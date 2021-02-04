Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Something Worth Calling/Writing About

It’s pretty clear that the economy will get better, and Democrats will be more likely to win in 2022, if everyone gets a stimulus disaster relief check. I think that’s worth writing to or calling your elected representatives to encourage them to keep the eligibility levels high. If I were writing an email, I’d say something like “using 2019 taxes to determine eligibility doesn’t work when many of those people are out of jobs and trying to make ends meet.” Plus, as we all know, they can always tax it back!

Open thread.

    1. 1.

      Jerzy Russian

      Also if T***p can put his signature on the checks, then Champ and Major should be allowed to put their paw prints any checks that are issued.

      The Moar You Know

      Means testing this would be the biggest mistake possible, which is why the GOP is pushing it so hard.  As with any government program, if you want buy-in from the citizenry, you gotta give it to everyone whether they need it or not.

      Edmund Dantes

      Also as much as we want people to believe it, two people making 60K each and married are never going to believe they are rich and undeserving. So you are creating resentment in them and priming them for the “why do those undeserving poor get you middle class tax dollars and you get nothing?”

       

      its a horrible fucking self own.

      cain

      BTW nobody seems to have addressed the trade war that Trump started with China – I wonder if Biden has a plan to get our farmers some new markets for them to sell their products too and also stop them from feeding from the trough. Certainly, I small farmers should get relief but I don’t think industrial farms should.

      BC in Illinois

      Just checked in with the offices (DC and Missouri) of Rep. Ann Wagner (R – safe Republican vote). No human beings to talk to. Left a message at each place — and an email. Being retired, my actual income basically didn’t change last year. For three of the next generations of the BC family, working conditions and lifestyles changed dramatically, but (as far as I know) income didn’t take a hit. For the family of one of my kids, however, there was an extended period of unemployment. The difference between gauging their income on 2019 or 2020 would be significant. And, as I understand it, this is one area where even an otherwise worthless representative (whose goal in her congressional duties is to be “forgotten, but not gone”) might become engaged, if she thought there was no danger to her status among her Republican colleagues and her corporate sponsors.

      MJS

      I hope the message from the White House to Romney and other Rs is, thanks for your input, but we’ve successfully provided relief to Americans recently, and we’re going to keep the same parameters in place this time, so as not to delay this relief.

      Edmund Dantes

      https://twitter.com/demswatchdog/status/1356282041889861632?s=21

      This mashup is why Dems are stupid here.

      Georgia was explicitly about $2000 checks. And Dems are going to spend paragraphs explaining “well when we said that what we meant was 1400 + the 600 you already got. So promise kept!!!” Biden didn’t even push for 2000. He immediately made noise through leaks that sure we are happy to cut it down.

      This is Dems doing it to themselves. Can’t blame the GOP for Biden not even requesting 2000. Can’t blame GOP for Dems means teasing the income thresholds lower themselves.

      GJGE guys

      Matt McIrvin

      Politically, this is going to blow up in our faces no matter what we do, because the spending has to be some definite amount and there will be people blaming the Democrats for it not being larger, as well as the “bipartisanism” brigade upset that it wasn’t smaller.

      Make it big, though, because it’s the right thing to do.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @cain: Earl Butz: Get big or get out!

      Cain (and Chief O): Get small or be nationalized!

      1. Get serious about what we decide to label “family owned”
      2. Pull all subsidies from industrialized farming, or give them the option to be nationalized.
      BC in Illinois

      @Jerzy Russian:

      Last summer, we received a check with T****’s name on the memo line. We drew a line through his name. The teller told us that we shouldn’t do that, that that could actually void the check, but that that — this time — they would go ahead and cash it. I had the impression that she was reading a prepared statement.

      If Joe Biden or the Democratic Party put their name on this year’s check, I wonder if I could go over it with a neon yellow high-lighter.

      MisterForkbeard

      @The Moar You Know: I usually agree with this approach, but I think they could get away with something like “If you made more than $1 million in 2021, you’ll pay back the $1400 when you submit your taxes in 2022”.

      Nice, simple, easy. And the “$1 million in income” amount is high enough that’s it’s good for messaging and not enough to impact anything else.

      MisterForkbeard

      @Edmund Dantes: I can’t believe people are STILL fucking around about a single $2,000 check. I really can’t.

      The whole argument is stupid. Dems: “We want to give you $2000.” Reps: “Nope, only $600”. Dems: “If people want that $2000, then vote for us because that’s the only way you’re getting it”. Going out and finding a post-$600-check where Biden says “$2000 checks” isn’t proof, it’s obvious nitpicking.

      And then to yell that Dems are lying or misleading because they want to give people $2000 total. Just batshit insane or people who WANT to be angry at Democrats and will take any excuse.

      evap

      This post reminded me that both of my senators are Democrats, and both are progressive/liberal.  Just so hard to believe, and so wonderful.   My rep is Nikema Williams, so no phone calls from me are needed.

      West of the Cascades

      @Edmund Dantes: any twitter account with an avatar that includes chin-stroking (looking also at Michael Tracey) should be an immediate red flag that its arguments are being made in bad faith.

      MisterForkbeard

      @evap: I’ve been living with the “two Democratic Senators” for awhile, and it’s really nice! Though in my case it was Harris + Feinstein, and while Harris is great Feinstein has been trending down for awhile.

      I have no idea how Alex Padilla is going to shape up. I get the feeling that no one in CA cares about him right now, one way or the other. He’s kind of a non-entity. And Feinstein should just leave so that Newsom can appoint someone who isn’t slowly losing her marbles.

      Gremcat

      @BC in Illinois: We had one off increase in income for 2019 so we didn’t qualify for the 1200 or 600 stimulus checks.  I was almost glad as I didn’t want the t* signed check and was going to donate it to the Dem party if I did receive it.  Just did our taxes for 2020 and we will receive the stimulus checks as a tax credit instead.  So the best of both worlds.  Now I will find some charities to donate to with the extra money.

      cain

      @MisterForkbeard: ​
      I have no idea how Alex Padilla is going to shape up. I get the feeling that no one in CA cares about him right now, one way or the other. He’s kind of a non-entity. And Feinstein should just leave so that Newsom can appoint someone who isn’t slowly losing her marbles.

       
      I suspect once she is out – there will be a fast decline. Maybe we can put her in some other position so she can continue to exercise her brain muscle.

      Nelle

      @cain: I just called my Democratic Congresswoman’s office and said a hearty thank you to her staff.  That I want them safe and that I’m proud of the work that they are doing.  The woman began to cry on the phone and it reminded me of how important the loud and proud affirmations are when working in a tense environment.  Call the Democrats and be sure to recognize what their staff is doing.  Thanks for the reminder, Cain.

      Another Scott

      Agreed that they should keep everything simple and the same as with the previous check – $150k/75k – and send them out.

      In other news…

      Schiff wants to replace Feinstein and he's making the right move.

      — Richard M. Nixon (@dick_nixon) February 3, 2021

      Schiff is good. Dunno who else wants the slot, so I don’t know if he’s the best for it. But I hope Feinstein recognizes the importance of leaving before she’s unable. She doesn’t want to end up like Strom who had to have a staffer beside him telling him what to say (“[whisper] Without objection, it’s so ordered. [/whisper]” “Without objection, it’s so ordered!”).

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Gremcat

      @cain: aah  that’s  nice.  We have a couple of wild bunnies burrowing in our backyard. I worry about them as there is also a hawk that hangs around  as well.

      Some animal rescues are definitely on my charitable giving list as well.

      StringOnAStick

      Emails sent to Wyden and Merkley, and I’m about to send my weekly “sedition is treason against your oath of office” postcard to my RW idiot Representative.  We had an excellent D Congressman in CO, but since we’re on the east side of the Cascades now we get lumped in with the nutjob who represents the Malhuer part of the state.

      I want to go see the Sandhill Cranes at Malhuer in April, but driving through the town of Burns is like a close up of how crazy the crazies are (and how poor their towns are, which is obviously linked to their politics).  A Subaru Outback is a Treason Car to those bastards, and our Prius is just plain asking for it in that area.

      Amir Khalid

      Democrats will be more likely to win in 2022, if everyone gets a stimulus disaster relief check.

      Have you allowed for the sort of voter who will think, “Ah, the Democrats have fixed it, now I can vote Republican again”?

      The Moar You Know

      Is she the biggest idiot ever?

      @rp: Not even close.  What does the United States pay defense contractors, the ultimate form of white welfare, every year?  Even an entry level job at a contractor pays more than 2k/month.

      Plus, well, you don’t ask, you don’t get.  Glad someone is at least asking.

      rp

      @The Moar You Know: You think it’s helpful for her to attack the Dem leadership by floating an alternative that’s less realistic than the Lord of the Rings

      ETA: The defense budget is ~$900b annually. $2000 monthly checks would blow past that very quickly.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Amir Khalid: there’s that risk, but one of Obama’s campaign gurus said that according to the fundamentals, BO should have lost OH and MI in 2012, but enough people remembered that he saved the auto industry that he won.

      Tim Ryan was indulging in a big of the passive-aggressive Obama-bashing (“the Stimulus of course wasn’t big enough…”) that’s become so fashionable in the last few weeks. Someone should remind him that Obama won statewide in Ohio, twice, and maybe he should think, and talk, about why.

      Another Scott

      My state senator is amazing.

      Thank you to my colleagues for approving my bill to abolish the death penalty and to all the advocates who helped get us this far. pic.twitter.com/HS6lnzJAYn

      — Senator Scott Surovell (@ssurovell) February 3, 2021

      This bill will abolish the death penalty in Virginia – second behind Texas in US executions since 1976.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

