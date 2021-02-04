Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Climate Change / Climate Solutions: Harnessing The Sun

Climate Solutions: Harnessing The Sun

by | 26 Comments

Things here have slowed down a bit, so I could refocus on this project. I enjoyed reading up on some of the newest technologies… next up, I think, will be Grids – improving existing grids and advancements in micro-grids – and whatever else I find out. If you have resources on that, share in the comments if you like. In personal news, we may be adding a new feathered family member soon… 

========

In 1931, shortly before his death, Thomas Edison said to his friend Henry Ford, “I’d put my money on the sun and solar energy. What a source of power! I hope we don’t have to wait till oil and coal run out before we tackle that. I wish I had more years left!”

When I started putting together a solar post, I was stymied. I had an idea of what harnessing the sun should look like and I was discouraged by what I viewed as the lack of progress in the area of photovoltaics. Then I dropped my preconceived notions and began looking for the latest innovations. And I found some exciting transformations. I’ve put together a few of the new technologies I found.

Floatovoltaics are being used widely in China and Japan, but the USA has been slow to adopt the technology. But it is a promising way to harvest energy from sunlight.

“Floatovoltaics cost less to install than traditional land-based solar panels“, said Robert Spencer, a data scientist at the lab and the leader of the research. “In part because there’s no need to clear land or treat soil. And research shows that the natural cooling effect of the water below can boost the solar panels’ power production by up to 22 percent.”

Floatovoltaics offer benefits beyond more efficient power generation.

By limiting air circulation and blocking sunlight that would otherwise reach the surfaces of reservoirs, the study noted, they can dramatically limit the amount of water lost to evaporation. In addition, they can help prevent harmful algae blooms, which produce toxins that can sicken people and animals and raise drinking water treatment costs.

“The biggest benefits to installing floatovoltaics would be seen in the arid southwestern states that are dealing with scarce water resources,” Spencer said.

 

For large scale energy generation, Concentrating Solar Power installations are key in lowering the cost per kilowatt-hour, to a predicted five cents per KWH by 2030 in the US.

Concentrating Solar Power 101

CSP technologies use mirrors to reflect and concentrate sunlight onto receivers that collect solar energy and convert it to heat. Thermal energy can then be used to produce electricity via a turbine or heat engine driving a generator. Because CSP technologies collect solar energy and convert it to thermal energy that can be stored before powering a generator, they can be used either as a flexible provider of electricity, such as a natural gas “peaker” plant, or as a baseload source of electricity similar to a traditional nuclear or coal plant. CSP can also be deployed as fossil-fuel backup/hybridization that allows existing fossil fuel projects to run cleaner while operating at the same or lower cost. In the United States alone, between 11 and 21 gigawatts of CSP could be built and integrated into existing fossil fuel plants in the United States to reduce their carbon emissions – that’s enough electricity to power to between 3 million and 6 million homes.

 

 

One of the limitations on photovoltaics is solar panel efficiency. There are several innovative technologies, mostly involving layering different elements in a single cell to improve efficiency.

That efficiency might be coming. There is a worldwide race, from San Francisco to Shenzhen, to make a more efficient solar cell.

Today’s average commercial solar panel converts 17-19% of the light energy hitting it to electricity. This is up from 12% just 10 years ago. But what if we could boost this to 30%?

More efficient solar cells mean we could get much more than today’s 2.4% of global electricity supply from the sun.

Solar is already the world’s fastest growing energy technology. Ten years ago, there were only 20 gigawatts of installed solar capacity globally – one gigawatt being roughly the output of a single large power station.

By the end of last year, the world’s installed solar power had jumped to about 600 gigawatts.

Even with the disruption caused by Covid-19, we will probably add 105 gigawatts of solar capacity worldwide this year, forecasts London-based research company, IHS Markit.

 

There are some solid breakthroughs coming in photovoltaic efficiency, including perovskite solar cells, which shows great promise.

…perovskite solar cells aim to increase the efficiency and lower the cost of solar energy. Perovskite PVs indeed hold promise for high efficiencies, as well as low potential material & reduced processing costs. A big advantage perovskite PVs have over conventional solar technology is that they can react to various different wavelengths of light, which lets them convert more of the sunlight that reaches them into electricity.

Moreover, they offer flexibility, semi-transparency, tailored form factors, light-weight and more. Naturally, electronics designers and researchers are certain that such characteristics will open up many more applications for solar cells.

 

 

Incorporating photovoltaics into a variety of locations will expand the ability to generate electricity . Parking garages, commercial rooftops, sidewalks and even highway noise barriers.

Highway photovoltaic noise barriers (PVNBs) represent the combination of noise barrier systems and photovoltaic systems in order to
mitigate traffic noise while simultaneously producing renewable energy. First deployed in Switzerland in 1989, PVNBs are now found in
several countries where transportation agencies have sought ways to find multiple uses of their infrastructure. The PVNB experience
documented in literature and supplemented through a series of interviews provides evidence suggesting that noise barriers can be
designed to produce renewable energy without compromising their abilities to reduce noise, and do so safely. The business case for a
PVNB often hinges on the availability of subsidies or other incentives that promote the renewable energy market. Although the first
highway PVNB is yet to be constructed domestically, at least two State Departments of Transportation are currently working with
partners to pursue PVNB pilots in the United States. Given the substantial extent of noise barriers in the country, the potential for solar
energy production on American noise barriers is likely at least 400 Gigawatt hours annually, roughly equivalent to the annual electricity
use of 37,000 homes, and perhaps much higher.

This is a lot of information for one post, and it’s barely scratched the surface of the latest innovations. The more we improve the ways to harness the sun, the quicker we will be able to move away from coal, natural gas and oil.

x-posted at LivingLightly

 

    26Comments

    1. 1.

      cain

      400 gigawatts! Great Scott! :D

      I work for a hardware company that is part of the circular economy – so I get to not only do my open source gig, but be involved reducing e-waste by giving high end datacenter components a new life while also lowering the carbon footprint.
      But some of these green datacenter companies are doing some very interesting things with the output of datacenters (eg heat) – power greenhouses, or reduce heating bills etc.

      We could make datacenters smaller, and start embedding them into depressed neighborhoods, and use that output to make starting a business cheaper. All kinds of cool stuff. This whole thing with solar energy just sweetens the deal.

      A wonderful time to see us move to the green economy!

      Incidentally, me and a friend are starting a non-profit to do lobbying for the above – also things like “right to repair” and various other things

      ETA very disappointed that I’m the first comment. The #2 is so elusive.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      cain

      Where are you all? Good grief. I expect better performance.. but I suspect most of you are still digesting the content.

      ETA ohhhhhh yeaaaaaahh… number two, BABEEE! NUMBER TWO! WOO! WOO! WOO! WOO!

      Reply
    5. 5.

      cain

      @TaMara (HFG):

      Which one? The lobbying idea or the circular economy/datacenter?

      The circular datacenter bit is pretty awesome because you build a supply chain that pretty much region centric. So in the U.S. my company processes about 18,000 components a month (eg processors, memory and so forth) and so lots of opportunity – even though it is 3-4 years old, it’s the difference of 48 cores vs 24 cores on a silicon die. Who cares? For most folks, that is a lot and the price is way cheaper.

      Biden already was talking about how he wanted supply chains that are U.S. based and also focused on green energy/green economy. We are poised to be in a good position – but we need to do some lobbying. My work doesn’t even know I’m doing this. :-)

      There are other things as well – when we contract people to do websites, software, that should all have open licenses as it is made with public money. So I expect to build a fairly broad coalition – but we will definitely be having some pushback. It will be interesting.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      gwangung

      We could make datacenters smaller, and start embedding them into depressed neighborhoods, and use that output to make starting a business cheaper. All kinds of cool stuff. This whole thing with solar energy just sweetens the deal.

      Well, damn…that’s the sort of stuff that becomes “Duh! Common sense” in a few years.

      I’m pretty sure most people are working off of state-of-the-art-that-was-ten-years ago….a lot of the naysayers (which tend to be on the conservative side)(ahem) are working off of decades old data and aren’t aware of what solar power can do NOW, let alone five years from now.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Kelly

      Hmm, seems like an advantage of floating PV panels on a hydropower reservoir grid connections will already be close by. Hydro generation could vary to smooth power output.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      CaseyL

      “Floatovoltaics” sound wonderful – but I’m not sure how many communities still have above-surface, open air reservoirs.  (And to have them in the SW sounds, frankly, insane.). I would not want to see them deployed in natural water areas (rivers, lakes).

      I’d like to see a big push to covering almost any “roof” with photovoltaics: stadium domes, office tower roofs, apartment buildings… all conveying the energy to decentralized converters (underground?) that can then power individual blocks, streets, neighborhoods.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Kirk Spencer

      Years ago I was reading that the major burden for home-owner renewable power (solar or wind) was power storage. Because not only is production not 24/7, but the bulk of energy is used when generation is low. (Nights, bad weather, etc.)

      So since I’ve not been paying attention, is that any closer to a solution?

      Reply
    15. 15.

      guachi

      @TaMara (HFG)

      David Anderson’s health care posts may generate few comments but they are probably highest in raw information.

      I’m glad he doesn’t see lack of comments as lack of interest.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      The Moar You Know

      Switching to electric vehicles negates the need for noise barriers?

      @NotMax: Most vehicle noise comes from the tires on the pavement.  The engine only really comes into play at under 15 mph.

      Which is why Teslas now have noisemakers on them at slow speed.  Good for kids, dogs, cats, that sort of thing.  They’re needed.  But my neighbor’s makes noise as he drifts into the cul de sac, as it should.  I gotta say I love Teslas but goddamn that noise sucks after a while.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      dmsilev

      One thing that’s worth noting about the efficiency of solar cells is that the 15-20% efficient panels are used not because they’re the best available, but because they’re cheap. You can certainly buy 30 or 40% efficient panels, but it’s cheaper to buy, install, and maintain 2x as many of the less-efficient ones. Since cost per kW-hr is the main goal, especially for utilities looking to stamp down umpteen acres of panels at a time, that wins out.

      Perovskite-based cells are a very interesting area to watch, but there’s a lot of development work still needed to go from lab-scale performance to something that can be made in bulk and can perform well in the real world.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      guachi

      @Kirk Spencer

      Not that I’m aware of, no. You can check out California’s energy grid in real time to see this effect daily as there’s a heavy surge of power usage before dawn and then a dramatic increase in solar production.

      Summer weekends there is so much solar that it generates more than 100% of California’s demand by midday but there is still that early morning surge.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Hungry Joe

      @NotMax: As Moar said, lot of road noise comes from tires (once the vehicle gets up around 15-20 mph). That’s why some electric cars have (safety) sound generators that switch off once they get up to speed.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      dmsilev

      @Kirk Spencer: Batteries are getting cheaper every year, and that’s the main cost for a home storage system. Not the whole cost; things like installation and the control systems contribute, but cheaper batteries are a big deal.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Leto

      When we were living overseas, AFN (Armed Forces Network) ran these commercials telling how DoD scientists had developed liquid spray on solar cells so that troops, in austere locations, could keep their comm gear charged and ready. I found an article from the University of Central Florida about the same subject:

      Artificial Intelligence May Help Scientists Make Spray-on Solar Cells

      UCF researchers have developed an AI system that can identify formulas for creating liquid solar cells, which potentially could allow them to be painted on bridges, houses and skyscrapers.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Leto

      @Spanky: with how much they cost, you’d think they’d have better sound insulation. That’s one of the things I love about my BMW. It’s so quiet.

      Reply

