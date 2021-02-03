S&P: Biden coronavirus relief proposal would restore economy by summer https://t.co/4i5FNIQjNm pic.twitter.com/aLDP4sBFHZ
… “We find that if the $1.9 trillion package were put into law, the U.S. economy would reach pre-crisis levels in the second quarter of 2021, with a stronger demand-driven path of growth through 2023,” the report said.
Biden’s proposal would also set the economy on course to exceed its pre-pandemic growth path until the end of 2022, when it would start to slow, S&P said.
On the jobs front, S&P said the injection of government funds would likely push unemployment down below 4 percent by mid-2023, a year earlier than its current forecast. The nationwide unemployment rate stood at 6.7 percent in December, the most recent figures available from the Labor Department…
Question: is President Biden's Covid aid number still $1.9T?@PressSec: "It is."
well i mean they could pass it *with* republican support. republicans are free to vote for it if they wish. https://t.co/JVV7HroH2W
<deadpan>Gee, I’m shocked, I never saw that happening</deadpan>
Name a big vote where Manchin was a deciding vote vs Dems. I’m pretty sure you can’t.
Schumer’s been acting supremely confident about this from the moment we won the GA seats. He’s known for a while he had Manchin https://t.co/LlGaK5iOGF
In COVID politics, doing something always > doing nothing. Plus, my broken-record reminder that there is no constituency for fiscal conservatism, and that includes among conservatives. => https://t.co/xAj0UEpwsJ
pass an incredibly popular covid relief package and then make every republican vote against it. run on it during the midterms. if you lose, you were gonna lose the house anyway. you got people relief. if you win, you win, and people got money and, you know, you won. twice.
