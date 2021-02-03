Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Wednesday Morning Open Thread: Truth, *Then* Reconciliation

Wednesday Morning Open Thread: Truth, *Then* Reconciliation

The House took an unprecedented step Tuesday night, voting to levy hefty fines against colleagues who bypass the recently installed metal detectors that surround the chamber. The reason is simple but speaks to the new reality: lawmakers are afraid of being injured, or worse, by colleagues trying to sneak weapons on to the House floor.

The fines — $5,000 for the first violation, $10,000 for any thereafter — are just the latest security measure to be implemented in an attempt to reassure members and their staff that the House is safe. But that remains an elusive goal, lawmakers said Tuesday as they returned to a Capitol still surrounded by concrete barricades and barbed wire…

Speaker Nancy Pelosi has taken multiple steps to boost protection, including appointing a task force to conduct an immediate security review of the Capitol complex. The speaker received her first briefing on that last week with the full review to be wrapped up by March 5.

Pelosi has also held discussions with her leadership team recently — including during private calls on Sunday and Tuesday — about drafting outside legislation to form a commission to investigate the events leading up to the Jan. 6 insurrection…

The independent commission could also examine some of the more contentious questions about Jan. 6, including what role GOP members had, if any, in the day’s events, according to Democrats familiar with the planning discussions. The possibility of Republican involvement has continued to rattle Democrats — including Pelosi, who notably said last week that the “enemy is within the House.”…

Side note: Of course, the usual suspects are already trying to fundraise on the OUTRAGE of being forced to go through metal detectors, like they were common school children / airport travellers / Capital tourists. But it wouldn’t completely surprise me if either Gunnybunny Wannabe (Boebert) or Strangelove Junior (Cawthorn) use this as an opportunity to drop all pretense of attending to the boring mundane role of ‘legislator’, one of 438 other strivers, if they spot a more profitable niche in the Wingnut Wurlitzer media circuit, crying about being cancelled.

And just watching which directions individual Repubs choose to protest any kind of an investigation is gonna be useful, IMO…


Let’s not bicker & fight about ‘oo killed ‘oo!

    2. 2.

      debbie

      I don’t see Marjorie parting with a single nickel, let alone the thousands of dollars’ worth of fines she’s already incurred.

    4. 4.

      Baud

      There’s a crib in President Joe Biden’s White House.

       

      Upstairs in the family residence, the bed is set for the president’s youngest grandchild, Beau Biden Jr. The baby was born last year to Biden’s only surviving son, Hunter Biden, brother of Beau Biden, the president’s other son, who died of brain cancer in 2015 at age 46.

    7. 7.

      John S.

      @Baud: Dock that kook a day’s pay for being crazy on the job!

      Up next: The GOP sit around the campfire eating beans and farting while trying to figure out what to do with Mongo.

    8. 8.

      Anne Laurie

      @debbie: I don’t see Marjorie parting with a single nickel, let alone the thousands of dollars’ worth of fines she’s already incurred.

      Lauren Boebert.  Marjorie T-G is the really dangerous, widely-popular-with-fellow-Qultist nutter.  And MTG is a millionaire — her family business let her district-shop for a legislative megaphone, rather than just ranting at rallies like her kindred spirits.  Boebert’s gonna run out of cash fast, assuming she doesn’t quietly choose to leave her deadly fashion accessory in her office now that the personal cost will be more than the social media ‘clout’ for waving it around on the floor.

    10. 10.

      JPL

      If Ginni Thomas was concerned about discourse, she’d delete her social media accounts.    Has she drunk dialed anyone lately?

    11. 11.

      Baud

      She was stunned by Biden’s inauguration. How this South Carolina mom escaped QAnon
      …..
      And so some QAnon adherents concocted a new conspiracy theory in the hours after inauguration. President Joe Biden’s inauguration itself was a key part of the plan, the new theory held, and Trump would return as President in the coming few weeks. Then, certainly, all the deep-state arrests would happen.
      That was a step too far for Vanderbilt. She began to realize that she had bought into a lie with an almost religious fervor. Over the past two weeks she has been posting on TikTok, the platform that dragged her into the conspiracy theory, sharing her story in the hope that it might help or inspire others to see the light

       

    13. 13.

      debbie

      @JPL:

      She’s just hurt because all that money she spent on buses for the insurrectionists accomplished less than she’d hoped. Backsies!

