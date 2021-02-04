Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – randy khan – Venice and Environs, Part 9

On The Road – randy khan – Venice and Environs, Part 9

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).

randy khan

This is our second side trip, to Aquileia, an important Roman town and a center of Christian religious life starting in the early 4th century C.E.  We mostly were there to see the mosaics, which were much different – and older than – the mosaics in Ravenna.

On The Road - randy khan - Venice and Environs, Part 9 7
Mira, ItalyMay 27, 2015

The first stop on the way to Aquileia was at a genuine Palladian villa.  It had all of the characteristics you’d expect, not just the windows but the porticos, columns, etc. – the whole deal.  It’s officially called Villa Foscari, after the people who built it, but it’s known as Villa Malcontenta.

On The Road - randy khan - Venice and Environs, Part 9 6
Aquileia, ItalyMay 27, 2015

Once we got to Aquileia we went right to the basilica.  The mosaics date back to the 4th century and were lost for about 900 years because they were covered up in the 11th century.  When they removed the 11th century floor early in the 20th century, there they were.  They’re marvelous and incredibly varied in subject matter.  Lots, like this one, are people.  I picked this one because I liked the expression and the foliage around his head.

On The Road - randy khan - Venice and Environs, Part 9 5
Aquileia, ItalyMay 27, 2015

This probably is a deer or something related.  The pose is really lifelike, with wonderful implied motion.

On The Road - randy khan - Venice and Environs, Part 9 4
Aquileia, ItalyMay 27, 2015

There’s a whole section of the floor that’s like a trip to the bottom of the ocean.  The fish are pretty realistic, but the octopus is like a caricature.  I especially liked the eyes.

On The Road - randy khan - Venice and Environs, Part 9 3
Aquileia, ItalyMay 27, 2015

The basilica is connected to another building that dates to around the time Aquileia was founded in the 1st century C.E.  The next couple of photos are from that building.  I think this is one of the older parts of that building.  The mosaics there were pretty impressive, too, but stylistically different than the ones in the basilica.

On The Road - randy khan - Venice and Environs, Part 9 2
Aquileia, ItalyMay 27, 2015

This photo is a little dark, but if you look you can see that it’s a really fine lobster.  They liked their sea creatures.

On The Road - randy khan - Venice and Environs, Part 9 1
Aquileia, ItalyMay 27, 2015

This and the next photo are from the museum in Aquileia.  They have a nice collection of Roman glass.  Although obviously a lot of the glass is in pieces or broken and repaired, there is some that survived intact.  This is a great example.

On The Road - randy khan - Venice and Environs, Part 9
Aquileia, ItalyMay 27, 2015

The museum has something like a back lot, filled with architectural fragments that have been found over the years.  This is a nice bit of a mosaic floor.  Aquileia was a very prosperous trading community, and so there were a lot of fine houses that would have been decorated lavishly.  This probably came from one of those.

      Mary G

      Wow, wow, wow! What were those 11th Century idiots thinking? Can you imagine being the first person to pull up a floor and find that? In such excellent shape after so many centuries? I’m sure it was covered in dust and dirt, but still.

      I wanted to know why the house was called La Malcontenta:

      LA MALCONTENTA was a very beautiful woman who was married to one of the Foscari brothers. It is said that she failed to fulfil her marital obligations with her husband. As a punishment she was sent to Villa Foscari, in the countryside outside Venice. Away from the hustle and bustle of Venetian life. Here she lived a life of seclusion and isolation. A life of loneliness and sadness, excluded from the parties and social events that she loved.

      So, house arrest in a very nice house, but poor lady.

      Scuffletuffle

      Mind boggling that a piece of glass could survive for so long in one piece. Someone obviously didn’t have cats…

      randy khan

      @Mary G:

      Wow, wow, wow! What were those 11th Century idiots thinking? Can you imagine being the first person to pull up a floor and find that? In such excellent shape after so many centuries? I’m sure it was covered in dust and dirt, but still.

      Styles change.  In the 11th century, they like their mosaics to be a bit  more gaudy:  Take a look.

      By the way, the early mosaics were basically the whole floor of the original church.  Nowadays there’s a walkway that allows you to see them but not walk on them.  The 11th century church was built after the earlier church was destroyed and eventually was itself replaced by a 14th century church.  All the while, the original floor was underneath, and it wasn’t discovered until early in the 20th century. So 900 years of being hidden away.  As you said, it must have been something to be the first person to see it again.

      JanieM

      Beautiful — again.

      All the shots of mosaics have been reminding me The Sarantine Mosaic, by Guy Gavriel Kay, which is a two-volume historical fantasy: Sailing to Sarantium and Lord of Emperors. Great story, the central character of which is a mosaicist, Crispin, who is called to Sarantium (~Byzantium, sort of) to create a mosaic on the ceiling of a magnificent dome.

