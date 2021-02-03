Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Reality always wins in the end.

Naturally gregarious and alpha

Republican obstruction dressed up as bipartisanship

Deploy the moving finger of emphasisity!

… makes me wish i had hoarded more linguine

The math demands it!

Shock troops for the Unitarian Jihad.

I’d try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

Balloon Juice has never been a refuge for the linguistically delicate.

Shelter in place is one thing. Shelter in pants is quite another.

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

They fucked up the fucking up of the fuckup!

Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll

How do you get liars to care about the truth?

Screw the Judean People’s Front. Splitters.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

I see no possible difficulties whatsoever with this fool-proof plan.

No offense, but this thread hasn’t been about you for quite a while.

We still have time to mess this up!

They traffic in fear. it is their only currency. if we are fearful, they are winning.

I’m only here for the duck photos.

Historically it is a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

Just a few bad apples.

You are here: Home / Economics / C.R.E.A.M. / Late Night Open Thread: It’s Hard Out There for A Conspiracy Pimp

Late Night Open Thread: It’s Hard Out There for A Conspiracy Pimp

by | 3 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Maybe I’ve watched too many “news” interviews, but I have a feeling this clip may be a preview of Trump’s upcoming second impeachment trial — a very sombre legal team trying to argue that If the ‘president’ believes it, it is not a lie, while their client rants and preens for the camera…

The Democratic Party — hell, the United States of America — can’t sue for harm to our business. But what’s left of the GOP is liable to take a fatal torching, irregardless.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • lgerard
  • smike
  • Viva BrisVegas

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    3Comments

    1. 1.

      lgerard

      I am very tired of people saying that “45 Senators voted that impeaching a president once he is out of office is unconstitutional”

      No they didn’t

      45 Senators voted in favor of a motion to hold a vote to decide whether or not that action was constitutional.

      There is a difference.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      smike

      @lgerard: I agree, however I have a feeling we know why they wanted to vote that way, though. If successful, they wouldn’t have to go on record as to who their daddy is. Monsters there be, fer sure.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Viva BrisVegas

      Now Newsmax is part of “cancel culture”.

      Not that they ever weren’t.

      Will they now have a follow up segment on how they “canceled” the pillow guy?

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.