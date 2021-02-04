Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Help put a stop to this nonsense

Folks, this proposal to drastically narrow the window of people who’d qualify for bailout checks is terrible. It is bad politics. It is bad policy. It just gives certain legislators a chance to peacock around for a tiny audience of lazy opinion writers who have no concept of policy as a thing that affects people in the real world.

Yes, call your Senators. If you live in West Virginia then call Joe Manchin twice. If you don’t live in West Virginia then please don’t; you’ll just waste time and annoy his staff. Tell them to just give everyone the damn money. The top 1% is by definition just 1% of the population, so it won’t do a thing to the bill’s bottom line to give them an equal share.

  NCSteve
  taumaturgo

      NCSteve

      Pfft. If there’s one thing I’ve learned from being inside stories about legislation is that when the press says legislators or the executive “are considering” a thing, it’s bullshit fed to them by someone who doesn’t actually know what’s going and what’s actually being considered.

      taumaturgo

      “Try explaining to the millions who will end up with less why this was done, why White House economists sided with the Chamber of Commerce and the president decided to break a campaign promise while attracting no Republican support for his plan.”
      —David Dayen, The American Prospect

