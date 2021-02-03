Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

This blog is Obama’s Katrina.

Deploy the moving finger of emphasisity!

Historically it is a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

This blog goes to 11…

Peak wingnut was a lie.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

I’m only here for the duck photos.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Too inconsequential to be sued

Consistently wrong since 2002

Han shot first.

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

No one could have predicted…

This is a big f—–g deal.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

Tick tock motherfuckers! Tick fucking tock!

Call the National Guard if your insurrection lasts more than four hours.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

Technically true, but collectively nonsense

It’s the corruption, stupid.

Make the republican party small enough to drown in a bathtub.

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / On The Road – 🐾BillinGlendaleCA – The Observatory, the Sign, and a City

On The Road – 🐾BillinGlendaleCA – The Observatory, the Sign, and a City

by | 2 Comments

This post is in: ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020).

Submit Your Photos

There actually is a Mt. Hollywood, but it’s not where the Hollywood Sign is, that’s Mt. Lee. Mt. Hollywood was once the highest point in Griffith Park (additional land was added to the park a few years ago that contained higher peaks) and is located directly north of the Griffith Observatory. The Charlie Turner Trail runs from the north part of the Griffith Observatory parking lot (by the George Harrison Memorial Tree) to the summit of Mt. Hollywood.

It winds first though the Berlin Forest (named after LA’s sister city), across a narrow ridge (Vermont Canyon Road runs though a tunnel under this ridge), then heads west until it reaches the Tiffany Overlook of the Hollywood Sign, the trail then heads east until it reaches an intersection of sever tails, then splits into an eastern and western approach to the Mt. Hollywood summit. The west approach passes the Capitan’s Roost picnic area and the east passes Dante’s View picnic area with some nice shade trees. These two portions of the trail meet just north of the Mt. Hollywood summit.

Last week my fellow photographer, Hami, asked if I’d like to go the area around the Tiffany Overlook to shoot at golden hour and blue hour. In addition to having a fine view of the Hollywood Sign, the area around the Tiffany (it’s named after the jewelry company) affords a good view of the Griffith Observatory with downtown LA as a backdrop. Hami suggested that we park at the Greek Theater and take the bus to the observatory since parking is $15/hr at the observatory.

I had reservations about taking the bus due to the prospect of being in close contact with others. We decided to hike up the hill from the Greek, though the tunnel (it was the entrance to Toontown in “Who Framed Roger Rabbit”) and up a steep path on the west side of the ridge south of the tunnel. We headed west to the Tiffany Overlook where Hami stayed and setup his camera, I contained east up the trail about 100 yards. I liked this spot better than the overlook since the Observatory was lower and more to the right in the frame and didn’t obscure the buildings in downtown.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - The Observatory, the Sign, and a City. 7
Griffith Park, Los Angeles, CAJanuary 18, 2021

We arrived at the overlook prior to “golden hour” and I moved up the hill to setup my tripod and camera.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - The Observatory, the Sign, and a City. 6
Griffith Park, Los Angeles, CAJanuary 18, 2021

Most of my shots were taken between 35 and 50mm on my zoom lens, I took this one at 16mm (the widest for the lens) to give an idea of the vastness of the basin. You can see the trail on the left as it leaves Berlin Forest and heads up the hill.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - The Observatory, the Sign, and a City. 5
Griffith Park, Los Angeles, CAJanuary 18, 2021

Griffith Park, Los Angeles, CA

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - The Observatory, the Sign, and a City. 4
Griffith Park, Los Angeles, CAJanuary 18, 2021

Black and White towards the end of golden hour. I don’t often process my photos for black and white, but I saw a technique on manipulating the color in an image to control the tone in black and white and thought this might be a good image to try it out. I added an “old paper” frame as a vignette.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - The Observatory, the Sign, and a City. 3
Griffith Park, Los Angeles, CAJanuary 18, 2021

Blue hour, the Sun has set and its light is fading at the right hand side of the photo. The lights of the city are beginning to appear.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - The Observatory, the Sign, and a City. 2
Griffith Park, Los Angeles, CAJanuary 18, 2021

End of blue hour, this shot is composed of 5 shots, mainly get get additional traffic trails along the road up to the Observatory. This was shot at the Tiffany overlook as you can see the Observatory dome obscuring some of the buildings in downtown LA.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - The Observatory, the Sign, and a City. 1
Griffith Park, Los Angeles, CAJanuary 18, 2021

Just prior to sunset a helicopter landed on Mt. Lee, so I swung my camera around to capture it landing.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - The Observatory, the Sign, and a City.
Griffith Park, Los Angeles, CAJanuary 18, 2021

As we were getting ready to leave, the chopper on Mt. Lee powered up and took off.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Kristine
  • Mary G

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    2Comments

    2. 2.

      Mary G

      I miss LA. Thanks for the observatory; it’s one of my favorite places and I haven’t been since the parking was a LOT less than $15.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.