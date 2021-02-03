On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. This series was created by Alain Chamot (1971-2020). Submit Your Photos

There actually is a Mt. Hollywood, but it’s not where the Hollywood Sign is, that’s Mt. Lee. Mt. Hollywood was once the highest point in Griffith Park (additional land was added to the park a few years ago that contained higher peaks) and is located directly north of the Griffith Observatory. The Charlie Turner Trail runs from the north part of the Griffith Observatory parking lot (by the George Harrison Memorial Tree) to the summit of Mt. Hollywood.

It winds first though the Berlin Forest (named after LA’s sister city), across a narrow ridge (Vermont Canyon Road runs though a tunnel under this ridge), then heads west until it reaches the Tiffany Overlook of the Hollywood Sign, the trail then heads east until it reaches an intersection of sever tails, then splits into an eastern and western approach to the Mt. Hollywood summit. The west approach passes the Capitan’s Roost picnic area and the east passes Dante’s View picnic area with some nice shade trees. These two portions of the trail meet just north of the Mt. Hollywood summit.

Last week my fellow photographer, Hami, asked if I’d like to go the area around the Tiffany Overlook to shoot at golden hour and blue hour. In addition to having a fine view of the Hollywood Sign, the area around the Tiffany (it’s named after the jewelry company) affords a good view of the Griffith Observatory with downtown LA as a backdrop. Hami suggested that we park at the Greek Theater and take the bus to the observatory since parking is $15/hr at the observatory.

I had reservations about taking the bus due to the prospect of being in close contact with others. We decided to hike up the hill from the Greek, though the tunnel (it was the entrance to Toontown in “Who Framed Roger Rabbit”) and up a steep path on the west side of the ridge south of the tunnel. We headed west to the Tiffany Overlook where Hami stayed and setup his camera, I contained east up the trail about 100 yards. I liked this spot better than the overlook since the Observatory was lower and more to the right in the frame and didn’t obscure the buildings in downtown.