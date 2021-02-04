On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020). Submit Your Photos

way2blue

While visiting friends in the summer of 2016, they mentioned that they’d recently bought land in Sicily and would be harvesting olives in October. What? Harvesting olives in October! We flew to Catania to meet up with them in the village of Graniti. Night time when we picked up our rental car. No GPS with the car or on our not-smart phones. Plus roundabouts typically had a dozen signs pointing every which way, making for a few circuits around them to find the one we needed. We slowly thrashed our way toward Graniti, and were finally flagged down by our friend mercifully standing in the middle of village road waving her arms.