it.

    5. 5.

      Lapassionara

      @zhena gogolia: Same here. I had forgotten how overwhelmed I felt when I learned he was going to be our president. To have a normal, functioning adult in the White House is just such a relief.

