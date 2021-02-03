Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has called for a "9/11-type Commission" to address security risks at the U.S. Capitol in response to the deadly insurrection at the complex last month. https://t.co/mThqIl4IwM — WNDU (@WNDU) February 3, 2021





This is necessary. Far too much ambiguity about a number things, notably the delayed response time from the National Guard, who was responsible for it, and what the president was doing while the Capitol was being ransacked. https://t.co/6JJF18odcT — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) February 2, 2021

An idea of a 9/11 style commission has been kicking around for weeks — GOP Rep. Rodney Davis brought the idea up to Pelosi on the floor night of Jan. 6. But talks have intensified in recent days, w Pelosi holding two leadership calls to discuss — Heather Caygle (@heatherscope) February 3, 2021

… The House took an unprecedented step Tuesday night, voting to levy hefty fines against colleagues who bypass the recently installed metal detectors that surround the chamber. The reason is simple but speaks to the new reality: lawmakers are afraid of being injured, or worse, by colleagues trying to sneak weapons on to the House floor. The fines — $5,000 for the first violation, $10,000 for any thereafter — are just the latest security measure to be implemented in an attempt to reassure members and their staff that the House is safe. But that remains an elusive goal, lawmakers said Tuesday as they returned to a Capitol still surrounded by concrete barricades and barbed wire… Speaker Nancy Pelosi has taken multiple steps to boost protection, including appointing a task force to conduct an immediate security review of the Capitol complex. The speaker received her first briefing on that last week with the full review to be wrapped up by March 5. Pelosi has also held discussions with her leadership team recently — including during private calls on Sunday and Tuesday — about drafting outside legislation to form a commission to investigate the events leading up to the Jan. 6 insurrection… The independent commission could also examine some of the more contentious questions about Jan. 6, including what role GOP members had, if any, in the day’s events, according to Democrats familiar with the planning discussions. The possibility of Republican involvement has continued to rattle Democrats — including Pelosi, who notably said last week that the “enemy is within the House.”…

Side note: Of course, the usual suspects are already trying to fundraise on the OUTRAGE of being forced to go through metal detectors, like they were common school children / airport travellers / Capital tourists. But it wouldn’t completely surprise me if either Gunnybunny Wannabe (Boebert) or Strangelove Junior (Cawthorn) use this as an opportunity to drop all pretense of attending to the boring mundane role of ‘legislator’, one of 438 other strivers, if they spot a more profitable niche in the Wingnut Wurlitzer media circuit, crying about being cancelled.

And just watching which directions individual Repubs choose to protest any kind of an investigation is gonna be useful, IMO…

Super-curious what Gianni Thomas meant in her email by “leaving it all on the field.” https://t.co/mdr08LVkR7 — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) February 2, 2021



Let’s not bicker & fight about ‘oo killed ‘oo!