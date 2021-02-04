It’s pretty clear that the economy will get better, and Democrats will be more likely to win in 2022, if everyone gets a stimulus disaster relief check. I think that’s worth writing to or calling your elected representatives to encourage them to keep the eligibility levels high. If I were writing an email, I’d say something like “using 2019 taxes to determine eligibility doesn’t work when many of those people are out of jobs and trying to make ends meet.” Plus, as we all know, they can always tax it back!

Open thread.