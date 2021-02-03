Got shut down faster than a youtuber singing copyrighted music https://t.co/LK70szVVLO — Zeddy (@Zeddary) February 2, 2021

Maybe I’ve watched too many “news” interviews, but I have a feeling this clip may be a preview of Trump’s upcoming second impeachment trial — a very sombre legal team trying to argue that If the ‘president’ believes it, it is not a lie, while their client rants and preens for the camera…

When your segment’s going really well. pic.twitter.com/I9MPQdMgm7 — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) February 2, 2021

when Newsmax definitely accepts the results of the election but the guest keep talking about the machines pic.twitter.com/gHWkcdANV1 — Matt Pearce ?? (@mattdpearce) February 2, 2021

The Democratic Party — hell, the United States of America — can’t sue for harm to our business. But what’s left of the GOP is liable to take a fatal torching, irregardless.