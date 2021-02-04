I asked @PressSec if President Biden planned to keep the Space Force, or its scope, and she declined to say. (She poked fun at the question about an entire branch of the military as the "plane of today," referring to when she'd been asked about the Air Force One paint job.) — Josh Wingrove (@josh_wingrove) February 2, 2021

You can lead a media whore to context, but you can’t make them think.

Like kids in the toy aisle pursuing blind bags, much of the WH press corps became addicted to the Trump administration’s high-octane press briefings. Sometimes there was a Chucky doll, sometimes a box of live scorpions, frequently the gaudy packaging contained nothing at all — but it was always something different, therefore EXCITING! (And it didn’t require thought, much less research, to write up afterwards.)

The White House would like to make clear that it doesn't regard Space Force as a bunch of red shirts. — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) February 3, 2021

Cue the predictable outrage!

Jen Psaki mocked our service heroes. There is nothing funny about the Space Force. — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) February 2, 2021

It's literally the punch line of an entire TV show. https://t.co/aLkhe8bjmh — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) February 2, 2021

"I've seen things you people wouldn't believe. Attack ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion. I watched C-beams glitter in the dark near the Tannhäuser Gate." https://t.co/z7ik3hSHoU — Peter Wolf (@peterawolf) February 3, 2021

"We are not revisiting the decision to establish the Space Force," @PressSec says — Jordan Fabian (@Jordanfabian) February 3, 2021

imo most of the outcry was in bad faith, and you can kind of hear psaki rolling her eyes as she typed her tweet https://t.co/cdZMZEiV77 — Gerry Doyle (@mgerrydoyle) February 3, 2021