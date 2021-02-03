Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Proud to Be A Democrat Open Thread: Moving Forward on the Covid Relief Bill

… “We find that if the $1.9 trillion package were put into law, the U.S. economy would reach pre-crisis levels in the second quarter of 2021, with a stronger demand-driven path of growth through 2023,” the report said.

Biden’s proposal would also set the economy on course to exceed its pre-pandemic growth path until the end of 2022, when it would start to slow, S&P said.

On the jobs front, S&P said the injection of government funds would likely push unemployment down below 4 percent by mid-2023, a year earlier than its current forecast. The nationwide unemployment rate stood at 6.7 percent in December, the most recent figures available from the Labor Department…

    44Comments

    2. 2.

      mvr

      This is good news. I gather there are still ways the bill could be modified and I’m somewhat pessimistic about the $15 minimum wage making it through to the final bill. But this is what we voted for.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Joey Maloney

      Watching the GOP ramp up their gerrymandering and voter suppression, I think it’s essential that we pass H.R. 1/S. 1 this session. As in, we might never get another chance to hold both houses if we don’t. It’s gotta be Job #2 after COVID relief. Or maaaaybe #3 after an infrastructure bill.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      sdhays

      He won’t do it, but the Biden Treasury Department should sign the $1400 checks “Courtesy, The Democratic Party”.

      It would be more accurate than Donny Dollhands putting his ugly signature on the previous checks.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      waspuppet

      “We find that if the $1.9 trillion package were put into law, the U.S. economy would reach pre-crisis levels in the second quarter of 2021, with a stronger demand-driven path of growth through 2023,” the report said.

      That’s exactly why Republicans don’t support it.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Geminid

      @waspuppet: Republicans tried to hamstring Barack Obama’s presidency through austerity. This political strategy was more or less sucessful, even though it fell short of it’s goal of making Obama a one-term President. So their strategy this time round is familiar and obvious.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      taumaturgo

      Credit when credit is due. It looks that the Democrats after years and years of surrendering before the fight are finally standing up and not caving to Republicans and their crocodile tears. They have so far demonstrated that the mistakes of 2008 are not be repeated. If this emergency relief bill is approved without watering it down, the Democrats would have done an immeasurable amount of good for the suffering working folks, both red and blue. How’s that for bipartisanship?

      Reply
    10. 10.

      narya

      As Charlie Pierce likes to say, as his blog’s first rule of economics: “Fk the deficit. People got no jobs; people got no money.” I am more than a little heartened that at least some lessons appear to have been learned. I know there is still a monumental amount of crazy out there, but actually fixing things will help people.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      BruceFromOhio

      It’s been an education watching how the various players have engaged this thing. It’s been rewarding how Democrats have not only the moral higher ground, they also have plenty of political cover (high favorability in polling, mayors and governors of all stripes going on record in favor) and have been moving in unison in both houses.

      The only players still stuck in second gear are the major media outlets and the GQP. Everyone else gets it.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      mrmoshpotato

      @BruceFromOhio:

      The only players still stuck in second gear are the major media outlets and the GQP. Everyone else gets it.

      Neither of these groups want to get it, because one loves reporting on “both sides,” and the other is a group of selfish “FY!IGM.” assholes.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Jeffro

      @Geminid: this, exactly.

      Do they even have any other plays in their playbook?

      Do they ever offer anything to voters besides tax cuts for the well-off and heavy doses of white supremacy?

      Reply
    16. 16.

      taumaturgo

      I’m hoping the two-step stick and carrots used by Biden, Schumer, and Pelosi for the Covid emergency relief package will be recycled in future fights. Joe will use the carrot by humoring the GOP, meeting with them, listening to their opposition, and being sympathetic while Schumer and Pelosi use the stick and oppose any attempts to water down legislation and continue to ferociously promote the Democrat’s legislative priorities which eventually Biden will sign into law.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      So basically Trump had won and the GOP held the senate, they would have let the economy tank, for FREEDOM!
      That’s quite the cunning political strategy Turtle and McCarthy have. What do they call it “Fuck it bro, this governance shit is hard”?

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Jeffro

      @BruceFromOhio:The only players still stuck in second gear are the major media outlets and the GQP. Everyone else gets it.

      Second gear is generous.  =)

      Major win coming up here, Dems – nice work!  Leave the Repqblicans to squawk and fight amongst themselves, and just keep. pounding.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Jeffro

      @Enhanced Voting Techniques:So basically Trump had won and the GOP held the senate, they would have let the economy tank, for FREEDOM!

      Yes, that’s correct.  It’s not like they were ever going to come around to the idea that government should actually help people, because that usually requires a) spending money, which requires taxes of some sort, and b) work, which they clearly weren’t going to do.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @Joey Maloney: Maybe, the GOP is hemorrhaging voters and the Trumprotaliat  only show up to vote when Dear Leader’s name in on the ballet. The GOP would be smarter to pass laws temporally changing every Republican candidates name to “Donald Trump” for the election and issuing them blond wings and oversized red ties.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Soprano2

      @Enhanced Voting Techniques: So basically Trump had won and the GOP held the senate, they would have let the economy tank, for FREEDOM!

      I think if Trump had won I think they would have raced to pass something “for the American people”, and you’d have heard nary a word about debt or deficits. I think it would have had lots of tax cuts for their wealthier patrons, with a couple of bones thrown to regular people, but they would have done something.

      I saw a tweet today saying that vaccine distribution has increased by 1/3 since January 20th! I think that’s one thing we can be sure wouldn’t have gotten better if Trump had won. (ETA a few changes).

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Gin & Tonic

      Imagine, for a moment, that the Biden admin shut down Fox, OANN and Newsmax for spreading malicious disinformation. That’s essentially what happened yesterday in Ukraine, with the Zelensky administration shutting three channels controlled by pro-Russian (and OFAC-sanctioned) oligarch Viktor Medvedchuk.

      The US Embassy in Kyiv issued the following statement this morning:

      The United States supports Ukraine’s efforts yesterday to counter Russia’s malign influence, in line with Ukrainian law, in defense of its sovereignty and territorial integrity.
      We must all work together to prevent disinformation from being deployed as a weapon in an information war against sovereign states.

      Elections have consequences, even in countries where they didn’t take place.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Miss Bianca

      @taumaturgo: Oh, my, if the Democrats continue on this “failure to disappoint me” trend, will you eventually disappear up your own asshole searching for new poutrages? A girl can dream, eh?

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Omnes Omnibus

      I agree with Dana Houle about Manchin. We need to look at what he does not what he says. What he does is vote with the Dems when the chips are down. Everything else is commentary.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      rp

      @Enhanced Voting Techniques: I disagree. If they’d won they’d happily pass something (albeit not as generous), because in that case they’d get credit for saving the economy. They don’t care about actually helping people; only political power

      ETA: The Party seeks power entirely for its own sake. We are not interested in the good of others; we are interested solely in power.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      @Soprano2: When have has Trump and the GOP raced to do anything? The House had their bill passed March of 2020 and GOP dithered. I know Trump wanted a $2K check to everyone, but I think that was because Trump was going to gaslight his supporters into donating that money to him.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      JWR

      And then there’s this, which might turn into a headache. (I said might!) I guess recalling governors is just a California sorta thang:

      Gov. Gavin Newsom’s job approval rating among California voters has plummeted, driven largely by dissatisfaction over the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and adding fuel to a Republican-led recall campaign, according to a new poll by the UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies. (LAT)

      I don’t really see this latest recall succeeding, but they’ve got a lot of big Republican donor $$$ flowing into the state. Also, our local news gives way too much time to resteraunt owners airing their grievances over Newsom’s shifting rules for reopening, so one never knows.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      taumaturgo

      @Miss Bianca:Oh, my, if the Democrats continue on this “failure to disappoint me” trend, will you eventually disappear up your own asshole searching for new poutrages? A girl can dream, eh?

      Potty mouth, I love it!

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Barbara

      @JWR:I can’t decide whether to give the prize for “own worst enemy” to Newsom or the voters of California. Recalls are just a way of injecting chaos into the state’s governance. Newsom has always been a lightweight, but it’s hard to govern such a diverse, large state. Maybe California voters just have higher standards, but even now, California is no worse than median for case and death rates.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Barbara

      @Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes: ​Those things are essential to appealing to a firmly committed bloc of voters but they are not sufficient to drum up support among enough voters to win on a statewide level in swing states. However, Republicans are pretty good at identifying state specific themes to expand support — e.g., socialism in Florida.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes

      @JWR:

      Kentucky’s GOP supermajority has rewarded Andy Beshear’s steady, empathetic leadership by stripping his emergency powers and overriding his vetoes as it works toward impeachment.

      This morning, the Mayberry Machiavellis are expressing the will of their constituents (many of whom have never ventured more than 20 miles of the hollers and pig troughs of their birth) to make sure that Louisville mayoral and council elections are nonpartisan, so as to give Republicans a better chance to govern their cash cow so it can be further stripped of resources and their shitty, so-called “God” can be glorified with taxpayer dollars.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Ken

      @taumaturgo: the Democrats would have done an immeasurable amount of good for the suffering working folks, both red and blue. How’s that for bipartisanship?

      It’s excellent, though there’s a part of me that wants the Democrats to sneak in a line saying “No funding will go to any state unless at least one Senator from that state voted for this bill, and no funding will go to any congressional district unless the Representative of that district voted for it.”

      Then I remember that there are lots of blue votes in those red states and districts, and the feeling goes away.  (Though I still think the trick would work, because no Republicans are even going to bother looking at the bill before voting “no”.)

      Reply
    39. 39.

      dmsilev

      Post:

      After weeks of negotiations, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) have come to terms on how to run a 50-50 Senate. Democrats hold the tiebreaking vote with Vice President Harris.

      “I am happy to report this morning that the leadership of both parties have finalized the organizing resolution for the Senate. We will pass the organizing resolution promptly today,” Schumer said in remarks on the Senate floor.

      That’s a relief. Took far longer than it should have, but at least now (for one) Merrick Garland can get his damn hearing scheduled.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Ken

      @dmsilev: at least now (for one) Merrick Garland can get his damn hearing scheduled.

      I’m hoping Graham shows up for the hearing to an empty room, and when he checks, is told “Oh, didn’t you get the memo? That was moved to the morning slot. We approved him.”

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Ohio Mom

      Okay, Joe Mancin is in. What about Kysten Sinema? Or am I mixing up votes on tossing the filibuster with the Covid relief bill?

      Reply
    42. 42.

      JWR

      @Barbara:

      Recalls are just a way of injecting chaos into the state’s governance.

      Yep. But I’ll tell ya, I get shivers even thinking back to the last recall, which brought us Ahnold. Yeah, he was far better than the odious Pete Wilson, and he did pay more than lip service to the environment, but otherwise, a Republican in all matters fiscal, and I dread another such administration. I’m keeping my fingers crossed against this stupid recall, which I really hope doesn’t gather emough signatures to make it to the ballot.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Ken

      @Gin & Tonic: Terrible to speculate what the embassy would have announced in the alternate timeline where Trump won.  Would Ukraine have even tried to shut down the Russian-run outlets?

      Reply

