No Apology Required (Open Thread)

No Apology Required (Open Thread)

by

This post is in: , , ,

Someone in the morning thread mentioned a column in The Post by Gary Abernathy, and because I’m addicted to rage like a common Trumper, I went over and read it. I wish I hadn’t, but now that I’ve suffered, I’m asking you to suffer with me by hearing my thoughts on it.*

First, some context. Remember when The Times channeled its self-doubt, repressed guilt, etc., about not foreseeing the outcome of the 2016 election into a series of idiotic Midwestern diner interviews, which were ostensibly about trying to understand Trump voters? They weren’t the only outlet that did that, and they and fellow media anthropologists have been rightly ridiculed for that pointless exercise. But there are worse things. Things like Abernathy.

The Post is a better paper, at least when it comes to covering national politics. They screw up — a lot, sometimes — but their Beltway crew is generally heads and shoulders above The Times, IMO. That said, in a way, The Post’s reaction to the self-doubt, etc., occasioned by being blindsided by the 2016 election outcome was worse than The Times’ tiresome Cletus Safari reaction. The Post went out and bagged themselves a gen-yoo-wine Cletus, carried him metaphorically back to DC and placed him in their opinion page.

That’s Abernathy, Voice of Cletus, a state Republican Party operative and former editor at a Trump-supporting rag in some Christ-forsaken Ohio hellhole.** And ever since he got his Post gig, Abernathy’s output is exactly what you’d expect, i.e., somewhat less interesting than the diner drivel because there’s not even the menu and atmospherics to discuss. It’s been four solid years of unalloyed apologetics for an increasingly unhinged authoritarian wannabe president and defensive screeds about how elitist libs made the Common Clay turn Nazi by being woke scolds.

Okay, enough context. Today’s Abernathy column is different from its predecessors in one way: a new mission intruded on Abernathy’s usual shtick, and that was the need to make “move on from Trump” an attractive offer to “both sides,” i.e., to Trump supporters and to woke scolds. It doesn’t work. The column’s title, written (whether by Abernathy or not, I do not know) from the Trump supporters’ perspective, foretells its failure: “You can disavow Trump without apologizing for his presidency.”

Actually, no, you can’t. Abernathy’s premise is that while Trump is flawed, his supporters are pure and have nothing to apologize for, and Democrats should stop insisting that they apologize and we’ll all just move on like it’s 2015 again. Unpossible, as Abernathy demonstrates. But first, he establishes his Trump voter spokesman bona fides:

I think I can safely speak for millions of Trump voters when I say that the disparaging things said about us by people who never liked us anyway only make us more obstinate.

He’s got the aggrieved tone right. The sentence conveys the ever-present Trumpist delusions of persecution and channels Trumpism’s mass oppositional defiance disorder pretty well. It puts us libs on notice that haranguing Trump supporters only makes things worse. But after dense paragraphs of false equivalences and both-sidesing, Abernathy fails to stick the landing at the nut graf aimed at Trump supporters. He fails because he assumes his fellow Trumpers are where he, Abernathy, is:

But they [Trump voters] must also acknowledge that Trump’s refusal to admit his election loss, and his reckless admonition to “show strength” in order to “stop the steal” just before an angry mob marched on our U.S. Capitol, are acts that no patriotic American can defend.

Abernathy probably realizes the importance of repudiating the Big Lie because he’s an embedded cog in a conservative propaganda machine that exists to sell unpopular plutocrat-friendly policies to the so-called Heartland and Deep South by packaging it in belligerent culture war bullshit. As such, Abernathy knows national instability from whatever quarter is bad for business, a fact Trump propagandists (as opposed to true believers) receive as relevant and actionable information.

But the problem for Abernathy and fellow propagandists is that an indeterminately large portion of Trump voters are true believers, and among their beliefs is that the election was stolen from Trump. They therefore view insurrection as a good thing. Maybe this distinction is less of an abstraction to me than it is to Abernathy because I saw my Trump-poisoned neighbors screaming about it for weeks in front of the local courthouse. Or maybe Abernathy knows that and is just being disingenuous to shoo them along.

Regardless, everyone who carried Trump’s water as he lied constantly and ultimately fomented a violent attack on the US Capitol is responsible for the present national crisis, including Abernathy. I don’t give a shit about their feelings, and I don’t care if they ever apologize. What their support for a malignant, bigoted, incompetent narcissist says about their character is something they need to figure out for themselves if they’re interested in personal growth.

But while we don’t have to give a fuck about their feelings, what we do have to see before we “move on” is that a sufficiently large plurality of the Trump cult is willing to crawl back under its rock instead of engaging in further destabilizing sedition. When the question of whether Trumpism will destroy American democracy is settled — when those who violently turned on our democracy are held to account and those who cheered them on acknowledge reality in deeds if not in words — then we can move on. And not one second sooner.

Open thread.

*Or just skip all the horseshit above and use this as an open thread. That’s my recommendation, actually. 

**I live in a Christ-forsaken, swampy Florida hellhole, which I love and have no intention of ever leaving, so I describe Abernathy’s hometown in that way without judgment. It assume his hellhole, like mine, has its unique delights and saving graces too.

    51Comments

    1. 1.

      Chetan Murthy

      It’s an open thread, so I’ll just say that I read a comment from another commenter, that they watched Jen Psaki’s daily press conferences, as a form of therapy.  With a glass of wine.

      Excellent idea!  I’m doing that right now!  So great!

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      I think I can safely speak for millions of Trump voters when I say that the disparaging things said about us by people who never liked us anyway only make us more obstinate.

      as I gather from twitter and the media sites that do almost daily updates on fights on The View, this is Meghan McCain’s daily shriek: “If you keep pointing out that trump voters are racist mouth-breathers, we’re just gonna get more racist and let our jaws hang lower as we stare unblinkingly at the Sean Hannity White Power Hour”
      She may phrase it differently. I don’t actually watch The View

      Reply
    3. 3.

      WaterGirl

      If anyone is even remotely considering taking Betty’s advice and not reading this post, you have to at least read this part:

      But the problem for Abernathy and fellow propagandists is that an indeterminately large portion of Trump voters are true believers, and among their beliefs is that the election was stolen from Trump. They therefore view insurrection as a good thing. Maybe this distinction is less of an abstraction to me than it is to Abernathy because I saw my Trump-poisoned neighbors screaming about it for weeks in front of the local courthouse. Or maybe Abernathy knows that and is just being disingenuous to shoo them along.

      Regardless, everyone who carried Trump’s water as he lied constantly and ultimately fomented a violent attack on the US Capitol is responsible for the present national crisis, including Abernathy. I don’t give a shit about their feelings, and I don’t care if they ever apologize. What their support for a malignant, bigoted, incompetent narcissist says about their character is something they need to figure out for themselves if they’re interested in personal growth.

      But while we don’t have to give a fuck about their feelings, what we do have to see before we “move on” is that a sufficiently large plurality of the Trump cult is willing to crawl back under its rock instead of engaging in further destabilizing sedition. When the question of whether Trumpism will destroy American democracy is settled — when those who violently turned on our democracy are held to account and those who cheered them on acknowledge reality in deeds if not in words — then we can move on. And not one second sooner.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      schrodingers_cat

      Okay I have been meaning to ask this but WTF is Cletus

      ETA: Google says a cartoon character supposed to represent a good natured yokel

      Reply
    5. 5.

      hells littlest angel

      I subscribe to the Post and can read anything I want, but one Abernathy column way back when was enough for me. I had the impression that he was more of a McArdle-type fatuous knucklehead than a seasoned right-winger. But perhaps that’s the impression he intended to create.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Chetan Murthy

      I think it’s worth noting that Fred Hiatt [spit] is the editorial page editor.  Did I mention [spit] ?  He’s been there a long time, and been shitty a long time.  Marty Baron is the executive editor, and I’ve read that he is a big force in the newsroom’s quality and …. adherence to truth.

      I fucking hate this Abernathy fuck.  And ditto Theissen, Hewitt, and a few others.  But the newsroom is very distinct from that, and I try to keep that in mind.

      I’m happy to be a WaPo subscriber, b/c of the news pages.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      trollhattan

      Those hells won’t hole themselves.

      My sad husk of a local paper is down to by my count, two opinion writers, in a town built by politics. They once had a large, robust staff and would also carry from the Knight-Ridder and McClatchy empire, as well as the obligatory NYT and WaPo folks. Now, after bankruptcy and firesale everything has been churned and I see a lot from LA Times (mostly meh) and scattered other sources. The one I CAN NOT understand why they carry, and they do frequently, is somebody named Jay Ambrose. And I guarantee this motherfucker will crank your BP 20 points anytime you read him. So don’t. Trust me.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Elizabelle

      You could not pay me to read Gary Abernathy (thanks for doing so for us, BCracker) BUT

      I find it interesting Abernathy’s drivel is up the same day that country star mullet-wearing every Southern man from Tennessee Morgan Wallen was “indefinitely suspended” from his record label and several platforms pulled down his recordings. Because he used the N-word, and a neighbor got it all on his Ring doorbell. This is the latest in a long series of bad behavior by Wallen.

      Money, money, money, money. It’s why Dominion Voting Systems is going medieval on Fox and Giuliani and who knows who else — money, money, money, and a corporation’s survival — while the vast majority of elected Republicans in the Senate and Congress will NOT stand up for our country against a president who fomented an insurrection.  Who refused to accept the results of a free and fair election, and has been caught on tape pleading with Georgia state Republicans to fudge the numbers.

      A corporation and an entertainment sector will stand up for itself, and try to get damages/perform an amputation to save the patient, but to get Republicans in national office to stand up for our country and free elections and not having morons stalking Democrats and the sitting Vice President? A bridge too far.

      Country music does not want to look like what a lot of country music actually is. From a quick read, the last country act that got the excommunication penalty was — the [Dixie] Chicks. For being right that George W Bush’s Iraq war was and is a disaster.

      It’s just interesting to me how some bad behavior is actionable and some … is tolerated out of sheer cowardice and self-interest.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      The Moar You Know

      Abernathy’s premise is that while Trump is flawed, his supporters are pure and have nothing to apologize for, and Democrats should stop insisting that they apologize and we’ll all just move on like it’s 2015 again.

      Every goddamn Trumper I know is under the impression that everything is just swell and we can all be buddies again.

      Nope.

      They crossed so many lines.  I’m not even sure they understand that.  So many.  And with the exception of two family members who I cannot be shut of and am just going to have to wait for their inevitable deaths, they’re out of my life.  And not a one of them is getting back in.  I consider their decision to vote for Trump and support him on a par with the decision to molest a child.  Can’t walk that one back, folks.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      But the problem for Abernathy and fellow propagandists is that an indeterminately large portion of Trump voters are true believers, and among their beliefs is that the election was stolen from Trump

      They also claim that Obama was born in Kenya, Hillary Clinton is a serial killer, the country was sold to the Bankers in 1871, the earth is 4,000 years old, flat and lizard people from the planet Rigel are here to eat the human babies. That shared delusion makes any productive interaction with them impossible.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      JustRuss

      …he’s an embedded cog in a conservative propaganda machine that exists to sell unpopular plutocrat-friendly policies to the so-called Heartland and Deep South by packaging it in belligerent culture war bullshit.

      Jesus that’s beautiful. Sums it up perfectly.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      artem1s

      former editor at a Trump-supporting rag in some Christ-forsaken Ohio hellhole.

      ooo, let me guess… somewhere in copperhead country – SW OH – Hamilton County or some nearby bedroom community to Cincinnati?

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Roger Moore

      I don’t give a shit about their feelings, and I don’t care if they ever apologize.

      Their apology would be significant, but only if it reflects a genuine recognition that Trump was wrong. An insincere apology given only to get the Democrats off their backs isn’t worth the breath it takes to make it.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      The Thin Black Duke

      I don’t need to read white bigots to know that they hate me. And I know that they will always hate me, so I won’t engage in the fraudulent charade of trying to change their minds. The voters in Georgia showed us the way: Fuck them and leave their racist white asses behind.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Eunicecycle

      I think I’ve mentioned before I used to live in the same town as Abernathy. I did not know him, and it was almost 40 years ago. But I have been back for funerals and such, and it’s the same as it always has been. The county I live in now is close to purchasing Dominion Voting Machines and the public is hysterical. Sigh.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      The Moar You Know

      Okay I have been meaning to ask this but WTF is Cletus

      @schrodingers_cat: Been around for a long time; popularized by the Simpsons in this immortal ditty:

      Some folks’lll never eat a skunk
      But then again, some folks’ll
      Like Cletus, the slack-jawed yokel
      Most folks’ll never lose a toe
      But then again, some folks’ll
      Like Cletus, the slack-jawed yokel

      Reply
    30. 30.

      germy

      In recent days, the message from the former president, his advisers, and his MAGA diehards still on Capitol Hill was clear: Liz Cheney’s career implosion is a top, vital priority. People close to Trump say he views Cheney’s immediate fortunes as one of the first tests of his lasting influence on the party and conservative movement.

      But due to Twitter’s banning of the @realDonaldTrump account following the Capitol riot that Trump instigated, he has not been able to personally trash Cheney via his once widely read tweets. He has written out insults and observations, several of them about Cheney, but with no ability to tweet them himself, he has resorted to suggesting put-downs for others to use or post to their own Twitter, according to a person with direct knowledge of this new habit.

      https://www.thedailybeast.com/trump-wants-liz-cheney-gone-but-will-the-house-gop-obey

      Reply
    32. 32.

      cope

      Reads like he’s just trying to position himself in such a way as to hang on to a job at the WaPo that recently might have become redundant.

      Just what you quoted from Abernathy is tough to read and I can’t begin to imagine the pain induced by reading the whole thing.  Thank you for once again doing yeoman’s (yeowoman’s?) work.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      schrodingers_cat

      BTW guys an update on the Farmers protest.

      The latest from the BJP troll sena

      Greta Thunberg, Rihanna and Meena Harris tweets in support of the farmers protests yesterday were a part of a diabolical ISIS and/or Khalistani plot.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Ken

      @schrodingers_cat: Stereotypical name for rural MAGA type.  I’m not fond of it (see “stereotypical”) but it is a convenient shorthand.

      Usually used when referring to reporter’s trips to deep red areas to “put their pulse on the real mood of the American middle”.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      sab

      So Gary Abernathy is from Hillsboro, Ohio, 50 miles east of Cincinnati, population 6000. 76% of Ohio towns and cities of any size have a lower crime rate than Hillsboro.

      So why exactly does the rest of the nation need to hear from this guy, especially since his writing isn’t particularly insightful or thoughtful?

      Reply
    42. 42.

      RSA

      This is the part that got me:

      Trumpism is a cause worth fighting for, but Trump’s endless personal detours and outrages hindered its success.

      I have a WP subscription but I’ve never come across Abernathy before. I’m wondering how his mind works: If you take away Trump’s outrages, there’s nothing left of Trumpism. There is no cause there.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      The Moar You Know

      But due to Twitter’s banning of the @realDonaldTrump account following the Capitol riot that Trump instigated, he has not been able to personally trash Cheney via his once widely read tweets. He has written out insults and observations, several of them about Cheney, but with no ability to tweet them himself, he has resorted to suggesting put-downs for others to use or post to their own Twitter, according to a person with direct knowledge of this new habit.

      @germy:  Hope this lesson’s not lost on anyone here; we are free of Donald Trump clogging up our news cycles and destroying the Biden presidency because of a decision made by Jack Dorsey, one that can be reversed at any time. We need our margin of safety in our society to be a LOT more robust than that.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      BruceFromOhio

      @Chetan Murthy: ​
        I just finished. Same as the last three I’ve watched – Psaki tolerates ZERO BULLSHIT, is ready to keep it light and even chuckle a wee bit if it’s appropriate, will field ANY question on any topic, sticks to the Biden script like packing tape, and has no problem taking a moment to unpack something where it makes sense. I adore this person, and what she is doing for the administration, and in a larger way, for the country.

      While perfection is an elusive quality, she’s pretty damn good, and universe away from her predecessors in the previous administration. Which makes the twatters and Faux news bits feigning outrage a curious comedy.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      MattF

      Abernathy is a cog— he’ll offer the current party line, ‘unity’, and that’s all. The only current question, really, is whether Trump will now disappear. I go back and forth on that one.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      germy

      @The Moar You Know:

      We needed a margin of safety enough so that someone like Trump would have been arrested before he ever got near the White House.  But the attitude towards white collar criminals in NY was “giggle wink nudge”

      Reply

