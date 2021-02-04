Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

BIG BIG BIG BIG BIG!

A Politico reporter tweets:

BIG BIG News in @playbookplus today: GOP leader McCarthy told Steering members he’d speak w/ HOYER to try to broker a deal: He would offer to remove Greene from one panel — Education and Labor — if Dems back off a House floor vote to remove her from both.

Imagine if you were so invested in beltway gossip that the hint of KevinMac offering this weak-ass “deal” is BIG BIG  news.

Also, imagine a mindset where Republicans offering a totally shit deal to Democrats is big news.  That’s been happening every hour on the hour since Biden was sworn in, and every day since St. Ronnie was President.  Still, I find the tweet entertaining because of the abject weakness and stupidity on display.

BIG BIG BIG BIG BIG!

On a somewhat related topic, I’ve been thinking about the contestants for the Starburst Prize:  Greene, Boebert and Noem.  I have to agree with Adam that Greene is in first place.  Noem actually did something, or should I say did nothing, in South Dakota, a state where 1 in 500 residents are now dead of COVID.  Even in post-truth Foxmerica, that has to matter.  Boebert is a petty grifter who might have lied about mileage reimbursement to raid her campaign fund.  Class A grifting is more sophisticated than this penny ante stuff.  Only Greene has retained the purity of essence necessary to capture the modern Republican Party.

(For those of you with short memories, the Starburst Prize is named after Rich Lowry’s comments on Sarah Palin.  That’s the actual prize pictured above, available on Etsy.  And, no, I’ve never tasted them, and though I agree that they’re a concoction, I doubt that they’re “Mexican”.)

    4. 4.

      RepubAnon

      Reporter: “The Republicans offered Democrats a deal – if the Democrats do everything the Republicans want, they’ll stop with the Satanist cannibal accusations and limit themselves to calling Democrats ‘Traitors who hate America.’ In the spirit of national unity, shouldn’t Democrats accept this offer?”

      (/snark)

      NOTE: In real world negotiations, the response is “Hey, Republicans – you can’t be serious. What’s your real offer?”

    7. 7.

      Four Seasons Total Landscaping mistermix

      @Baud:

      Not that it would be sufficient, but had Greene even apologized for the actions that led us to this point?

      Supposedly she said something at the private caucus meeting last night.  That’s it, and it sure ain’t much.

    8. 8.

      sdhays

      Is it really accurate to call Kevin McCarthy the “Leader” of the House Republicans? When was the last time he “led” them to do anything? Does he even deserve credit for Liz Cheney keeping her position?

    9. 9.

      Jersey Tomato

      I had Boebert pegged as the official Attention Whore of 117th Congress. She came out strong, waving around her My Pretty Pony pop-gun and giving Capitol tours to insurrectionists, but Greene has come from behind and is leaving her in the dust.

