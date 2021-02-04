A Politico reporter tweets:

BIG BIG News in @playbookplus today: GOP leader McCarthy told Steering members he’d speak w/ HOYER to try to broker a deal: He would offer to remove Greene from one panel — Education and Labor — if Dems back off a House floor vote to remove her from both.

Imagine if you were so invested in beltway gossip that the hint of KevinMac offering this weak-ass “deal” is BIG BIG news.

Also, imagine a mindset where Republicans offering a totally shit deal to Democrats is big news. That’s been happening every hour on the hour since Biden was sworn in, and every day since St. Ronnie was President. Still, I find the tweet entertaining because of the abject weakness and stupidity on display.

On a somewhat related topic, I’ve been thinking about the contestants for the Starburst Prize: Greene, Boebert and Noem. I have to agree with Adam that Greene is in first place. Noem actually did something, or should I say did nothing, in South Dakota, a state where 1 in 500 residents are now dead of COVID. Even in post-truth Foxmerica, that has to matter. Boebert is a petty grifter who might have lied about mileage reimbursement to raid her campaign fund. Class A grifting is more sophisticated than this penny ante stuff. Only Greene has retained the purity of essence necessary to capture the modern Republican Party.

(For those of you with short memories, the Starburst Prize is named after Rich Lowry’s comments on Sarah Palin. That’s the actual prize pictured above, available on Etsy. And, no, I’ve never tasted them, and though I agree that they’re a concoction, I doubt that they’re “Mexican”.)