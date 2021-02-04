Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Shelter in place is one thing. Shelter in pants is quite another.

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot.

Dinky Hocker shoots smack!

We have all the best words.

The revolution will be supervised.

Consistently wrong since 2002

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

How has Obama failed you today?

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

Shocking, but not surprising

The math demands it!

I swear, each month of 2020 will have its own history degree.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

We survived Breitbartpocalypse!

I can’t take this shit today. I just can’t.

What fresh hell is this?

Everybody saw this coming.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The house always wins.

Wow, I can’t imagine what it was like to comment in morse code.

This blog goes to 11…

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / On The Road – way2blue – Graniti, Sicily

On The Road – way2blue – Graniti, Sicily

by | 2 Comments

This post is in: ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).

Submit Your Photos

way2blue

While visiting friends in the summer of 2016, they mentioned that they’d recently bought land in Sicily and would be harvesting olives in October.  What?  Harvesting olives in October!  We flew to Catania to meet up with them in the village of Graniti. Night time when we picked up our rental car.  No GPS with the car or on our not-smart phones.  Plus roundabouts typically had a dozen signs pointing every which way, making for a few circuits around them to find the one we needed.  We slowly thrashed our way toward Graniti, and were finally flagged down by our friend mercifully standing in the middle of village road waving her arms.

On The Road - way2blue - Graniti, Sicily 7
GRANITI, SICILY

The village of Graniti, Province of Messina, is nestled in a valley north of Catania.

On The Road - way2blue - Graniti, Sicily 6
GRANITI, SICILY

Not the best photo, but the dry stream bed featured in a funeral procession for Vito Andolini’s father—from the beginning of Godfather II—is just outside the village.

On The Road - way2blue - Graniti, Sicily 5
GRANITI, SICILY

Harvesting olives meant laying out nets and pulling olives down from the trees with long-handled rakes.  We were a fairly small, international group of volunteers.

On The Road - way2blue - Graniti, Sicily 4
GRANITI, SICILY

The owners of the olive groves (friends of our friends) had bad luck with both a wildfire that came through their property and an insect infestation that damaged the olives.  We spent a fair amount of time culling the sparse olive harvest.  Note the fire damage to the trees.  Our last night featured a tasting of the oil pressed from the harvested olives.  Smokey alas.

On The Road - way2blue - Graniti, Sicily 3
TAORMINA, SICILY

After a morning picking olives, we visited the hilltop village of Taormina.  A favorite of wealthy Russians, so much so that many store windows feature signs in written in the Cyrillic alphabet.  Amazing views, this one to the south.

On The Road - way2blue - Graniti, Sicily 2
GIARDINI-NAXOS, SICILY

Dinner, featuring fresh seafood, in the beach town just to the south of Taormina.

On The Road - way2blue - Graniti, Sicily 1
MT ETNA, SICILY

Another afternoon, we headed to Mount Etna and walked around the lower slopes.  Not actively erupting, but a bit of steam.

On The Road - way2blue - Graniti, Sicily
MT ETNA, SICILY

The lava flows reminded me of Hawai’i with their sharp boundaries between life as usual and obliteration…

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Clem Fandango
  • raven

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    2Comments

    2. 2.

      Clem Fandango

      In 2012 my wife and I went to the same area. We flew into Rome and took the train down to Sicily stopping at Ravello on the way. Where I live most of the Italians are from the Amalfi coast and everyone told us it was beautiful. They were correct. The train ride was fun- with the train cars rolled onto ferries to cross the Straits of Messina- and hooked up to another train to take us to Taormina.  My grandfather was born in Khagggi ( from the arabic hajj)  Sicily was controlled by emirs in the 10th century and the arabic influence in the spelling and food is strong.  It’s  near the foothills of Mt Etna.  We stayed at an old lemon farm that was converted to an inn- highly recommend staying at an “agritourismo” site if in Sicily. Gaggi as it is now spelled is a little town near the Alacantra gorge. It was cool to visit the local cemetery and see so many graves of ancestors, cool to visit some of the villages that have stood for centuries, eat enormous amounts of delicious food and visit wonderful vineyards. It was a wonderful trip

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.