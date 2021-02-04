We have stepped up to the Swiss police @fedpolCH #JerusalemaChallenge. Gardaí across Ireland answered the call to give the public we serve a lift in these challenging times. #StayTogether #homeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/sbLdkk54hB — Garda Info (@gardainfo) February 2, 2021

Our daily update is published. States reported 1.4 million tests, 117k cases, 91,440 currently hospitalized, and 3,685 deaths. pic.twitter.com/UcCMgGWrLn — The COVID Tracking Project (@COVID19Tracking) February 4, 2021

The US had +113,459 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the total to over 27.1 million. The 7-day moving average continued to decline to just over 136,000 new cases per day, its lowest level since November 11. pic.twitter.com/FETiJi0Gy5 — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) February 4, 2021

The US administered 1.3 million vaccine shots today, after a 2-day lull, bringing the total to 35.0 million, or 10.7 doses per 100 people. The 7-day moving average rose slightly back to 1.33 million doses per day, but progress has plateaued in recent days. https://t.co/La1I9nsYCU pic.twitter.com/I06ISS75GL — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) February 4, 2021

Biden's covid response coordinator is the go-to guy when the sh*t hits the fan Zients is always looking “for a pile of manure to dive into,” @PressSec said. "That’s what he actually likes." https://t.co/iAKSlmhp4o w/ @josh_wingrove — Anna Edney (@annaedney) February 3, 2021

WHO expert calls for patience as sensitive data is collected in the Wuhan probe, the search for the pandemic's origins. There'll be no quick answers said investigator Hung Nguyen-Viet of Nairobi's Internat'l Livestock Research Institute https://t.co/LlZOgBOuFm via @medical_xpress — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) February 3, 2021

Extremely important meeting today with staff at WIV including Dr Shi Zhengli. Frank, open discussion. Key questions asked & answered. https://t.co/68Ake5gMuW — Peter Daszak (@PeterDaszak) February 3, 2021

South Korea PM orders revamp of COVID-19 social distancing rules https://t.co/xAWNsE3ZI7 pic.twitter.com/GUTygwEGA4 — Reuters (@Reuters) February 4, 2021

Russia confirmed 16,714 new coronavirus cases Thursday, bringing the total number of reported infections to 3,917,918 https://t.co/Oom9VYtbUU — The Moscow Times (@MoscowTimes) February 4, 2021

How are European countries tackling the Covid pandemic?https://t.co/5wpvJwFDcj — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) February 3, 2021

As most of you know, I’ve been following the #b117 data closely which has meant watching Denmark and talking to researchers there.

So here is a piece on Danish situation, why it is important and what we are learning from it.

(thread to come tomorrow)https://t.co/WDX5GmRma4 — Kai Kupferschmidt (@kakape) February 3, 2021

More than 1 in 6 adults in the UK have now received a coronavirus vaccine, with over 10 million people given their first dose https://t.co/SqD4zZ4ZmA — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) February 3, 2021

The Czech Republic has reached 1 million confirmed coronavirus cases, becoming by far the smallest of the 21 countries to surpass the milestone. https://t.co/ClRpxaYKok — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) February 3, 2021

Coronavirus: German medics fly in to aid Portugal's hospital emergency https://t.co/X9W1rp4HR7 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) February 4, 2021

Gulf Arab states are launching new restrictions over fears of the coronavirus resurging across their countries. With populations including largely young and healthy foreign laborers, many Gulf countries have avoided the higher death tolls seen elsewhere. https://t.co/zGqW7PagM7 — The Associated Press (@AP) February 4, 2021

"To the virus, we are all one herd. To beat it, we must act as one community"

Vaccine nationalism is more likely to prolong the pandemic than control it, tantamount to medical malpractice on a global scale. Powerful argument by @drtedros in @ForeignPolicy https://t.co/uyahoHpSVx — Annie Sparrow (@annie_sparrow) February 3, 2021

People’s willingness to get vaccinated against COVID-19 is rising around the world and more than half of those questioned said they would take the shot if it were offered next week, an updated survey of global vaccine confidence found https://t.co/C510XE9lDQ — Reuters (@Reuters) February 4, 2021

If you are a #COVID19 long-hauler, here is an opportunity to get quality care and to contribute to scientific efforts to understand & treat the lingering effects of #coronavirus infection. https://t.co/CTwFVUgnUA — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) February 3, 2021

Britain launched a trial to assess the immune responses generated if doses of the COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and AstraZeneca are combined in a two-shot schedule https://t.co/ZcroEsQkJ3 pic.twitter.com/vqedOkjnpS — Reuters (@Reuters) February 4, 2021

In August, a half-dozen researchers at a Pfizer lab began the arduous task of figuring out how to transform the “overfill” in every vial — an extra amount of liquid that's standard for injectable pharmaceuticals — into a precious sixth dose https://t.co/ePVhMRYvov — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) February 3, 2021

British pharmaceutical group GlaxoSmithKline and German biotech firm CureVac announced plans Wednesday to jointly develop a coronavirus vaccine with the potential to counter multiple variants https://t.co/wFJKehqYnc pic.twitter.com/g5uFjhNTBd — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) February 3, 2021

The low fees have led some doctors to stop testing certain patients, or forgo testing altogether. https://t.co/x5St4yKiSc — NYT Health (@NYTHealth) February 4, 2021

More experts now recommend medical masks. Good ones are hard to find https://t.co/k8efxfqe0x pic.twitter.com/xtFGjRMBnh — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) February 3, 2021

Reducing the number of people infected with #Covid will certainly lower the amount of #SARS2 virus in a community. But did the new preprint on the AstraZeneca vaccine show it cuts transmission from vaccinated but infected people by 67%. No, it did not. https://t.co/4srnpvEo2e — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) February 3, 2021

Study: "resurgent #COVID19 epidemics in US have been driven by adults aged 20-49…these adults accounted after school reopening in October for 72.2% of infections in the US, whereas <5% originated from children aged 0-9 and <10% from teens."https://t.co/s3rEywvva8 — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) February 4, 2021

China has been developing Covid-19 vaccines since the very beginning of the pandemic What do we know about the frontrunners Sinovac and Sinopharm?https://t.co/SXEGwUvlIN pic.twitter.com/fcx6zr9o3f — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) February 3, 2021

2/..and could pass polio fecally. The oral Sabin #vaccine sterilized viruses out of the gut, stopping BOTH the disease and transmission to others. Bingo, no more polio.

We need a "Sabin" for #COVID19 — a vaccine that BOTH stops disease and eliminates spread of virus to others. — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) February 3, 2021

I want undocumented immigrants to get vaccinated because that protects me. Even if I didn't care about them, it's in my best interests for them not to spread COVID-19. https://t.co/JtxMBIsdMt — Jeff Fecke (@jkfecke) February 3, 2021

Vaccination sites opening in hard-hit California communities to tackle COVID disparities https://t.co/NWdkltPVQw pic.twitter.com/RLmoEejD59 — Reuters (@Reuters) February 4, 2021

Iowa House Speaker has claimed he can't enforce a mask mandate. He's told reporters that this is how he would enforce the chamber's dress code. A Democratic Rep. apparently tested that this evening. Also, 5 COVID-19 cases have been reported tied to the Iowa House #ialegis https://t.co/9IMJex9aFh — Katarina Sostaric (@KatarinaSos) February 3, 2021